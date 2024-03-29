Metz vs Monaco Predictions and Betting Tips: Monaco to deepen Metz’s relegation woes

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Monaco’s trip to Metz on Saturday evening, including 3.50 odds on the winning margin.

+

As the French season is nearing its end, Metz find themselves in danger of slipping out of Ligue 1 at the conclusion of the campaign.

They’re currently 17th and two points behind the relegation-promotion playoff spot and a further point adrift of absolute safety.

Metz vs Monaco Betting Tips

Halftime/fulltime result - Monaco/Monaco @ 2.30 with Supabets

Over 3.5 goals @ 2.69 with Supabets

Win margin - Monaco to win by one goal @ 3.50 with Supabets

The Maroons’ task doesn’t get any easier as they entertain high-flying Monaco at the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Saturday evening.

Monaco enter this game in third, firmly in charge of their Champions League qualification destiny.

A lot can happen in eight games but Adi Hutter will motivate his troops to make sure of their European berth for next season.

Their league form has been inconsistent of late and dropping points like they did against Lorient before the international break won’t do their ambitions any favours.

However, Metz will take heart from the fact that a fellow relegation-threatened side could grab a point against Monaco, turning Saturday’s game into an intriguing battle.

At it from the first whistle

Metz are undoubtedly in a bad space in Ligue 1 as they’ve only won two of their last 13 league matches. Their last win against Monaco came in 2019.

The visitors have won each of their last five head-to-heads with Metz including the corresponding fixture last season when they won 2-1.

The Monégasques have been leading at halftime in five of their 13 away dates in the league. Of the nine halftime leads they’ve had all season, they only dropped points on one occasion.

The hosts have gone into the break on the losing end in four of their 12 games at home this term, a total of eight matches across the entire campaign.

With Monaco striking 13 and 14 away goals in the first and second halves respectively, the Red and Whites will pose a threat to Metz from the first whistle.

Metz vs Monaco Betting Tip 1: Halftime/fulltime result - Monaco/Monaco @ 2.30 with Supabets

Danger in attack

Goals have been in ample supply at Monaco as they’ve netted 47 goals in the league this term at an average of 1.81 goals per game.

Only PSG have found the back of the net more than the visitors, indicating the danger they pose in attack, especially with Wissam Ben Yedder leading the line.

The hosts have been poor defensively this term, letting in 39 goals at an average of 1.50 goals per game.

However, Monaco have only conceded three fewer goals than Metz, meaning the Maroons will have chances to penetrate the visiting defence.

In their previous four Ligue 1 meetings, Monaco scored two or more goals, a likely scenario on Saturday.

Metz vs Monaco Betting Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 2.69 with Supabets

One-goal margin victories are popular with Monaco this season as seven of their 13 victories came by a single goal (53%).

Meanwhile, Metz have suffered 15 defeats all season, 10 of those have been by a single goal with seven coming in their backyard.

Additionally, the previous two games between these two were settled by a single-goal margin.

Metz vs Monaco Betting Tip 3: Win margin - Monaco to win by one goal @ 3.50 with Supabets