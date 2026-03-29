Kosovo vs Turkey predictions: Underdogs to compete in open play-off

Our betting expert expects an open game to serve up several goals, with Kosovo at least forcing extra time.

Best bets for Kosovo vs Turkey

Kosovo or Draw at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Both teams to score at odds of 1.70 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Kosovo 2-2 Turkey

Goalscorers prediction - Kosovo: Vedat Muriqi, Fisnik Asllani - Turkey: Kerem Akturkoglu, Arda Guler

Kosovo advanced from an epic play-off semi-final on Thursday night, winning 4-3 in Slovakia. They had already broken new ground in this World Cup qualifying campaign during an impressive initial stage. Victories over Sweden and Slovenia helped them to a second-place finish in Group B.

Turkey had the misfortune of being paired with World Cup favourites Spain in Group E. They were beaten 6-0 at home by La Roja, but took 13 points from their other five matches. That set up a home play-off against Romania, which they won 1-0 on Thursday thanks to a strike from Ferdi Kadioglu.

Probable lineups for Kosovo vs Turkey

Kosovo expected lineup: Muric, Gallapeni, Aliti, Hajrizi, Dellova, Vojvoda, Muslija, Rexhbecaj, Hoxha, Muriqi, Asllani

Turkey expected lineup: Cakir, Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Yuksek, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz, Guler, Yildiz, Akturkoglu

Kosovo with real hopes of historic qualification

This has already been a fantastic campaign for Kosovo, and they should not be discounted in this match. They’ve lost just one of their seven games in 2026 World Cup qualifying so far. That’s impressive, given they weren’t paired with any genuine minnows in the last round.

Switzerland, Slovenia and Sweden all failed to win in Pristina during the group stage. Franco Foda’s side also showed what they can do in the final third with a remarkable win in Bratislava on Thursday. The side from the Balkans have lost just one of their last 12 internationals overall.

That points to a difficult night for Turkey, who will be under considerably greater pressure. They have a talented team, but they are reliant on youngsters such as Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz. In such a high-stakes, one-off match, backing the in-form hosts to at least force extra time appears to offer value.

Kosovo vs Turkey Bet 1: Kosovo or Draw at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Goals to flow in Pristina

Turkey’s main strength is their ability to create chances and score goals. In Yildiz, they have one of Serie A’s standout players this term. The 21-year-old has registered 16 goal contributions in 29 league appearances for Juventus.

Guler, Hakan Calhanoglu and Kerem Akturkoglu add further quality, forming what looks like a Turkish golden generation. Vincenzo Montella’s side scored 2.83 goals per game during the group stage, but there are defensive flaws to address. Five of their six group matches finished with at least three goals in total.

This should be more open than their play-off semi-final was, with Kosovo set to play with greater intent than Romania. Six of the home team’s 11 matches since the start of 2025 have also served up over 2.5 goals. That bet offers value, with an implied probability of 56.5%.

Kosovo vs Turkey Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Attacking football to serve up a classic

Play-off matches of this magnitude are often cautious affairs, but this game may well break the mould. Given the talent they have, Turkey will see an attacking approach as their best path to victory. They played positively even against Spain in the autumn, with a 2-2 away draw restoring some pride after a heavy home loss.

Kosovo have quality to call upon up front, particularly in the shape of Vedat Muriqi. The powerful targetman offers a huge aerial threat, which the Turkish centre-backs may struggle up against. He has scored 18 times in La Liga for Mallorca this term, a record that only Kylian Mbappe can surpass.

Backing both teams to score offers value, with an implied probability of 58.8%. That bet landed in all of Turkey’s away matches in the group stage. Those road fixtures averaged 5.67 goals per 90 minutes.

Kosovo vs Turkey Bet 3: Both teams to score at odds of 1.70 on Betway

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