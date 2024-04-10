PSG vs Barcelona Predictions and Betting Tips: PSG to secure an advantage in the first leg

Explore our predictions and betting tips Barcelona’s vs PSG in their Champions League quarter-final, including 3.70 odds on the first goalscorer.

+

Xavi faces his former coach Luis Enrique when his Barcelona team travel to Paris Saint-Germain with a place in the Champions League semi-finals up for grabs.

Despite being nine points worse in La Liga than they were at the same stage last season, Barcelona are on course to finish second, behind champions-elect Real Madrid.

PSG vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Matchbet & both teams to score - PSG & Yes @ 2.60 with Hollywoodbets

Winning margin - PSG to win by one goal @ 2.95 with Hollywoodbets

First goalscorer - Kylian Mbappe @ 3.70 with Hollywoodbets

The Catalan outfit are eight points behind Los Blancos with eight games left to play, so the Champions League trophy is a realistic silverware option for the visitors.

However, they must overcome a tough PSG side that have been growing into this competition in recent years and want to get this monkey off their back.

On the domestic front, the Parisians are 10 points clear at the summit of Ligue 1 and seem to have another league title in the bag.

Enrique was brought in to essentially deliver the prize that’s eluded the French champions and getting one over his former employers is part of the process.

PSG must take advantage of playing at the Parc des Princes as Barcelona have yet to lose at home in the Champions League this term.

Continuing an unbeaten record

PSG will be encouraged by the fact that they’re unbeaten against Barcelona in their previous two head-to-heads, even though the visitors boast a better record against the hosts.

When they met in 2021, the French champions held Barca to a 1-1 draw at home while thumping La Blaugrana 4-1 at the Camp Nou.

The previous three meetings between these two ended with both teams scoring and PSG have netted at least once in 15 of 16 games in all competitions this season.

Defensive absentees in the form of Achraf Hakimi and Presnel Kimpembe will give Barcelona an increased chance of scoring, the former serving a suspension.

The hosts should be confident of edging the first leg as Barcelona have already lost twice on the road in the competition this season.

PSG vs Barcelona Betting Tip 1: Matchbet & both teams to score - PSG & Yes @ 2.60 with Hollywoodbets

A different proposition

With so much at stake on Wednesday night, it should be a close encounter. PSG’s last fixture against Spanish opposition ended with victory by a solitary goal.

They’re usually prolific and have blown away opponents in Ligue 1 but Barcelona will offer a different proposition to the French domestic league outfits.

PSG won’t have it all their way in the first leg and may just slip past the visitors by a single goal. Both of Barcelona’s defeats in the competition have been by a one-goal margin.

Five of the visitor’s Champions League games have been settled by one goal, demonstrating the tough nature of these fixtures.

PSG vs Barcelona Betting Tip 2: Winning margin - PSG to win by one goal @ 2.95 with Hollywoodbets

Grabbing the spotlight first

Kylian Mbappe shares the top scorer of the Champions League spotlight with three others. The Frenchman has netted six goals in this campaign and is bound to add to his total.

It’s worth noting that four of his six goals have been the opening goal on the day. Since he was the first goalscorer in half of PSG’s games in this competition, it’s likely to happen again.

With Barcelona potentially missing Andreas Christensen and Alex Balde through injury, it leaves the visitors slightly vulnerable to Mbappe’s speed and skill.

Mbappe has netted four goals in two head-to-heads with Barca. He’s already mentioned that now is the time for great players and he’s not going to hide on Wednesday night.

PSG vs Barcelona Betting Tip 3: First goalscorer - Kylian Mbappe @ 3.70 with Hollywoodbets