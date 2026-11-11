Nigeria vs Tanzania predictions: A tough challenge for the hosts

Our expert shares his Nigeria vs Tanzania predictions. Nigeria are likely to edge the game, but not without some fight from the visitors.

Best bets for Nigeria vs Tanzania

1x2 & Totals - Nigeria & over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.60 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.60 on Betway

First half 1x2 - Draw at odds of 2.95 on Betway

Want to explore more promotions? Learn all about the Easybet promo code.

Haven't joined Easybet yet? Explore our Easybet registration guide.

Discover the betting sites with welcome bonuses available in South Africa.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania

Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania Goalscorers prediction: Nigeria: Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams - Tanzania: Bernard Kamungo

Nigeria are on the brink of either qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations or missing out. Their fate will more or less be decided over the next week in their double header against Tanzania. Since Tanzania are co-hosts, one of the qualification places has already been allocated to them.

Consequently, only first place in Group L is eligible for qualification. Currently, the Super Eagles are second and three points behind leaders Guinea-Bissau. After losing last time out, Nigeria need to at least match their results until they host the Djurtus at home in the final group game.

There’s less pressure on Tanzania to win this or any fixture during AFCON qualifying. Their place at the tournament is guaranteed, regardless of where they finish in the group. Tanzania’s qualifying campaign has been disappointing so far, with a defeat and a draw in their last two matches. The Taifa Stars are third in the group, two points behind their hosts.

The visitors can spoil Nigeria’s campaign with a surprise victory on Friday night, or even if they snatch a point. For head coach Miguel Gamondi, these fixtures offer a chance to experiment with different formations and tactics ahead of the 2027 tournament on home soil.

Taking on a side of Nigeria’s calibre should also help him assess his squad and identify areas that need improvement before next year’s competition.

Probable lineups for Nigeria vs Tanzania

Nigeria expected lineup: Okonkwo, Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi, Ndidi, Iwobi, Suleiman, Lookman, Adams, Simon

Tanzania expected lineup: Foba, Mnoga, Mwamnyeto, Chilambo, Miroshi, M'Mombwa, Mao, Salum, Mwalimu, Msuva, Kamungo

Super Eagles are favourites to prevail

Based on form alone, it’s difficult to separate the two, especially when they both are entering this game on the back of respective draws. Both sides have won just one of their recent five outings, but Tanzania lost three of those compared to Nigeria’s two. Looking at their results over a longer stretch, however, highlights the difference in quality between the teams.

The Super Eagles have won five of their last 10 matches, drawing three in the process. Meanwhile, Tanzania’s last 10 have seen them lose six matches, draw three, and win just one. Additionally, the West Africans are ranked 30th in the world, while their visitors are 115th.

Eric Chelle’s men should flex their quality, especially at home in Uyo. Nigeria do understand the consequences of not winning this match-up. We expect them to go all out for three points. They also have a strong record against Tanzania, remaining unbeaten in their last six meetings dating back to 1980. Also, they won the most recent encounter in December last year.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Betting Tip 1: 1x2 & Totals - Nigeria & over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.60 on Betway

Tanzania can shock the home defence

Chelle’s charges have shown they are far from invincible. Their latest defeat exposed some of their weaknesses. This should give Tanzania confidence that they can make life difficult for the hosts. The Super Eagles have conceded at least one goal in each of their recent five outings.

Nigeria shipped 11 goals in that run of games at an average of 2.2 goals per match. They scored eight times during that streak, suggesting their fixtures tend to produce goals at both ends. Despite Gamondi’s charges lacking an edge in attack, it’s the hosts’ shaky back line that offers hope.

The Taifa Stars have scored seven goals in their recent five outings, averaging 1.4 goals per 90. They have enough to trouble the home defence. Four of Nigeria’s last five outings featured goals at both ends, as did their previous meeting with Tanzania in December.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.60 on Betway

Visitors are capable of causing trouble

We don’t expect Nigeria to have it all their way in this game and dominate from the off. If anything, their game against Guinea-Bissau showed they have a lot to work on. This Nigeria squad is strong, but it isn’t Chelle’s best option as several players are missing through injury and rehabilitation.

Three of Nigeria’s recent five matches saw them head into the break level on terms with their opponents (60%). In their last fixture against Russia, they trailed 2-1 at half-time after the hosts scored in first-half stoppage time. The Super Eagles were perhaps seconds away from going into half-time deadlocked.

A half-time draw occurred in two of Tanzania’s last five matches, but one of them came against AFCON champions Morocco. That was on Moroccan soil on their way to the 2025 AFCON final, and the Taifa Stars held them to a half-time draw. Tanzania have shown they can compete with the continent’s strongest sides, so their supporters would welcome a level scoreline at half-time.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Betting Tip 3: First half 1x2 - Draw at odds of 2.95 on Betway

+