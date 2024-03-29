Jackpot City R4000 Launch Offer for South Africa - March 2024 Guide

The Jackpot City R4000 launch offer is accessible to new customers signing up in South Africa.

+

🏆 What Can I Get With Jackpot City Launch Offer

New users get a R4000 welcome offer when they sign up on Jackpot City. The good part about the bonus is that there is no need to use a Jackpot City promo code to claim the offer.

The offer is divided into two parts. Players get a 100% bonus up to R3,000 on their first deposit and a 50% bonus up to R1,000 on their second deposit.

The table below gives a summary of the offer.

Jackpot City Offer 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type Launch Offer Bonus Description 100% bonus up to R3,000 on first deposit 50% bonus up to R1,000 on second deposit General T&Cs Only players 18 years and above residing in South Africa Wagering Requirements 30x Minimum Deposit R1 Jackpot City Launch Offer Claim the Launch Offer

Example of How to Use the Bonus

In order to help you understand how the bonus works, we created an example in this section. After you've signed up on Jackpot City, the next step is to fund your account. Let's say you made a first deposit of R100. The casino site will credit you with a R100 bonus, a 100% equivalent of your deposit.

You will then use the bonus to play through 30 times before withdrawing it. After fulfilling the wagering requirements for the first deposit offer, proceed to make a second deposit.

Let's say you deposited R300 this time around. The betting site will give you a R150 bonus which is 50% of your deposit amount. You must also play through the R150 bonus on casino games to withdraw this offer.

How to Claim the Launch Offer

We tested the process of getting the Jackpot City R4000 bonus and discovered that it is quite straightforward. Here is how to claim Jackpot City bonus.

Visit the Jackpot City website on your browser. Tap ‘Register' at the top of the homepage to create your account. The ‘Sign Up’ button will also take you to the registration form.

Input the required details to finish the signup process.

After signing up, go to the deposit page to fund your account with at least R1. The offer will be credited to your account immediately after that.

Getting the bonus is that straightforward. Please note that you must undergo FICA verification after your Jackpot City registration to be eligible for the offer. The platform requires this process before you can make a first deposit.

Jackpot City Launch Offer - Bonus Terms & Conditions

Like every other casino site in South Africa, the Jackpot City R4000 Launch offer has some terms and conditions. These conditions include wagering requirements to safeguard the purpose of the offer.

Below are those you need to know in order to claim the offer:

The offer is only claimable by players 18 years and above who are residents of South Africa.

Only new customers can opt-in for this bonus.

The minimum deposit amount required to get the bonus is R1.

You must make your first and second deposits within 7 days of signing up. Failure to do so will result in forfeiture of the offer.

Only one bonus will be active at a time. Should you make your second deposit before using the first bonus, the second deposit bonus will be on the queue.

Players must play through the bonus amount 30 times before requesting a withdrawal.

Once you get the bonus, you have 30 days to fulfil the wagering requirements.

Different types of games contribute differently to the wagering requirements. For instance, Slots contribute 100%, Poker 50%, while Blackjack, Baccarat, and Craps contribute 10%. Crash Games, Scratch Cards, Quick Games, and Numbers all contribute 5%, while Betgames, Roulette and Game Shows contribute 2%.

What Other Offers Are Available at Jackpot City?

Jackpot City regularly offers other offers in addition to the welcome offer. However, our experts couldn't find another bonus on the platform at the time of this guide. The bonuses are time-bound, and the platform regularly updates this promotion page. We will update this guide once the offers are available.

🆚 How Does Jackpot City Offer Compares to Other Welcome Offers?

After completing our registration on the site, we took the time to compare the Jackpot City registration bonus with other top betting sites in the country. We checked and compared the sign up bonus offered by Betway, BoyleSports and Betfred. You will see our findings below.

Jackpot City vs Betway

The Betway welcome offer for casino lovers is one of the most interesting. However, it is not as good when compared to Jackpot City’s bonus. Betway customers get a 100% first deposit match offer of up to R2,000. This is smaller in value than the Jackpot City R4000 Launch offer.

Players also need to make a minimum deposit of R5 to get the Betway offer. On the other hand, the Jackpot City bonus only requires a minimum deposit of R1.

Both bonuses require a 30x wagering requirement. The only good side of Betway is that players have 30 days after registering to make a first deposit, unlike Jackpot City, which is just 7 days.

Jackpot City vs Betfred

We tested the Betfred bonus and discovered that it also appeals to customers. Players can get up to 200 free spins each week when they participate in the AGT free spin accumulator.

The Betfred bonus runs from Monday to Sunday, and the free spins are spread across those days. Players must spend a minimum amount daily to grab the bonus, and only Mondays are exempt from the minimum spend.

Despite the appeals that come with the Betfred bonus, we prefer the Jackpot City offer because it is more straightforward to claim. You also only need a deposit of as little as R1 to activate the bonus.

Jackpot City vs BoyleSports

BoyleSports is also one of the country's best betting sites, offering casino customers bonuses. The bookie offers users a 100% first deposit match bonus up to R1,000 plus 25 extra free spins.

However, getting the offer requires a minimum deposit of R50. Compared to Jackpot City, this is on the high side, which only requires a R1 minimum deposit.

The good side of the BoyleSports casino bonus is that it has a 3x turnover requirement on deposited amounts at 2.50 on Multi Bets 1.90 on Single bets.

Reasons to Sign up With the Jackpot City Promo Code

Signing up on Jackpot City opens you up to a lot of benefits. The premium of them all is to have fun while playing your favourite games.

We've highlighted below why you should sign up with the platform.

Security

Jackpot City should be your option if you are looking for a safe casino platform to place bets without the fear of leaking your information. The betting site is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, certifying the legality of the platform.

Jackpot City also uses the best technology (SHA256 with SALT) to protect your data and financial information. This is one reason they ensure all players provide an ID to verify their identity.

Array of Games

Another reason to sign up on Jackpot City is the wide range of casino games. Playing casinos is the main reason for joining the platform, and we are glad to inform you that you will not be disappointed.

The game section is categorised into different sections. The sections available are Spin Games, Aviator, Live Games, Crash Games, Betgames, and Quick Games.

Players can play Slots, Megaways, Roulette, Blackjack, Dice, Baccarat, Poker, and SicoBo. The platform also releases new games to keep you from being bored with the old ones.

Customer Support

From our research on a number of betting sites, we understand that it is completely normal for bettors to sometimes run into issues. This is the same for Jackpot City.

However, the casino site has provided users with a way out. First is the FAQ section that answers most of your questions, including how to deposit, withdraw, and complete FICA verification.

If you cannot find answers there, you can reach out to customer support through email, phone number, live chat or social media platforms.

Payment Methods

The payment section of the casino site is also one of its strongest features. Customers can deposit and withdraw funds within a few minutes.

Simple deposit options are available, such as EFT, Vouchers, Credit or Debit Cards, Banking apps, and Direct Deposits. Customers may claim their winnings using EFT, 1Voucher, SB Instant Money, Nedbank Send-iMali, and Absa Cash Send.

What Our Thoughts About the R4000 Launch Offer?

We can deduce from our findings that the Jackpot City R4000 sign up bonus is the best among other top casino websites in the country.

Players also only need to make a minimum deposit of R1 to qualify.

Getting the offer is straightforward. You only need to create an account and make your first deposit. The bonus enables users to explore the casino section, especially Slots that allow a 100% contribution to the wagering requirements. The site is also responsive to ensure players have no problems navigating it.

Despite all the good things we've mentioned about the bonus, there is still room for improvement. We've highlighted what we liked and didn't like about the offer from our Jackpot City review.

✅ Jackpot City Bonus Pros ❌ Jackpot City Bonus Cons Up to R4000 bonus. The 30x wagering requirement is high. Bonus is over two deposits. Players have 7 days after registering to make the first and second deposits. Requires only a R1 deposit to activate the offer. No Jackpot City app to get the bonus.

Jackpot City Promo Code FAQs

Now that you know how to claim Jackpot City bonus, you can register at the betting site. Below, we've answered some common questions about the casino site to complete this guide.

What is Jackpot City promo code?

New customers claim up to R4000 when they sign up on Jackpot City. The bonus is divided into a 100% bonus of up to R3,000 on your first deposit and a 50% bonus of up to R1,000 on your second deposit.

How does Jackpot City bonus work?

Customers must open an account with the platform to qualify for the offer. After signing up, deposit a minimum of R1, and a 100% first deposit bonus will automatically be credited to your account. After getting the first deposit bonus and playing through it 30 times, make a second deposit to get a 50% deposit bonus.

What are the Jackpot City bonus wagering requirements?

You must play through the bonus 30 times before withdrawing it. Note that different games contribute differently. For example, Slots contribute 100%, Poker 50%, and so on.