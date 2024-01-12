Senegal vs Gambia Predictions and Betting Tips: The champions to make statement win

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Senegal’s opening AFCON match against Gambia on Monday, including 1.80 for a win-to-nil result.

+

The reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal open their title defence at the Stade de Yamoussoukro on Monday afternoon against Gambia.

Africa’s showpiece features no less than 12 former champions who are chomping at the bit to wrestle Senegal’s crown away from them in the Ivory Coast.

Senegal vs Gambia Betting Tips

Senegal to win @ 1.36 with Supabets

Senegal to score more than one goal in the first half @ 1.65 with Supabets

Senegal to win the match to nil @ 1.80 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Lions of Teranga take on Gambia for the first time in this competition and the rest of the continent will be looking at how Aliou Cisse’s men address their first hurdle.

Gambia can play without fear in their second appearance at the AFCON finals.

In the previous edition, the tiny West African nation defeated giants Tunisia and eventually were knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals, an admirable effort for their AFCON debut.

The Scorpions will be a difficult proposition for Senegal and the rest of Group C.

History favours the champions

Over their last 10 games, Senegal have been in imperious form, winning six of them and losing just once in a friendly to Algeria.

The squad will be shifted around due to the injury to striker Boulaye Dia who’s set to miss the competition.

His replacement Bamba Dieng hasn’t had much international experience but Cisse still has a treasure trove from which to pick his attack.

The Lions of Teranga have faced Gambia on four occasions, winning two and drawing two.

The Scorpions have also lost their last two internationals and playing the champions might be a task too much for them on Monday.

Senegal vs Gambia Betting Tip 1: Senegal to win @ 1.36 with Supabets

Defensive worries

A fair number of Senegalese players ply their trade in the Premier League, including those in attack.

The likes of Nicolas Jackson and two-time African Player of the Year Sadio Mané should provide the West African nation with enough firepower to find the back of the net.

Gambia’s defending has been a sore point for coach Tom Saintfiet as his team have conceded 11 goals in their last six games.

The Scorpions also shipped in two goals in the first half in two of their last three fixtures.

Senegal vs Gambia Betting Tip 2: Senegal to score more than one goal in the first half @ 1.65 with Supabets

Senegal’s Sergeants

This Senegal team is filled with imposing defenders who make their presence known.

The likes of Serge Aurier, Kalidou Koulibaly and Fodo Ballo-Toure are just some of the names that will try to keep Gambia at bay.

The Teranga Lions have kept clean sheets in each of their last four internationals and could continue that trend on Monday afternoon.

Gambians will be looking to 19-year-old star, Yankuba Minteh to carry their attack, but the youngster only has one cap for the national team and could have a tough time in their AFCON opener.