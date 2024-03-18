Bet on Horse Racing with Hollywoodbets? Our Guide for South Africa l 2024

Horse racing is one of the world's most popular sports, and South Africa is no stranger to it. Learn about Hollywoodbets horse racing features.

Bettors can participate in races and events worldwide with horse racing betting. Hollywoodbets is a top South African horse racing betting platform.

Hollywoodbets offers a wide range of racing events and promos. Our research on horse racing at Hollywoodbets covers information on the odds, promotions, betting tips, events, and more.

Hollywoodbets Horse Racing Markets & Odds

Hollywoodbets provides betting on horse racing at all of the local meets that take place. Players can bet on races globally on South Africa's most popular horse racing betting service. Races from:

The UK, Ireland, UAE, Zimbabwe, the US, Australia, Mauritius, and more are covered.

By partnering with Gallop TV, accessed on the official website, users can watch virtually all events in real time. The Horse Race live events by Hollywoodbets are distinguished by their unusually high values. Hollywoodbets caters to all horse racing betting preferences.

Hollywoodbets Betting Markets for Horse Racing

A wide variety of betting markets are available on horse racing at Hollywoodbets. Not only do they provide fixed wins and places on all South African horse racing, but they also provide open bets and exotics. Swingers, trifectas, exactas, quartets, doubles, Pick 6s, Place Accumulators, Pick 3s, and Bipots are available. The table below contains betting markets Hollywoodbets offers for horse racing.

Betting Markets Meaning Swinger In any order, two horses can take a top position. Win Bet The horse that takes the first position. Exacta Two horses that come in first and second in a specific order. Double Winner of two following races. Place Bet The horse comes in first or second. Permutation Jackpot Winner of four races following each other. Pick 3 Winners of three distinct races. Pick 6 Winners of 6 distinct races. Trifecta Three participants come in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in particular order. Straight Line

Jackpot Winners of the four following races picked separately. Quartet First 4 participants come in at the top places in a particular order. Bipot The horse takes first or second position in 6 dietician races. Place Accumulator 7 participants take the top three places in 7 following races.

Hollywoodbets Horse Racing Odds

The most valuable odds available to gamblers in the South African racing industry are available at Hollywoodbets. With Hollywoodbets odds, users can rest assured that they will get the greatest possible deal. Keep in mind that horse racing odds fluctuate during the day.

A customer can bet on any UK, Ireland, or South African horse race. If the horse wins at the higher starting price, their wager will be settled automatically. If they bet at 10am on a horse with odds of 3/1, it may rise to 5/1 by racetime. The bigger 5/1 wager would be settled if their horse wins.

Hollywoodbets Horse Racecourse

Hollywoodbets is home to some of the best horse racecourses in South Africa. Below are some of the Hollywoodbets horse racecourses:

Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse : Scottsville Racecourse is in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal's capital. The right-handed track has a 2300-meter circumference and a 550-meter run-in. A moveable rail facilitates 1200-meter straight races. Four Group 1 races take place at Scottsville in May. The best in racecourse comfort and elegance are available in the contemporary amenities that Hollywoodbets Scottsville provides.

: Scottsville Racecourse is in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal's capital. The right-handed track has a 2300-meter circumference and a 550-meter run-in. A moveable rail facilitates 1200-meter straight races. Four Group 1 races take place at Scottsville in May. The best in racecourse comfort and elegance are available in the contemporary amenities that Hollywoodbets Scottsville provides. Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse: Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse hosts Africa's most renowned horse racing event, the Durban July. It also hosts top South African horse racing events year-round. At the base of Berea in Durban, it encompasses the Royal Durban Golf Club's championship course's vast green expanse. The pear-shaped grass track at Greyville is 2800 meters in length. It is uphill from 2400 to 800 meters. Then, it slopes downhill before stopping on a flat home straight for 500 meters.

Hollywoodbets Bonuses For Horse Racing

Hollywoodbets acknowledges that bonuses are the driving force behind the horse racing industry. As a result, they provide their customers with diverse Hollywoodbets Horse Racing promotions. Below are some promotions for horse racing at Hollywoodbets:

Cheltenham Festival

Participants in the Cheltenham Festival can win R30,000 betting vouchers. Bettors must wager at least R30 on any Cheltenham Festival race to qualify. Roll over this offer 1x at odds of 5/10 or higher before withdrawing. All valid entries will be drawn randomly, and the winners will be chosen.

Irish Objection

Hollywoodbets will repay bettors if they place a bet on a horse to win a straight but it is challenged and replaced. Bettors must have an active Hollywoodbets account to participate. Also, they must be 18 to enter the promotion.

Hollywoodbets Welcome Bonus

Hollywoodbets welcomes new users with R25 and 50 free spins. After completing our registration on the site, we were eligible for this promotion. Users must be 18 to qualify and are limited to one account.

What you need to know about the offer

Users cannot withdraw the R25 from their account until they fulfill the wagering requirements. ID numbers entered during the registration process will be checked by the verification tool from Hollywoodbets. Wager the bonus at odds of 5/10 or greater.

The offer becomes invalid if players do not use the R25 bonus within the first twenty-four hours after account activation. Individuals who have successfully registered but have not yet submitted their FICA documentation are eligible. Players can only use the free spins once upon initial login to certain Habanero games.

Hot Hot Hollywoodbets, Lucky Durian, and Rainbow Mania are the only games eligible for free spins. If not used within 24 hours, they expire. Once wagering is complete, players will get free spin winnings in their main wallet.

Hollywoodbets Horse Racing Tournaments

Customers can access and bet on a wide range of Hollywoodbets Horse Racing tournaments. Hollywoodbets must cover local and international tournaments to give bettors unlimited betting options. These range from Durban July to Sun Met and Summer Cup. Discover the available Hollywoodbets mobile horse racing tournaments below.

Hollywoodbets Punters Challenge

Hollywoodbets mobile horse racing & sports betting players can participate in the Punters Challenge. To have the opportunity to win a significant amount of money, they must check in and make predictions for some races that day. At every race meeting in South Africa, Hong Kong, and Singapore, the Hollywoodbets Punters' Challenge provides additional opportunities.

Customers can win more than R1 Million daily if they tip all the winners on the card. They can also earn R10,000 if they finish in the top 20 on the daily scoreboard. The bet Slip lets them gamble at least R50.

Race meets will pay the top 20 players up to R5,000 of the daily prize money. Winner earns R2,000, second R1,000, and third R500. 4th place receives R250, 5th to 10th R125, and 11th to 21st R50.



South African Horse Racing Events

Hollywoodbets Horse Racing allows bets on South African horse racing events. These include Durban July, Summer Cup, and Sun Met. Below is a review of these racing events:

Durban July: This is the most important race in Durban every year. It is a vital Hollywoodbets horse racing event on the South African racing calendar. Greyville hosts the 2200-meter race in July. The Durban July handicap race began in 1897. Hollywoodbets allows players to bet on this racing event.

This is the most important race in Durban every year. It is a vital Hollywoodbets horse racing event on the South African racing calendar. Greyville hosts the 2200-meter race in July. The Durban July handicap race began in 1897. Hollywoodbets allows players to bet on this racing event. Summer Cup: It is the first important race of the season for Group 1, called the Summer Cup. In late November or early December, Turffontein in Johannesburg hosts it. The Summer Cup has a long history since 1897. The event is one of South Africa's most famous. Every horse racing fan can enter this 2000-meter handicap race.

It is the first important race of the season for Group 1, called the Summer Cup. In late November or early December, Turffontein in Johannesburg hosts it. The Summer Cup has a long history since 1897. The event is one of South Africa's most famous. Every horse racing fan can enter this 2000-meter handicap race. South African Derby : Turffontein has held a Group 1 race for three-year-old thoroughbreds since 1907. Though less famous than the Kentucky Derby, it is a major racing event in South Africa.

: Turffontein has held a Group 1 race for three-year-old thoroughbreds since 1907. Though less famous than the Kentucky Derby, it is a major racing event in South Africa. J&B Met: The Sun Met is one of South Africa's most renowned races. One of the nation's oldest competitions, it began in 1883. Over 50,000 spectators fill Kenilworth's grandstand in January to watch the action. Currently held over 2,000 meters, it has the greatest purse in Africa.

International Horse Racing Events

We have done the research about Hollywoodbets Horse Racing offers and discovered that they also cover international events. Below are some of these racing events to bet on at Hollywoodbets:

Grand National : Many handicap steeplechases exist, but the Grand National is prominent. The four-mile, two-furlong race comprises 30 obstacles. Thus, it is one of the hardest races for horses. Each horse has an equal chance of winning under the handicap method. It accurately assesses a horse's stamina, speed, and jumping. Fences, ditches, and open land make it difficult. Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool hosts the races. The Grand National draws hundreds of thousands annually.

: Many handicap steeplechases exist, but the Grand National is prominent. The four-mile, two-furlong race comprises 30 obstacles. Thus, it is one of the hardest races for horses. Each horse has an equal chance of winning under the handicap method. It accurately assesses a horse's stamina, speed, and jumping. Fences, ditches, and open land make it difficult. Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool hosts the races. The Grand National draws hundreds of thousands annually. Kentucky Derby : Louisville has hosted the Derby annually since 1875. It is among the oldest and most recognized US racing events. The Kentucky Derby is a Southern icon that draws thousands of enthusiasts. On the first Saturday of May, three-year-old thoroughbred horse races take place.

: Louisville has hosted the Derby annually since 1875. It is among the oldest and most recognized US racing events. The Kentucky Derby is a Southern icon that draws thousands of enthusiasts. On the first Saturday of May, three-year-old thoroughbred horse races take place. Cheltenham Festival : Internationally, the Cheltenham Festival is the biggest jump racing event. Daily incredible jump races lead up to the festival's climax, the Gold Cup. March is a special month for horse racing bettors because the Cheltenham roar can be heard for miles. This race attracts hundreds of thousands of fans. Irish players will practice harder for the Gold Cup because it's St. Patrick's Day that weekend.

: Internationally, the Cheltenham Festival is the biggest jump racing event. Daily incredible jump races lead up to the festival's climax, the Gold Cup. March is a special month for horse racing bettors because the Cheltenham roar can be heard for miles. This race attracts hundreds of thousands of fans. Irish players will practice harder for the Gold Cup because it's St. Patrick's Day that weekend. Dubai World Cup: UAE hosts an annual thoroughbred horse race, the Dubai World Cup. Since 1996, Meydan Racecourse has hosted the annual tournament. An estimated $12 million is awarded for this horse racing championship. Hence, the purse is one of the largest in the world. It was founded in 1996 but has become one of the world's most notable racing events. This Group 1 flat face track is around ten furlongs long. It is part of the world's richest horse racing tournament. Horses must be three or four years old to compete.

How to Place Horse Racing Bets On Hollywoodbets?

Customers can bet in a few steps using the Hollywoodbets mobile horse racing platform. The horse racing section is easy to navigate and has different categories. These include All Racing, Today's Racing, Punters Challenge, and Watch Now. These racing categories serve various purposes.

All Racing contains all the racing events available on Hollywoodbets. It comprises events from South Africa, the US, the UK, France, UAE, Hong Kong and New Zealand. Upon clicking any country, users will find the available races.

Today's Racing comprises racing available on each specific day. Punter Challenge houses the races customers can enter to participate in the Hollywoodbets Punters Challenge. Lastly, Watch Now is the live streaming section. It contains live events, highlights, and podcasts.

By clicking these categories, customers can find events to bet on. Follow the instructions below to bet on horse racing on Hollywoodbets:

First, go to the Hollywoodbets website and register or sign up. Second, make a deposit. After that, navigate to the "Horse Racing" section on the website. Select the country under the available list to view the available races. The next step is to select the bet types and odds. Afterward, enter the stake and place the horse racing wager.

Live Betting and Live Streaming

Betting on a game while still in play is one of the highlights of Hollywoodbets mobile horse racing & sports betting. Similar to other racing sites like Bet.co.za, Hollywoodbets allows users to bet on live races. Live betting is best for bettors who want to feel the game's pace before betting.

Since the odds constantly change, the punter must demonstrate quick betting decisions. The process of placing live bets on a race is easy. Simply tap the LIVE tab to see the available live betting alternatives. From there, users can choose the sport and match from the list that appears.

Additionally, users find live streaming one of the vital aspects of online gaming. With their partnership with GallopTV, Hollywoodbets streams domestic and international horse racing events. Therefore, customers can watch all race meetings in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape without paying for access to this streaming platform. GallopTV broadcasts worldwide racing from countries including the UK, US, Mauritius, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, France, and more.

Mobile Betting On Horses At Hollywoodbets

Horse racing fans can participate in Hollywoodbets mobile horse racing & sports betting. We tested the site and discovered that it is responsive on iOS and Android mobile devices. The Hollywood mobile app gives customers direct access to the most convenient betting experience.

The mobile app is only available for Android devices and does not consume much storage space. Through the Hollywoodbets mobile horse racing platform, users can engage in significant sporting events from countries worldwide. This implies that bettors can use mobile devices on both national and international racing markets. From our expert review, the Hollywoodbets Horse Racing promotions are also available to mobile users.

Hollywoodbets Horse Racing Betting Tips

Horse racing is popular in South Africa. So, many individuals are familiar with the sport and place bets regularly. For users who intend to participate in horse racing, there are a few essential Hollywoodbets horse racing tips to know. The following are some tips to guide horse racing bets:

Understand the Races

A crucial step is to thoroughly examine a race, the horses, the jockeys, and everything else associated with a particular race. It is essential to get familiar with every bit of detail about them. In addition, gamblers can examine the odds for specific markets by using the alternatives provided by Hollywoodbets for horse racing. This information will give users a general notion of the favorites and what to anticipate.

Have a Betting Plan

Most horse racing fans have challenges connected to the management of their bankrolls. Before playing, it is a good idea to establish a budget to control the amount of money one spends. A problem can arise if a bettor spends an excessive amount of money. Thus, it is important to exercise responsible gambling.

Check the Weather/Surfaces

Checking the weather condition is one of the horse racing tips that bettors at Hollywoodbets must prioritize. Ensure to check the weather at all times because certain horses perform better on a dry track, while others do better on a wet course. It is vital to observe horses competing on various surfaces at different courses.

Some of the tracks' natural soil and grass are supplemented by manufactured all-weather tracks in certain instances. There is a palpable distinction between how horses behave on different types of terrain. Hence, it is essential to take note before placing a bet.

Don't Always Bet on the Favorites

Races involving horses are risky due to the great degree of unpredictability. Although the odds of the favorite winning are higher than those of the underdog, there is no assurance of the favourite winning. It is not about selecting the horse that one believes will win. Instead, it is about choosing the horse with the highest chance of winning the bet.

Read the Race Day Program

To be able to make correct predictions regarding the handicap of horses, one should endeavour to read the program for race day. Within the program, there is a plethora of information that could be of assistance in developing more effective betting tactics. There will be a section specifically devoted to each race. Users can also find information specific to each competitor and their previous performance.

Examine the Horses

Even if bettors put as much effort as they want into it, the horses are ultimately the most critical factor in the race. Be sure to do some research on the horse before placing a wager. The horse's previous performance and experience are the first and most evident aspects to consider.

Taking a look at the horse's condition is also something to do. In addition, it is essential to determine whether or not it has suffered any injuries recently. How the horse runs is yet another crucial aspect to take into consideration. Although there are horses who would rather lead from the front, they would also rather wait until the finish of the race to hit their full speed.

Bet on Horse Racing with Hollywoodbets - Our Conclusion

For Horse Racing fans in South Africa, Hollywoodbets is a good sportsbook. Hollywoodbets offers the most complete markets, various betting options, and promotions. In addition, bets are available for worldwide events like Durban July, Summer Met, Kentucky Derby, and Grand National.

Users can access betting options, including Win Bet, Place Bet, Double, Quartet, Pick 3, and more. Promotions include the Hollywoodbets Punters Challenge, Cheltenham Festival, and Irish Objection. In addition, the website layout is designed with users in mind, making it simple to use and bet.

Compared to other racing sites like World Sports Betting, Hollywoodbets racing features are comprehensive and provide the best possible experience. The site also allows users to livestream and bet live across national and international horse races. As a leading horse racing platform, Hollywoodbets's premium features are enough to give bettors all they need to bet on horse racing.

Furthermore, the horse racing features work well across desktop and mobile devices. Therefore, the site is highly recommended to new and expert racing fans in search of the ideal horse racing site in South Africa.

Hollywoodbets Horse Racing ✅ Pros Hollywoodbets Horse Racing ❌ Cons It covers national and international horse racing events. No live chat A wide range of horse racing markets iOS application is unavailable Horse racing live betting and live streaming

Hollywoodbets Horse Racing FAQs

What range of horse racing events can I bet on with Hollywoodbets?

Hollywoodbets offers a comprehensive selection of horse racing events, allowing betting on local South African meets as well as international races from countries like the UK, Ireland, UAE, Zimbabwe, the US, Australia, Mauritius, and more.

Can I watch horse races live on Hollywoodbets? How does it work?

Yes, Hollywoodbets partners with Gallop TV, enabling users to watch almost all horse racing events in real-time directly on their website. This feature includes high-value horse race live events both locally and internationally.

What types of horse racing bets can I place with Hollywoodbets?

Hollywoodbets provides a diverse range of betting markets for horse racing. This includes fixed wins and places for South African races, as well as open bets and exotics such as Swingers, Trifectas, Exactas, Quartets, Doubles, Pick 6s, Place Accumulators, Pick 3s, and Bipots.

Are there any special promotions for horse racing bets on Hollywoodbets?

Yes, Hollywoodbets offers various horse racing promotions, including betting vouchers for the Cheltenham Festival, an Irish Objection offer, and a welcome bonus for new users which includes free spins and betting credits.

How do I place a bet on horse racing using the Hollywoodbets platform?

To bet on horse racing with Hollywoodbets, first, register and make a deposit on their website. Then, navigate to the "Horse Racing" section, select your desired race and betting market, enter your stake, and place your wager.