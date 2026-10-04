Greece vs Germany predictions: Visitors build on first Klopp win

Our betting expert shares Greece vs Germany predictions. Greece are likely to maintain their unbeaten run by sharing the spoils with Germany.

Best bets for Greece vs Germany

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.60 on Parimatch

Double chance - Greece/Draw at odds of 1.76 on Parimatch

Totals - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.08 on Parimatch

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Greece 1-1 Germany

Greece 1-1 Germany Goalscorers prediction: Greece: Fotis Ioannidis - Germany: Florian Wirtz

Greece’s chances of qualifying for the next round of the Nations League remain intact after drawing 2-2 with the Netherlands on Thursday night. It should’ve been three wins in three games for the Ethniki, but a strong second-half response from the visitors denied them victory. They led 2-0 at half-time and dropped two points with a minute of normal time to go, when Tijani Reijnders struck home the equaliser.

Ivan Jovanovic’s men have truly been impressive since the start of this international break, which is why they enter Matchday 4 on top of the group. They need to consolidate their position to retain control of their destiny at the end of this break, with two more games to follow in November.

The hosts are only two points ahead of the Netherlands and three behind Germany, making a positive result in this fixture particularly important.

Jurgen Klopp must be relieved to see his side record their first victory under his management. He avoided becoming the first-ever German coach to go without a win in his first three matches in charge. Die Mannschaft were good value for their 2-0 victory at home to Serbia on Thursday, keeping them in touch with the top two in the group.

Germany’s hopes of qualification from the group are still alive, with a home date against the Netherlands and a visit to Serbia to come next month. Yet, defeat in Greece on Sunday would leave them scrambling and needing other results to go their way in the end.

Probable lineups for Greece vs Germany

Greece expected lineup: Tzolakis, Saliakas, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas, Karetsas, Kourbelis, Androutsos, Masouras, Pavlidis, Ioannidis

Germany expected lineup: Urbig, Treu, Thiaw, Anton, Mittelstadt, Gnabry, Pavlovic, Bischof, Scherhant, Woltemade, Wirtz

Germany have seen goals go both ways

Five goals in three Nations League games makes for decent reading for the hosts. They have scored in every game during this campaign so far, and they hope to maintain that record in front of their fans. The Ethniki average 1.7 goals per game and should be confident of breaching the German defence.

Klopp’s side kept a clean sheet against Serbia last time out, ending a run of seven consecutive games in which they had conceded. However, having allowed five goals in their last five matches, they might struggle to keep the Greeks at bay over 90 minutes. Germany have also scored five times during that spell, suggesting they have been involved in a number of open games.

Six of Germany’s last eight outings in all competitions produced goals for both teams. The same can be said for three of Greece’s last five fixtures. Additionally, three of the previous four head-to-heads had both teams on the scoresheet. This weekend is likely to follow suit.

Greece vs Germany Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.60 on Parimatch

Greece have a chance to cause another upset

Confidence in the Greek camp should be high, especially after they were minutes away from beating the Netherlands. Having already edged past Germany on away turf, Jovanovic’s men will be determined to show that wasn’t a one-off. The Ethniki are playing great football at the moment. They’ve lost just one of their last five outings.

Germany’s form has been wobbly recently. Their victory over Serbia was the first across their last five matches. Two defeats and two draws inside 90 minutes question the visiting side’s ability to walk away from this game with maximum points.

The hosts will back themselves to remain resilient and unbeaten in this edition of the Nations League. However, their home form has been less convincing, which could give Germany confidence heading into this fixture. The spoils are likely to be shared in this one, but Germany’s heavy rotation slightly opens the door for a home triumph.

Greece vs Germany Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Greece/Draw at odds of 1.76 on Parimatch

A game of few goals could still see both score

While we do expect both teams to get on the scoresheet this time around, unlike Germany’s blank in the reverse game, a goal fest is unlikely. Germany’s strong defensive performance at home last time out suggests improvements are being made. Greece managed just one shot on target in the reverse fixture, but they converted it.

Against Serbia, Germany had an xG of 3.81 from their 32 shots. However, scoring only twice displayed their struggle for efficiency. Klopp’s men had seven big chances, but the score remained low. This could happen again on Sunday. Two of the hosts’ three home games this year produced fewer than two goals.

Meanwhile, each of Germany’s last four matches saw the goal count fall short of three. We don’t expect these issues in the final third to be sorted out by Sunday. As a result, it will likely be an entertaining game but without the flurry of goals.

Greece vs Germany Betting Tip 3: Totals - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.08 on Parimatch

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