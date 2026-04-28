There are different available options such as bank transfer or an e-wallet, the platform offers flexible options tailored for South Africa users. In this guide, we will breakdown how to complete a Lucky Fish withdrawal online, what to expect and how to avoid delays.

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How to Withdraw Money from Lucky Fish in South Africa

Follow these step-by-step process to learn how to withdraw money from Lucky Fish in South Africa:

Log in to your account: Start by logging in to your account via Lucky Fish login page. You must be signed in before you can access the payment section.

Go to the banking section: Navigate to the withdrawal section in the menu. Choose your preferred withdrawal method: The available options include bank transfers and e-wallets Enter withdrawal amount: Type in the amount you would wish to withdraw. It must meet the minimum withdrawal amount. Take a second look: We recommend that you double check your banking or e-wallet details to ensure they match your registered account information. Submit your request: Click “Withdraw” to initiate the transaction.

All that’s left is to wait for processing. Your request will be reviewed and processed within the stated Lucky Fish withdrawal time. Notably, you can also use the Lucky Fish app to make withdrawals any time.

Lucky Fish Withdrawal Time & Methods

Understanding the available methods and their processing times helps you plan your withdrawals effectively. Here is a comparison of the most common options for Lucky Fish withdrawal time South Africa users can expect:

Method Processing Time Amount Bank transfer 2-5 business days R100 E-wallet 24-48 hours R100 EFT 24 hours R100 Standard Bank Within hours R100 ABSA 24-48 hours R100

The availability of the instant method for withdrawal depends on your bank or payment provider. Also, keep in mind that Lucky Fish withdrawal time may vary depending on verification status, weekends, and public holidays.

Regardless of the withdrawal time, you can always be certain that your funds are safe and you will alwaysget your money.

Lucky Fish Withdrawal Requirements

There are certain Lucky Fish withdrawal requirements you must meet to ensure a smooth experience. These requirements include:

Verified Accounts : Only users who have completed the Lucky Fish registration process and verified their identity can withdraw.

: Only users who have completed the Lucky Fish registration process and verified their identity can withdraw. FICA documentation : You must submit a valid identification and proof of address in line with South Africa regulations

: You must submit a valid identification and proof of address in line with South Africa regulations Complete wagering requirements : If you claimed a bonus using a Lucky Fish promo code, you must meet all the wagering requirements before you request withdrawal.

: If you claimed a bonus using a Lucky Fish promo code, you must meet all the wagering requirements before you request withdrawal. Matching account details : Your bank account or e-wallet must be registered in the same name as your Lucky Fish account.

: Your bank account or e-wallet must be registered in the same name as your Lucky Fish account. Meet minimum withdrawal amount : Withdrawals must meet the platform’s minimum threshold (typically around R100).

: Withdrawals must meet the platform’s minimum threshold (typically around R100). No active bonus restrictions: Some bonuses may restrict withdrawals until conditions are fulfilled.



Your account is not fully set up if you are not able to withdraw your winnings. Meeting these requirements ensures your withdrawal request is processed without unnecessary delays and your account is in perfect standing.

Solving Common Lucky Fish Withdrawal Problems

Even though the withdrawal process is simple, there are still some possible issues you can encounter. It is important that you are able to identify likely issues and not panic. Here are some common Lucky Fish withdrawal problems we saw during our Lucky Fish review and how to solve them.



Withdrawal “Pending”

This usually means your request is still under review. The reason for this is that your verification checks are still in progress.

It may take longer than usual if there are high withdrawal volumes or the request was made outside business hours. It could also be the case if you have poor internet connection.

To resolve, simply wait for the stated Lucky Fish withdrawal time, ensure that all your documents are submitted, and stay connected to a good internet connection.

Withdrawal “Rejected”

There are several possible reasons for this such as failure to complete the wagering requirement. If you used a bonus, such as one from a Lucky Fish Promo Code, you must meet wagering conditions before withdrawing.

Your withdrawal could also be rejected if your FICA documents are unverified or if there are mismatched banking details. The easy solution is to review rejection reasons, correct the issue, resubmit your request.

Delayed Payment

There are various reasons your withdrawal could take longer than expected. These include bank processing times, weekends or public holidays, and additional security checks. Allow extra times and contact customer support if the delay exceeds the stated time frame.

If any withdrawal issues persist, there is a 24/7 customer support team that you can contact either via email or live chat. The team would check your account standing and help resolve your issue in time.

FAQ

+ How long does a Lucky Fish withdrawal take? Lucky Fish withdrawal time depends on the payment method you use. It typically takes 24 hours for e-wallets and 2-5 working days for bank transfers. Delays may occur depending on the verifiable banking processes. + What is the minimum withdrawal at Lucky Fish? The minimum withdrawal amount at Lucky Fish is R100. It is also the required amount for you to qualify for the welcome bonus. Although it may vary depending on the payment method you use. + Can I withdraw my R50 sign-up bonus? No, you won’t be allowed to withdraw the R50 sign up bonus immediately. There is a wagering requirement attached to the bonus that first time users must first meet before they can withdraw winnings along with the bonus. + Do I need to FICA my Lucky Fish account before every withdrawal? No, but it is important that you complete your FICA verification once you open your account. There may also be additional checks if you update your personal or banking details. + Are there any fees for withdrawing my Lucky Fish winnings? There are generally no withdrawal charges or fees at Lucky Fish, but your bank or e-wallet provider may apply their own transaction charges.

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