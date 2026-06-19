SoccerShop App Download for Android & iPhone in South Africa (June 2026)

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Is There a SoccerShop App in South Africa?

SoccerShop offers a fully functional mobile app for South African users.

Feature Android iOS App Access Yes Yes Min RAM 2 GB 2 GB App size ~50 MB ~80 MB OS Version Android 8+ iOS 14+ Download APK / PlayStore App Store Live Betting Yes Yes Casino Games Yes Yes Cash Out Yes Yes Deposits Yes Yes Withdrawals Yes Yes Push Alerts Yes Yes Biometric Login Yes Yes Fast loading Yes Yes In-app Support Yes Yes

How to Download the SoccerShop App on Android

Follow these steps to complete the SoccerShop app download. You have two options:

Google Play Store – Search for "SoccerShop" and install directly.

APK Download – Visit the official site, scroll to the bottom, and tap the Android icon to download the APK file.

To install:

Enable "Install from Unknown Sources" in your settings (for APK only). Download the APK or install via Play Store. Open the app and log in or register.

How to Get the SoccerShop App on iPhone or iPad

iOS users can install the app effortlessly:

Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad. Search for "SoccerShop" or visit the official website and tap the Apple icon. Tap "Get" and authenticate with Face ID or your Apple ID. Launch the app and start betting.

If the App Store version is unavailable, use Safari to access the mobile-optimized website and add it to your home screen.

Can You Use the SoccerShop App on Huawei or Mobile Browser?

SoccerShop is one of the few South African bookmakers that support Huawei AppGallery. If you cannot access the app, the mobile website works perfectly as a fallback. Simply open your browser, visit the official site, and use the "Add to Home Screen" option for quick access.

Key Features of the SoccerShop Betting App

The app offers live in-play betting with real-time odds updates, full and partial cashout, and access to casino games such as Aviator and live dealer tables. You can also bet on horse racing, lucky numbers, and lotto draws. Push notifications keep you updated on promotions and match events, while biometric login ensures quick, secure access.

Can You Register, Log In and Bet on the App?

Users can complete the full SoccerShop registration process, log in, and place bets directly within the app. The sign-up form requires basic details and FICA verification. New customers can also claim the SoccerShop sign-up bonus of up to R7500 in free bets after making a qualifying first deposit.

Deposits and Withdrawals on the SoccerShop App

Deposits and withdrawals are fully supported in the app. Our investigations allow you to make an informed choice with methods including Visa, Mastercard, Ozow, SnapScan, and popular vouchers like 1Voucher, and OTT Voucher. Withdrawals are processed via bank transfer or e-wallets such as FNB eWallet and Standard Bank Instant Money, often clearing within 30 minutes.

Is the SoccerShop App Safe and Legal in South Africa?

The app is completely safe and legal. It operates under licence from the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator and complies with POPIA data protection laws. The app uses SSL encryption, requires FICA verification, and carries a PEGI 18 rating.

SoccerShop App Not Working? Common Fixes

If you experience issues with the brand’s application, try these quick solutions:

Update the app to the latest version via Play Store, App Store, or App Gallery.

Check your internet connection and switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data.

Clear cache and data in your device settings under Apps > SoccerShop.

Reinstall the app if crashes persist.

Use the mobile website as a temporary alternative while troubleshooting.

For unresolved problems, you can contact customer support via WhatsApp, live chat, or email.

SoccerShop App vs Mobile Website

Both the app and website provide a great experience, but find out which one is most suitable for you below:

Experience App Mobile Website Speed Faster with native optimization Slightly slower loading Notifications Push alerts enabled Browser alerts only Biometric Login Yes No Storage Requires download No installation needed

Our Expert Opinion

The SoccerShop delivers a solid mobile product. The app covers all essential features such as live betting, cashout, casino access, and fast payments while maintaining strong security standards.

Although it lacks live sports streaming, the overall package is competitive. For punters seeking a reliable, licensed betting app with local payment support, SoccerShop is a strong contender among the best betting apps in South Africa.

FAQs

If you still have questions after this SoccerShop review about its app, check out the section below with the most common doubts.