Sundowns vs Durban City predictions: Tough task for the champions

Our betting expert expects Sundowns to capitalise on home advantage to secure the win, but not without some resistance from the travelling side.

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Best bets for Sundowns vs Durban City

Mamelodi Sundowns to win to nil - yes at odds of 1.62 on Betway

1x2 & overs/unders - Mamelodi Sundowns & under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.75 on Betway

Half-time/ full-time - Draw/Mamelodi Sundowns at odds of 4.30 on Betway

Sundowns should win 2-0 against Durban City.

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Mamelodi Sundowns have steadily climbed the Betway Premiership standings, leapfrogging Kaizer Chiefs into second. However, they’re still one point adrift of early leaders, Sekhukhune United, and have played one game more.

Without a defeat after seven games into the new season, Sundowns are back to their usual dominant form and will certainly be in line to record their ninth Premier Soccer League title in a row. They entertain Durban City at the weekend, with a chance to put pressure on the leaders.

Durban City, formerly known as Maritzburg United, changed their name after moving to the Chatsworth Stadium. They were barred from playing at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

After winning the National First Division last season, the KZN outfit are back in South Africa’s top tier of football and have Gavin Hunt at the helm. After SuperSport United sold their PSL status to Siwelele, Hunt decided to make the move down to the coast.

The former Kaizer Chiefs boss hopes to make a similar impact to that of Gordon Igesund. He led the Chatsworth-based Manning Rangers to the inaugural Premier Soccer League title in 1996.

He’s already made a positive start to the campaign, as the Durbanites currently sit fourth, following their midweek win against Siwelele. However, crossing paths with the champions never bodes well for the majority of the league, so it remains to be seen if they will have any success.

Probable lineups for Sundowns vs Durban City

Mamelodi Sundowns expected lineup: Williams; Morena, Kekana, Cupido, Modiba; Mokoena, Allende Bravo; Arthur Sales, Matthews, Rayners

Durban City expected lineup: Keet; Maphathe, Gcaba, Mashego, Mkhize; Jurgens, Nodada; Maseko, Mokoena, Domingo; Koapeng

Pulling out all the stops

The champions may no longer boast the most potent attack in the PSL, but their defence has a firm grip on the most prudent backline in the division. Of their seven games already played, Sundowns have only conceded twice.

Chippa United and Marumo Gallants are the only clubs that managed to get through their defences this season. This means Masandawana are on a run of securing five clean sheets out of their last six games - an incredible feat but not completely surprising.

Consequently, their previous four PSL victories all came without conceding. A major concern for Durban City is that two of their last three outings saw them defeated without finding the back of the net.

Back when they were Maritzburg United, the visitors also lost three of the last five head-to-heads to nil.

Sundowns vs Durban City Betting Tip 1: Mamelodi Sundowns to win to nil - yes at odds of 1.62 on Betway

Home advantage favours Sundowns

Miguel Cardoso’s charges have hardly played in front of their home fans this term, with just two of their seven league games held in Tshwane. Despite this, they have an incredible record of 16 consecutive wins in the PSL at home.

They’ve only lost one of the last 45 league matches they’ve played on home soil. Durban City will surely find out just how difficult they are to beat on Saturday. The Citizens are winless in their last two games on the road, making a case for that run to continue here.

It’s worth noting that six of Sundowns’ previous seven Betway Premiership games ended with fewer than three goals scored. Meanwhile, all of Durban City’s league games produced fewer than three goals.

Sundowns vs Durban City Betting Tip 2: 1x2 & overs/unders - Mamelodi Sundowns & under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.75 on Betway

Sundowns to break Durban City after half-time

Half of Sundowns’ games saw the Brazilians go into half-time all square (three wins, three draws). Of those three draws, the champions went on to win twice, with one ending as it started. This shows that the home side can take a while to get into the groove.

Masandawana have scored 60% (6) of their total league goals after the start of the second half, while that percentage goes up to 80% when they’re at home. Meanwhile, Durban City drew four of their six games going into the half-time break.

The positive news for Hunt’s troops is that they didn’t go on to lose any of those matches. However, facing giants like Sundowns is a different proposition altogether, which is why we’re leaning towards their resilience breaking down in the second period.