Our betting expert expects Barcelona to secure another league victory, with Fermin Lopez among the scorers.

Best bets for Barcelona vs Villarreal

Raphinha to score first at odds of 3.60 on Betway

Fermin Lopez to score anytime at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Under 4.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 3-1 Villarreal

Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez - Villarreal: Pape Gueye

Barcelona claimed an important 2-1 win away against title rivals Atletico Madrid before the international break. A brace from Fermin sank Diego Simeone’s side as the Catalans recorded a third straight win in all competitions.

It has been an almost flawless domestic campaign from Hansi Flick’s side. Their sole league defeat came in the Clasico on 25 October.

The picture is much more mixed for Villarreal, who have struggled to find any consistency under their new boss, Inigo Perez. The Yellow Submarine have only won four of their 12 league games, losing five. They did manage to defeat Getafe 2-0 last time out, thanks to late strikes from Tajon Buchanan and Carlos Romero.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Villarreal

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, E. Garcia, Christensen, Martin, Cancelo, Bernal, Pedri, Yamal, Fermin, Gordon, Raphinha

Villarreal expected lineup: Gulacsi, Mourino, Navarro, Veiga, Romero, Macia, Gueye, Comesana, Pepe, Mikautadze, Moleiro

Fresh Raphinha to break the deadlock

This match falls on a Sunday lunchtime following the international break. One player who should be relatively fresh is Raphinha, who only played 71 minutes for Brazil against Japan. He received a red card after being replaced and was therefore banned for his national team’s subsequent friendly against Singapore.

Raphinha’s successful conversion from winger to striker has been key to Barcelona’s bright start to the campaign. The ex-Leeds man has scored 19 times in just 14 club appearances. He’s La Liga’s top scorer and is averaging a goal every 54 minutes in the Spanish top flight.

With three goals in the opening 15 minutes across domestic and Champions League football, Raphinha is frequently starting quickly. 53% of his La Liga goals have come before halftime. He’s the standout option to score first with an implied probability of around 28%.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Bet 1: Raphinha to score first at odds of 3.60 on Betway

Fermin to build on Madrid brace

With Dani Olmo still returning to fitness following his time out, Fermin’s place in this Barcelona team is virtually unchallenged. He’d be hard to drop after that brace at the Estadio Metropolitano a fortnight ago.

The 23-year-old is having a consistent impact in the final third. He has scored or assisted in six of his past seven appearances for Barca. The Spain international is averaging a goal every 111 minutes in La Liga this term.

With seven strikes, Fermin is the highest-scoring midfielder in the division. He’s averaging 2.1 shots per game and is already just one goal shy of his best-ever league return. Backing the Andalusian star to score anytime looks to offer value.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Bet 2: Fermin Lopez to score anytime at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Villarreal to avoid heavy defeat

Barcelona have been scoring so freely this season that the goal lines are now set very high for virtually all their games. However, there is reason to believe this won’t turn into another huge victory for the Catalan giants.

Villarreal’s defensive record has been hurt by goalkeeping errors. Looking a little deeper, their underlying data is strong. The Yellow Submarine have only allowed 12.9 xG in La Liga, the division’s third-best record.

Perez tends to adapt his usual attacking style in the toughest fixtures. Across his coaching career to date, 91% of his clashes with Real Madrid or Barcelona have ended with three goals or fewer.

The Yellow Submarine were only beaten 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this term. They’ll struggle to get a result at Camp Nou, but backing under 4.5 goals looks good with an implied probability of around 57%.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Bet 3: Under 4.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Betway

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