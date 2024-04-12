Newcastle United vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Tough fixture to end deadlocked at St James’ Park

Our football betting expert shares predictions and betting tips for Newcastle’s Premier League game against Tottenham.

With seven games left in the Premier League season, Newcastle are running out of time to land a European qualification spot.

However, the Magpies made great strides last week with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Fulham. They’re well-placed to make a play for a spot in Europe’s second and third-tier competitions.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Anytime goalscorer - Alexander Isak @ 2.03 with Betway

Double chance & both teams to score - Newcastle/Draw & Yes @ 2.13 with Betway

Corner range - 9-11 corners @ 3.00 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Eddie Howe’s charges are just two points behind Manchester United in fifth but 13 away from Saturday afternoon’s opponents, Tottenham who are fourth.

Spurs are right where they need to be to book a ticket to next season’s Champions League but they have Aston Villa breathing down their necks who are behind only on goal difference.

However, the North Londoners have played a game fewer than Villa and will be hoping their cross-town rivals Arsenal can do them a favour on Sunday evening by seeing off the Lions.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu says he’s not concerned about the top-four race but the Spurs faithful may disagree as they want to compete with the best in Europe.

With similar ambitions on the line and plenty of goals in the history of this fixture, St James’ Park should be an exciting place to be on Saturday at lunchtime.

Returning to home comforts

According to Newcastle manager Howe, his side are “stretching but still fighting”, in reference to his packed infirmary.

However, one man who has been shining for the Magpies lately is Alexander Isak. The Swede has been in marvellous form since his return from a groin injury.

Isak netted five goals in as many games, making him the leading goalscorer in the Premier League for the Toon.

Five of his last six goals have come on Tyneside so he will be happy to return to home comforts this Saturday and will likely be a source of joy for Newcastle.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Alexander Isak @ 2.03 with Betway

Anything but boring

Victory on Saturday will take Newcastle into sixth, albeit temporarily, and their unbeaten record at home in their last five games suggests it may fall their way.

However, the Magpies have had a topsy-turvy time on Tyneside, sharing the spoils in three of their last five league dates at home.

Despite scoring at least twice in four of their last six away fixtures, Spurs have only won once (D3, L2). It’s more than likely that these two will share the spoils after 90 minutes.

This fixture will be anything but a boring draw as the hosts have only kept one clean sheet and conceded 10 in their last five.

Postecoglu’s attackers will take courage from that as they’re quite potent in the final third, scoring 65 goals at an average of 2.10 goals per league game.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Betting Tip 2: Double chance & both teams to score - Newcastle/Draw & Yes @ 2.13 with Betway

Fight for goals leading to flag kicks

Power-packed attacking players on either end will make for an exciting, front-foot match. It will require defenders from both sides to be at the top of their game.



Defensive clearances may be the order of the day at St James’ Park as both teams fight for crucial points.

Spurs win an average of 5.13 corners when they’re on the road while the hosts win an average of 5.25 flag kicks per home match.