Fafabet Promo Code in November 2023: Claim up to R5,000 on First Deposit

Get a Free Bet Up To 150% Of Your First Deposits with the Fafabet promo code in South Africa. Simply create an account and deposit. 18+, T&Cs apply

With the Fafabet promo code, players in South Africa can claim the Fafabet welcome offer. Read our Fafabet review to learn how to claim the offer on the Fafabet app or site and more.

+

🎁 What is the Fafabet Promo Code?

There’s no need for a Fafabet promo code to claim the 150% first deposit match up to R5,000. If you wish to learn how to claim the Fafabet bonus, take a look at the table below:

Fafabet Bonus 🌟 Bonus details 🌟 Welcome Offer 150% first deposits match up to R5,000 General T&Cs 18+. New South African Players Only. More information below. Wagering Requirements 4x Maximum Withdrawal Amount R5000 Minimum deposit R25 Minimum bet R25 Fafabet Promo Code Claim the Offer

🥇 Promo Code for Fafabet: How to Claim the Bonus?

When you use the Fafabet promo code to create a new account with the sports betting site, you will be eligible for one of the most bonuses available anywhere in South Africa. The online bookmaker bonus is a 150% first deposit match up to R5000. There are only a few simple steps on how to use Fafabet promo code, which has been covered in this section of the Fafabet promo code guide. Discover how to claim the bonus below:

To begin the process of how to use Fafabet promo code, you must first visit the bookmaker. Ensure that you are on the South African version of the betting establishment. You can go to the betting platform through the desktop or mobile site. You can also use the betting app if that is your preferred option. After opening the betting platform, head on to the next step.

Tap the green "Join" button in the top right corner of the Fafabet South Africa homepage. Enter your mobile phone number and click "Send code" for the mobile number verification process. The verification code will be sent via text message.

Once you enter the verification code and submit it, head on to the next step on the registration form. Input your email address and other relevant details on the form. Select your sign-up offer after accepting the terms. Continue by clicking "Register" on the screen. After registering on the betting site, proceed to the deposit to initiate the account funding process. The website supports a wide variety of deposit options, such as Visa, Mastercard, Ozow, and Blu Voucher, among others.

Using any of your preferred deposit methods, fund your Fafabet betting account and head on to the next step. You must place a qualifying wager on any sports market of your choice with odds of at least 2.00 to qualify for the bet. If you want to utilize the funds in your Bonus wallet to place a bet, add your bet(s) to the bet slip.

Then, select Use Free Bet rather than Place Your Bets when prompted to place your wager. The Use Free Bet button will only become active if your bet meets the wagering requirements. You will receive a free bet up to 150% of your first deposit 24 hours after you meet the wagering requirements.

🛡️ Fafabet Bonus Terms & Conditions ?

Customers who sign up for the Fafabet are eligible to receive a 150% match on their first deposit of up to R5,000 in free bets. Your participation in the Fafabet Sports Welcome Offer is subject to specific terms and conditions. Players must meet the bonus terms to have a successful Fafabet withdrawal. Below are the Fafabet promo code offer terms and conditions:

Players must be at least 18 years old to undergo the Fafabet registration and participate in the promotion.

Once all of the requirements for the Sports Welcome Offer Free Bet have been satisfied, only then will the bonus be given out.

Customers have thirty days from the time they register and make a Fafabet deposit to fulfill the requirements for qualification.

The Fafabet promo code offer is set at a maximum of R5,000.

The Free Bet will be deposited into the customer's wallet, where it will be made accessible for use as additional betting cash.

Bets with Free Bet can only be placed on sports and numbers.

Free Bets can only be used to wager on selections with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher to qualify for winnings.

A customer can only withdraw their free bet once they have wagered an amount equal to 5x the value of the free bet.

After all the bonus requirements have been satisfied, players can move the Free Bet to their primary cash wallet.

The bonus wallet will become inaccessible after one month since its activation. Any available funds must be moved out of the bonus wallet before the wallet becomes inaccessible.

The amount that can be transferred from the Sports Welcome Bonus wallet to your main cash wallet can be at most the amount you first deposited into the main cash wallet.

After the Free Bet has been rolled over a total of five times, you will be able to move the funds to your real wallet. It is necessary to complete this transfer before the bonus wallet's expiration in one month.

⚖️ Who Can Claim the Fafabet Promo Code?

The Fafabet promo code is only for first-time South African customers of the betting establishment. After creating an account, you are automatically eligible to participate in the betting offer. This requires you to make a qualifying deposit into your Fafabet account, after which you can place your bets. Bets you place must have odds of 2.00 or higher to count toward the rollover requirement at Fafabet, at 4x the first deposit amount. For clarity, this indicates that anything with odds lower than 2.00 will not be eligible for the rollover amount. As a result, you should pay close attention to the final odds of your bets.

After meeting the requirements of the Fafabet promo code for new South African players, your account will automatically be credited with a free bet equal to the amount of your first deposit. This can be up to a maximum of R5000. Bets placed on casino, virtual sports, or betting games products do not contribute toward meeting the conditions of this promotion. If you cash out any bet, such a bet will not count toward meeting the requirements of the Fafabet Sign-up offer. To check your bonus wallet balance, go to the Profile section of your account and check it in the bonus offers tab.

Most importantly, only one new customer per household can claim the Fafabet Sign-up offer. After registration, the customer is required to complete FICA verification using the automatic verification tool provided by Fafabet. If the automatic verification fails, the betting platform will request the client's FICA paperwork. The promo code offer will be awarded to the player once the customer's FICA documentation has undergone due verification.

🆚 Compare Fafabet Sign Up Bonus with South Africa Top 3 Other Welcome Offers

The Fafabet welcome offer may be likened to the welcome offers provided by some reputable betting establishments in South Africa. Compared to the other top 3 welcome offers in South Africa, the Fafabet sign up bonus is unique in a few ways. That said, below is a comparison of the Fafabet sign up bonus with South Africa's Top 3 other Welcome Offers:

🆚 Fafabet vs Hollywoodbets Welcome Offer

Hollywoodbets is one of the most well-known gambling websites in South Africa. Players who sign up with Hollywoodbets can receive an R25 bonus welcome offer from the site. Regarding the time that the Hollywoodbets R25 Sign-up bonus is valid, the bonus money must be utilized within 24 hours of account activation, or it will be lost. On the other hand, with the Fafabet offer, you have up to a month from the time of registration to fulfill the bonus requirements.

🆚 Fafabet vs Betway Welcome Offer

Betway also tops the chart of industry leaders regarding online sports betting in South Africa. With Betway South Africa, players have various betting options to choose from. Betway will match the first deposit made by new customers at a rate of 100%, up to a maximum of R1000. Regarding the rollover requirement, Betway needs you to roll over a total of 3x, but Fafabet requires you to roll over only 4 times.

🆚 Fafabet vs Supabets Welcome Offer

New users get an R50 bonus when they sign up with Supabets. When using Supabets, it may take up to twenty-four hours for the bonus to show up in the player's Supabets wallet. On the other hand, if you use Fafabet, you will receive your offer as soon as you make a deposit and satisfy the requirements for the bonus.

🔍 Author’s Opinion/Testimonial about Fafabet Promo Code in South Africa

Fafabet offers players a good start as one of the best betting platforms currently accessible in the South African market. They offer various betting options and the website's interface is easy-to-use. There is also an extensive sportsbook, a wide variety of betting markets, and the benefits of Fafabet promo code. Not only that, but they also offer different welcome offers when you create a new account. New players have a fantastic opportunity to choose a sports or casino welcome offer.

The sports welcome offer provides a match of up to 150% on the first deposit. From my research, there is also a casino welcome offer that provides a match of up to 25% of the first day's wager for a maximum of R2,000. The Fafabet offers builds loyal customers and have seen some punters looking over less established brands in favor of Fafabet. Not only do they provide different bonus options once you set up a new account, but they also possess various existing customer offers that you can use across a wide range of sporting activities.

Fafabet runs promotions from time to time in which customers are offered a particular percentage as a free bet. Fafabet is an ideal alternative for gamers in South Africa who are seeking an engaging online betting platform. This is because they offer a vast number of betting markets, in addition to a multitude of safe payment choices. Sign up with Fafabet and claim the promo offer right away. The table beneath contains the benefits of Fafabet promo code and some cons:

✅ Fafabet Bonus Pros ❌ Fafabet Bonus Cons Bonus be used on diverse sports events High rollover requirement Considerable Minimum deposit iOS users cannot claim the bonus via m Vast betting market No Live streaming

Fafabet Promo Code - FAQs

How much bonus can I get with the Fafabet promo code?

With the Fafabet promo code offer, new players get a 150% first deposit match up to R5,000 once they sign up. It is essential to note the bonus terms and conditions before claiming the offer.

Can existing customers also use the Fafabet promo code, or is it for new customers only?

The Fafabet promo code is only for new customers signing up with the online bookmaker. Since existing customers already have an account with the site, they are automatically ineligible for the Fafabet sign up offer.

Are there any wagering requirements associated with the Fafabet bonus?

Yes, there are wagering requirements associated with the Fafabet bonus. Players must meet all the Fafabet welcome offer terms and conditions as stated in this Fafabet promo code guide before claiming any winnings.

Is the Fafabet promo code applicable in all regions of South Africa?

Yes, the Fafabet promo code is applicable in all regions of South Africa. Residents and citizens of South Africa are all qualified to participate in this offer. Persons living outside South Africa cannot claim this offer.

How long is the Fafabet promo code valid for?

The Fafabet promo code is valid for one month. After the expiration of the validity period, what remains of the offer is forfeited by the online betting establishment.