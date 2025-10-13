Latvia vs England predictions: England to secure 2026 World Cup berth

England are top of Group K with a 100% record and no goals conceded. It’s a tall order for Latvia, who were held to a draw by Andorra on Saturday.

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Best bets for Latvia vs England

England -3 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.50 with Betway

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.85 with Betway

Harry Kane first goalscorer at odds of 3.50 with Betway

The Latvia vs England game should end in a one-sided away win.

For more qualitative betting tips, don’t hesitate to check our Bets of the Week predictions page!

Our analysis: Form of both teams

England travel to Riga to face Latvia on Tuesday night. Thomas Tuchel and his side know victory would see them win Group K and secure automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Latvia have picked up just five points from their first six games of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. They only lost narrowly to Albania last month. However, they suffered a demoralising 2-2 draw at home to Andorra on Saturday, who are four points behind them in Group K.

That result means Paolo Nicolato’s troops must win their two remaining games and hope Albania drops points in both of theirs. It doesn’t come much tougher than a home game with England. Latvia regularly struggle against nations ranked inside the world’s top ten. They have a 14-game losing streak against them, having scored only once.

England will need to remain focused and avoid overestimating themselves for Tuesday’s match. Thomas Tuchel’s men blew away Craig Bellamy’s Wales in the first half of their friendly on Thursday. Three quick goals inside the opening 20 minutes did the damage. Tuchel could even afford the luxury of resting captain Harry Kane, who has been nursing a minor foot problem.

Tuchel is confident of Kane returning to the fold for the game on Tuesday night. He may not tweak things too much after the free-flowing first-half display against the Welsh. However, Marcus Rashford may come in to deputise for Anthony Gordon. Elliot Anderson appears to have nailed down a starting berth in holding midfield, alongside Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

Probable lineups for Latvia vs England

Latvia expected lineup: Zviedris, Ciganiks, Balodis, Savalnieks, Cernomordijs, Jurkovskis, Varslavans, Zelenkovs, Ikaunieks, Gutkovskis, Sits

England expected lineup: Pickford, Spence, Stones, Konsa, Guehi, Anderson, Rice, Rogers, Rashford, Saka, Kane

Free-flowing England to put Latvia to the sword

England have only ever faced Latvia once in all competitions. This was their first Group K 2026 World Cup qualifying clash, which England won 3-0 at Wembley. That scoreline flattered Latvia on the night, as England peppered the Latvian goal with 27 shots, creating five big chances.

With 13 goals scored in five matches, England average just under three goals per game. However, there are major signs that Tuchel is getting a better tune out of his attacking options.

Prior to England’s 3-0 dismantling of Wales last week, they had demolished Serbia 5-0 in Belgrade. With the chance of winning Group K with two games to spare in front of them, Tuchel will want to win in style. A victory by four or more goals doesn’t seem unachievable, especially if Kane is fit and firing.

Latvia vs England Bet 1: England -3 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.50 with Betway

Four or more goals on the cards

The betting markets believe there is a 54.05% chance of four or more goals to be scored in Riga. With England averaging four goals per game themselves in their last two games against Wales and Serbia, this figure seems slightly low.

This England side are starting to knit together, particularly in central midfield, where the partnership of Rice and Anderson is starting to blossom.

Tuchel will have been pleased to see several of his forward players getting on the scoresheet against Wales. Rogers, Watkins and Saka all scored impressive goals. This should give them renewed confidence ahead of a visit to a Latvian side ranked 137th in the world.

Latvia vs England Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.85 with Betway

Backing Kane to net first if fit to start

The odds on Kane to score any time are simply not worth backing. However, the odds on him opening the scoring are more appealing. The betting markets currently believe there is only a 28.57% chance of Kane scoring first.

He’s struck 11 goals in six games for Bayern Munich in the 2025/26 Bundesliga. His record for England in 2025 has been rock-solid, having scored five goals in six games at a strike rate of 83.33%.

Providing he’s fit, there is no doubt Kane will play from the outset. With victory guaranteeing their place at next summer’s finals, Tuchel will want his team to do a professional job.

Kane is still England’s primary focal point in the final third. He’s a lethal finisher and in far better form than Ollie Watkins, Marcus Rashford and co. This alone makes him the value bet of our trio of Latvia vs England predictions.