Brazil vs France predictions: Spectacle in Boston

Our betting expert expects Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil and Didier Deschamps’ France to share the spoils in what will be their 10th meeting ever.

Best bets for Brazil vs France

Match result – Draw at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Over 2.5 goals in first-half at odds of 5.50 on Betway

Endrick to score or assist anytime at 2.80 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brazil 2-2 France

Brazil 2-2 France Goalscorers prediction: Brazil: Endrick, Raphinha; France: Kylian Mbappe, Desire Doue

Preparations for the World Cup are in full flow. Alongside the continental playoffs, teams are also engaging in friendlies. Two giants of the beautiful game clash in the first international football match at Gillette Stadium in a decade. This is part of the Road to 26 exhibition series leading to the 2026 World Cup. Croatia, Egypt, Scotland, Ivory Coast and Colombia are also taking part.

Brazil endured a difficult World Cup qualifying campaign amid managerial and tactical changes. Nevertheless, they eventually qualified in fifth place, finishing behind Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and Uruguay on goal difference.

Carlo Ancelotti, who took charge of the Selecao in June 2025, is expected to rotate heavily and experiment with his wealth of talent. After going unbeaten in his first three games, Brazil succumbed to Bolivia in their final qualifier. This was followed by an experimental phase in four friendlies – winning twice, drawing once and losing once.

France come into this clash undefeated in seven fixtures. Their last defeat was a 5-2 loss to Spain in the Nations League last June. They emerged unscathed through Group D, dropping points on only one occasion - a 2-2 draw with Iceland.

Didier Deschamps will lead Les Bleus into their first friendly since a goalless draw with Canada in 2024. He is expected to fully rotate the squad thanks to the abundance of talent in the squad.

Both sides have elite squads capable of playing for any top team in the world. This encounter is expected to set a precedent for their upcoming games. Brazil and France should play out a draw in this mouthwatering friendly fixture. It gives both sides an opportunity to experiment with their riches.

Probable lineups for Brazil vs France

Brazil expected lineup: Ederson, Henrique, Marquinhos, Bremer, Danilo, Guimaraes, Casemiro, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr., Cunha, Endrick

France expected lineup: Maignan, Hernandez, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne, Zaire-Emery, Camavinga, Olise, Cherki, Doue, Mbappe

Stalemate in the States

Brazil and France enter this fixture after four months of inactivity. The Selecao drew 1-1 with Tunisia in their last outing. Meanwhile, France completed a near-perfect qualification cycle with a 3-1 victory over Azerbaijan.

Ancelotti experimented with his starting XI across Brazil’s last four games. After securing their World Cup spot, the men in yellow thrashed South Korea 5-0 before Japan stunned them 3-2. They then beat Senegal 2-0 before meeting Tunisia. Ancelotti will be keen to test more tactics and formations against France.

Les Bleus carry momentum after an impeccable qualifying campaign. They are more of a finished product than their South American counterparts. Deschamps is expected to give younger players minutes to assess their abilities against top-tier opposition.

The two giants have drawn just twice in normal time in their last nine meetings. One of those came in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals, which France eventually won on penalties. Brazil have won three and France five. One thing is certain: both sides will bring intensity as they prepare for the main event. A draw offers genuine value.

Brazil vs France Bet 1: Match result – Draw at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Early goals on the cards

Brazil have scored in 15 consecutive international friendlies since 2020. Competitive fixtures have been tougher, with blanks against Bolivia and Ecuador in qualifying. However, Ancelotti’s men are finding their form.

Brazil’s last four internationals have each produced exactly two first-half goals, with the Selecao netting seven of those eight strikes. This points to a tendency to start on a strong note. Led by Vinicius Junior and Endrick, they will aim to strike early once again.

France are far from easy opposition. Les Bleus have conceded four goals in their last five games. At the same time, they have netted 14. Six of those strikes came before half-time, including all three in their 3-1 final qualifier victory over Azerbaijan.

What’s more telling is that only one of France’s last eight internationals produced a goalless first half. The attacking talent on display at Gillette Stadium has no equal. Expect a fast and furious start to the match.

Brazil vs France Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals in first-half, at odds of 5.50 on Betway

Endrick seeks to woo Don Carlo

Endrick has been outstanding for Lyon since his loan move from Real Madrid in the January window. In 14 appearances for the French giants, Brazil’s number nine has six goals and five assists across all competitions.

He made his Selecao debut under then interim coach Fernando Diniz in November 2023, aged just 17 years and three months old. Endrick has three goals in 14 appearances for his national team.

Ancelotti could not rely on him during World Cup qualifying due to a hamstring injury. He also left the forward out of Brazil’s four recent friendlies. However, his club performances and form eventually changed the Italian tactician’s position.

Endrick will be motivated to prove himself to Ancelotti. The duo are familiar with each other since their time together at Real Madrid. The 19-year-old could even start ahead of Joao Pedro.

He has not started a game for Brazil since their penalty shootout elimination to Uruguay in the 2024 Copa America quarter-finals. The 19-year-old is in the best form of his senior career. Backing the teenager to score or assist against France's elite defence carries clear value.

Brazil vs France Bet 3: Endrick to score or assist anytime, at 2.80 on Betway

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