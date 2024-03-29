Manchester City vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Tactics to be the winner of this clash

Explore our predictions and betting tips for this crunch Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal.

There’s no doubt that Manchester City have set their sights on repeating their incredible treble feat this season. They’re on course for it on all three fronts.

Pep Guardiola’s men are just a point behind the log leaders and will want to peg them back when they clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 2.08 with Betway

Arsenal to score first @ 2.36 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Kai Havertz @ 4.60 with Betway

With so much at stake, both teams have been playing a game of chess during the international break with some key players pulling out of action through apparent injuries.

City and Arsenal are on unstoppable runs at the moment but the hosts have far more experience at a title run-in.

Just last season the Gunners gave up an eight-point lead at the top of the table to surrender the title to City, an experience Mikel Arteta and his side will hope they have learnt from.

As the Premier League moves into the final stretch, just 30 points are available to City, Arsenal and second-placed Liverpool respectively, making this fixture a crucial one in the title race.

Feeling each other out

Even though both teams are fluent in the final third of the pitch, this clash should go a lot like the reverse fixture at the Emirates.

That ended 1-0 to Arsenal in a close-fought game where there wasn’t a team that dominated the other, likely the scenario this weekend.

With tactically astute managers on either side, this match should be similar to the first few rounds of a boxing match where both teams keep each other at arm’s length.

Arsenal have come a long way from the heavy defeats at City and as opposed to popular belief, Sunday’s battle will be a close, low-scoring one.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 2.08 with Betway

Filling an Ederson-shaped hole at the back

This season, Arsenal have struck first against most of the teams in the upper end of the Premier League table.

Apart from striking the only goal in the reverse fixture, the Gunners landed the first blow at Anfield against Liverpool, along with 10 other occasions away from home.

The Cityzens are typically strong at home and have only allowed their opponents to score first in three of their 14 home fixtures.

However, the loss of Ederson is massive for the champions as he’s a major doubt for Sunday’s match.

Arsenal may exploit Stefan Ortega early on, especially with those dangerous corner and free-kick routines that have offered them much joy this season.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Arsenal to score first @ 2.36 with Betway

Form and physicality to be the difference

In a game of this stature, the football may not be as free-flowing as we’ve become accustomed to from these sides.

Just like the match at the Emirates, it could all come down to one moment. Kai Havertz was instrumental in that winner in October last year.

He’s been in excellent form for both club and country, scoring five times in six games and grabbing two assists.

The German’s height and physicality may be the key for him piercing through the City defence, especially during those set-plays.