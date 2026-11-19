Our expert expects Mauricio Pochettino’s first game as Manchester United boss to finish level, with Bruno Fernandes on target for the visitors.

Best bets for Liverpool vs Manchester United

Double Chance - Draw or Manchester United at odds of 2.05 on Betway

First half - Under 0.5 goals at odds of 3.60 on Betway

Bruno Fernandes to score anytime at odds of 3.00 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United

Goalscorers prediction - Liverpool: Alexander Isak - Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes

Liverpool have been unconvincing at home under Andoni Iraola. However, they were 3-1 winners at Crystal Palace last time out to move into the top four. The Reds have won three of their last four Premier League fixtures.

Manchester United scored twice in stoppage time to salvage a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa a fortnight ago. That late comeback wasn’t enough to save Michael Carrick, who was sacked a few days later.

Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment was confirmed shortly after, as the ex-Tottenham boss left his role as USA coach. He inherits a side in the relegation zone with just one league win all season.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Manchester United

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Dalot, Tielemans, Mainoo, Amad, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

Pochettino to make a positive start

Liverpool’s record of just one win from five Premier League home fixtures offers hope to the visitors. Arsenal and Manchester City have already won at Anfield this term without conceding.

The final few weeks of Carrick’s time in charge of United were turbulent. Current and ex players were openly critical of the club’s management and hierarchy. That suggests many would have welcomed the change. They’ll be hungry to perform for their new boss.

Pochettino enjoyed positive starts in each of his previous club jobs. The 54-year-old won two and drew four of those games, losing none.

His first outing as Chelsea boss was also against Liverpool. The sides drew 1-1 back in August 2023 with goals from Axel Disasi and Luis Diaz. Backing Pochettino to secure another positive start with his new club looks a good odds-against bet.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Bet 1: Double Chance - Draw or Manchester United at odds of 2.05 on Betway

A tight first half in store

Pochettino will need time to implement his preferred high-energy attacking style. His previous opening matches with new clubs have been fairly low-scoring. All of those six fixtures finished with two or fewer goals, while two ended 0-0.

Pochettino’s priority in game one will likely be to stop the defensive rot. United have conceded two or more goals in each of their last five games in all competitions. That needs to change.

This season, United’s Premier League fixtures have tended to be much more open after the interval. Only 29% of their goals scored, and 37% of their goals against, came in the first half.

Liverpool’s matches have followed a similar trend. The Reds have scored just 36% of their Premier League goals before the break. They’ve reached half-time at 0-0 in two of their five home fixtures in the English top flight.

Despite some defensive issues, 60% of United’s away league games have also been goalless at half-time. Backing that to continue offers value at an implied probability of around 28%.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Bet 2: First half - Under 0.5 goals at odds of 3.60 on Betway

Fernandes to strike at Anfield

Bruno Fernandes was one of the players to publicly criticise Carrick. He clearly has reason to be motivated to prove a point following the change of regime. The Portuguese international is in good form, with three goals in his last four appearances for club and country.

While he has been less creative this season, Fernandes’ goal return remains positive. He’s actually increased his numbers from last season. Fernandes has averaged a goal every 203 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Fernandes is also taking more shots this term. He’s averaging 3.4 attempts per game, his highest rate in any Premier League season.

The midfielder has netted six times across 14 appearances in all competitions for his club. On current form, he looks good as an anytime goalscorer bet with an implied probability of around 33%.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Bet 3: Bruno Fernandes to score anytime at odds of 3.00 on Betway

+