Croatia vs England predictions: Three Lions win behind closed doors

England are unbeaten in their last four clashes with Croatia. Their last defeat to Slaven Bilic’s men came at the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

Best bets for Croatia vs England

England to win and both teams to score at odds of 3.60 with Betway

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.70 with Betway

Anthony Gordon to score or assist at odds of 2.00 with Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Croatia 1-3 England

Croatia 1-3 England Goalscorers prediction: Croatia: Beljo - England: Kane, Gordon, Saka

Croatia host England in Rijeka on Saturday. This is the third round of matches in Group A3 of the Nations League. The game will be played behind closed doors. The stadium ban follows crowd trouble against France in March 2025. England previously played at the same venue behind closed doors, drawing 0-0 in 2018. It will be interesting to see how the lack of a crowd affects this one.

Croatia were dismantled 4-1 by Spain in Seville on Tuesday. Lamine Yamal scored twice, while Marc Pubill and Nico Williams also found the net. Dion Beljo scored Croatia’s consolation goal. Slaven Bilić is without Martin Baturina, Josip Juranović and Martin Erlić. They have now suffered two defeats in the group.

England responded to the defeat to Spain with a 2-0 win over ten-man Czechia in Prague. Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane struck after the break, while England controlled much of the game with 66% possession and 22 shots. Pavel Šulc’s red card came before England wrapped up the win, keeping Thomas Tuchel’s side second behind Spain. However, Jude Bellingham's fitness is a concern after reportedly picking up a knock in the Croatia match.

Probable lineups for Croatia vs England

Croatia expected lineup: Livaković, Stanišić, Šutalo, Pongračić, Sosa, Kovačić, Modrić, Sučić, Pašalić, Beljo, Perišić

England expected lineup: Trafford, Quansah, Konsa, Guéhi, O'Reilly, Anderson, Lewis-Skelly, Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

England have the edge over Croatia

Croatia might struggle to have enough energy to win this match. They had a gruelling night in Seville, losing 4-1 to Spain. England played against ten men for much of their match in Prague, which should leave Tuchel’s men fresher.

England have had the upper hand in this fixture. They have won the last three meetings, including a 4-2 win at the World Cup group stage in June. Their recent meetings have also produced goals. Both teams have scored in six of the last eight meetings.

An England win without a clean sheet is priced at around a 28% implied probability. This feels like the top value bet from our Croatia vs England predictions, especially given that England’s young backline remains prone to errors.

Croatia vs England Bet 1: England to win and Both teams to score at odds of 3.60 with Betway

Value on three or more goals in Rijeka

Both nations have been involved in high-scoring games of late. In fact, five of England’s last seven games have cleared the over 2.5 goals line. Six of Croatia’s last seven have produced three goals or more.

This Nations League window underlines these statistics. England lost to Spain in a five-goal thriller, while Croatia were also soundly beaten 4-1 by La Roja.

There is plenty of attacking talent in both of these sides, especially in the Three Lions’ attack. Thomas Tuchel will likely continue to rotate his backline, which opens the door for Croatia to get on the scoresheet. If the 4-2 game at the World Cup is anything to go by, over 2.5 goals here looks a good price.

Croatia vs England Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.70 with Betway

Gordon is a man in form

Anthony Gordon has been in excellent form for club and country. He already has four assists in La Liga this season, doubling his tally from his last Premier League season with Newcastle.

That form has carried over to the international stage. Gordon scored against Spain before finding the net in Prague, with Trent Alexander-Arnold providing the assist.

Croatia are missing defenders and were exposed by Spain's wide players. Gordon could find similar opportunities on the left, where his pace and movement could cause problems. Given he is just as capable of scoring or assisting, backing him to do either at evens is the pick.

Croatia vs England Bet 3: Anthony Gordon to score or assist at odds of 2.00 with Betway

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