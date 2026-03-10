The Lucky Fish betting site has a mobile app for Android, iOS, and Huawei devices and our experts tested the app in great detail. We installed it across each operating system within five minutes, so we are in the best position to tell you all about it.

Here are the Lucky Fish app specifications for each OS based on our investigations:

Specifications Android/APK iOs RAM 2 GB 4 GB Version Android 10 or higher iOS 15.1 or higher (iPhone and iPod Touch), iPadOS 15.1 or higher, macOS 12.0 or higher and Mac with Apple M1 chip or higher, visionOS 1.0 or higher Size 35.13 MB 31.9 MB Compatible Devices Samsung Galaxy S10 and S20 series, Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 5, OnePlus 8 iPhone 6s and higher

How to Download the Lucky Fish Android/APK app?

Since Google doesn’t allow real-money betting apps on Play Store, you cannot download the Lucky Fish app via your Android device’s app store. The only way to install the app is through the Lucky Fish website. Here’s a quick step-by-step guide on how to download the Lucky Fish app for Android:

Go to the Lucky Fish official website. Click on the main menu icon at the top-left corner of your screen. Scroll down till you find the “Lucky Fish App” button, then click on it. Tap the “Download APK for Android” Icon. Click "Download" in the pop-up tab. The app will automatically download and save on your device. Tap the three dots at the top-right corner of your browser, and open the Downloads section. Click the APK file to install. If your phone doesn’t support installing apps from unknown sources, it’ll display a prompt to change this setting. Follow the on-screen instructions to do this. Once you’ve completed this step, click the “Install” option in the on-screen prompt. The app will install on your device within seconds.

What Are the Lucky Fish Android System Requirements?

Lucky Fish doesn’t provide any system requirements for the Android app. However, most applications require Android smartphones to run on Android 10 or higher for optimal performance. Your device must also have at least 2GB of RAM. That said, here are the basic specs to download the Lucky Fish app APK on your smartphone:

Specifications Android/APK App Size 35.13 MB Software Version 1.8.1 Operating System Android 10 or higher Minimum Space Needed 500 MB Internet Connection Required 4G or 5G Available on Google Play No Download link DOWNLOAD HERE

How to download the Lucky Fish iOS App?

You can download the Lucky Fish app for free on an iOS device via the operator’s website or directly from the App Store. The detailed guide below outlines how to install the app on your iOS smartphone:

Open App Store on your iOS smartphone or tablet. Click the Search icon and type in “Lucky Fish.” Select “Lucky Fish SA” at the top of the search results. Tap the “Get” button next to the application. Authorise the download using Face ID/Touch ID. If Face ID/Touch ID fails to work, enter your Apple ID password as prompted. The app will download and install on your device.

What Are the Lucky Fish iOS System Requirements?

Here are the basic specs to download the latest version of the Lucky Fish app on your iOS device:

Specifications iOS App Size 31.9 MB Software Version 1.8.1 Operating System iOS 15.1 or higher (iPhone and iPod Touch), iPadOS 15.1 or higher, macOS 12.0 or higher, visionOS 1.0 or higher Minimum Space Needed 4 GB Internet Connection Required 4G or 5G Available on App Store Yes Download link DOWNLOAD HERE

What Are the Features of the Lucky Fish App?

We tested the Lucky Fish mobile app after installation and uncovered a wide range of features for seamless betting. Let’s explore some of the app’s main capabilities below:

In-Play Sports Betting

The Lucky Fish app offers live bets for several sports, including soccer, cricket, basketball, tennis, baseball, volleyball, snooker, ice hockey, and badminton. Odds are competitive and adjusted in real-time as game dynamics change.

Live Chat Support

There’s a dedicated live chat button at the bottom of the Lucky Fish app. By clicking this icon, you can contact customer support 24/7 for inquiries. However, players must log in to access this feature.

Info/Help Section

The Lucky Fish mobile application has a help section with guides for registration, making deposits, and placing bets. Here, you’ll also find a responsible gambling section to assist players wager within healthy limits.

Promotions

To find promos and bonuses, log in to the Lucky Fish app and click the main menu icon at the top-left corner of your screen. Tap “Promotions” to view ongoing offers.

Deposit Methods

Lucky Fish has a detailed guide for all available deposit methods in the mobile app. To access this section, select “How to Deposit” within the main menu. Clicking on any of the banking methods here will take you to a page with clear steps to fund your account, as well as the deposit limits.

Sports Results

The Lucky Fish app allows you to follow up on the results of each betting market across different matches. Using this feature, you can sort matches by date and country.

Is Lucky Fish Offering a Data-Free Version of the App?

No, the Lucky Fish app doesn’t have a data-free version. You must have an internet connection to wager on casino games and sports with this mobile app.

How to Register Via the App?

Creating an account with the Lucky Fish app is a straightforward process. The sign-up button is at the top-right corner of the app’s interface, and clicking it will direct you to a page where you can register.

Lucky Fish has harmonised the experience across the website and mobile app. So, there’s no difference between the account creation process for both versions. That said, if you’re considering playing on this site, we have a detailed guide on Lucky Fish registration to help you get started.

Lucky Fish Welcome Bonus

As a new player on the Lucky Fish website, you can claim a welcome bonus worth R50 and 25 free spins. You can trigger this bonus irrespective of if you wager on the website or the mobile app.

To unlock this Lucky Fish sign up bonus, use our exclusive promo code GOALFISH during registration. As always, terms and conditions apply. You can only use the R50 bonus on sports, horse racing, and lucky numbers. To convert the reward to withdrawable cash, you must also place a sports wager of 1.50 odds or higher.

In addition, the free spins must be used on your first login to Habanero Games’ Hot Hot Fruit, Wild Trucks, or Candy Tower slot.

App vs Mobile Version

If you download the Lucky Fish app in South Africa, you’ll notice it doesn’t look different from the website. As a result, even when you switch versions, you won’t miss out on any features. The only notable distinction is the blog button in the website menu, which is missing in the mobile app. It is a small omission which many players won’t consider a big deal.

Pros Cons Available for download on Android and iOS No data-free mode Supports in-play betting User-friendly UI and smooth user experience

Our Expert Opinion

Author Name: Emmanuel Omoloyin

What do you think about the Lucky Fish App?

If I were to rate the Lucky, I’d easily give it 4.5 stars. It has everything you’d expect from a top betting app, including a visually appealing UI, smooth navigation, and support for in-play bets. I like the fact that Lucky Fish makes the app experience similar to the web version. As a player, you don’t want to be caught between a betting site and its mobile app because you don’t want to miss out on some features.

What do you like about the Lucky Fish App?

First impressions are everything, and that’s where the Lucky Fish app instantly won me over. The UI is an excellent mix of clean and colourful. All the icons and navigation buttons are neatly placed, ensuring you’re not signing up to a cluttered layout that makes it difficult to find your way around. Plus, the app is lightweight, so the pages load fast.

What could be improved on the Lucky Fish app?

A data-free version would be helpful so players can access the app offline. Also, live chat is unavailable until you create an account and log in. For players still considering whether to sign up, providing access to live chat support can help them make quick inquiries and evaluate the support team's responsiveness.

Of course, this isn’t a deal breaker, since support is available 24/7 via email and phone. As we mentioned in our Lucky Fish review, the email team responds quite fast. Therefore, prospective customers can still make their inquiries and expect speedy replies.

FAQs

Is the Lucky Fish application available for both Android and iOS devices?

Yes, you can download the Lucky Fish app on Android and iOS. The iOS version is available on the App Store. However, Android users can only download the Lucky Fish app via the operator’s website.

How do I create an account on the Lucky Fish application?

You can sign up on the Lucky Fish app by clicking “Join” in the top-right corner of your screen. This will take you to a page where you can enter your registration details.

What types of bets and games are available on the Lucky Fish application?

By using the Lucky Fish mobile app on Android or iOS, you can wager on 20+ sports and 2,000+ casino games.

Does the Lucky Fish application offer live betting and live streaming?

The Lucky Fish app supports in-play bets. However, live streaming is currently unavailable.

How do I claim bonuses and promotions on the Lucky Fish application?

You can find bonuses on the Lucky Fish app by checking the promotions section in the main menu. Check the T&CS of each promo for specific instructions to trigger it.

