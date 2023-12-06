Fafabet Review: A Look at the Pros and Cons for South Africa Players - Dec 2023

Click here for our comprehensive Fafabet review that covers available bonuses, games, sports betting, deposits, withdrawals, and more. 18+

+

Fafabet is one of the most popular betting sites in South Africa. Even though they only began operations in 2021, the bookie has gained recognition among gamblers. The site has a license with South Africa’s Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (WCGRB). In this complete Fafabet review, we will be looking at what makes Fafabet a great South African operator:

✅ Fafabet Review 🏆 Key Features 🌟 Our Rating Fafabet Betting Options Sports, Casino, E-sport 4.5 Fafabet Security & Trustworthy Licensed in 2021 by WCGRB 4.5 Fafabet Promotions & Bonuses Get 150% welcome bonus up to R5,000 4.5 Fafabet Payments Min Deposit - R50

Max Deposit - R,1000 4.5 Fafabet Mobile App On APK & Android, no iOs 4.0 Fafabet Registration Very quick registration process 4.5 Fafabet Odds Competitive odds 4.5 Our Conclusion One of South Africa top operator 4.4

In this Fafabet review, you will learn all we discovered during our analysis of this betting site. We tested everything from the player betting experience to the deposit and withdrawal methods. We have thoroughly researched this betting site’s numerous features and their diverse betting options. You'll also learn about the Fafabet promo code, how to use it to claim the Fafabet sign up offer and everything else about the Fafabet registration.

🔄 Betting Options at Fafabet: A Variety Of Sports and Casino Games

We tested out the sports betting and online casino games offered by Fafabet. If you sign up with this bookie, you'll have access to over 26 different sports and thousands of events. The casino section offers a lots of games, especially from leading providers.

⚽ Bet On Sports With the Fafabet Bonus Code

We looked at the sports betting section of Fafabet while conducting our Fafabet review in South Africa. Some of the sports available on the site includes:

Football Basketball Table tennis Ice hockey Volleyball Tennis Virtual sports Rugby Cricket

In addition, they provide betting options for top leagues like the NBA, Bundesliga, Champions League, English Premier League, and Europa League.

🎮 Fafabet E-sport – Everything You Need to Bet on Online Sports

The bookmaker does not offer any eSports betting betting options at the time. Fafabet might, however, choose to add eSports, given the high demand for it. So, if you're an eSports fan, you'll have to look somewhere else for this option.

🎰 Bet on Casino With the Fafabet Bonus Code



Fafabet is home to the best online casino games and we observed during our Fafabet review that they have an impressive portfolio. There are several games and bonus offers in the casino section. You will receive a Fafabet sign up offer to play their amazing games when you sign up with the Fafabet bonus code.

Fafabet will be giving new players a 25% bonus up to R2,000 to play their games. However, this bonus comes with some terms and conditions which the player must fulfill. Fafabet offers games like blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker, keno, and bingo. In addition, they feature live casino games from top software providers.

🛡️ Is Fafabet Reliable and Trustworthy in South Africa?

We confirmed that Fafabet has a licence in South Africa and it’s therefore safe to use their site. Their licence number is 10191229-001, and was issued by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

We also found out in our Fafabet review that Taichi Tech South Africa (Pty) Ltd are the owners of the gambling site and they have a good reputation. Their platform is safe in addition to having all the necessary licences and registrations. Fafabet also makes use of many security protocols including the most recent SSL encryption.

🎁 Fafabet Other Bonuses, Free Bets & Promotions

After you sign up with Fafabet, you'll have access to all of their promotions. We've included some of the best below:

🎁 Claim a 150% Welcome Bonus Up to R5,000!

You will receive the Fafabet welcome bonus if you sign up today and make your first three deposits. You have to make a minimum deposit of R25 to qualify for the offer. You must wager the bonus 4x on odds of 2.0 to withdraw it.

Fafabet Offer Bonus details Welcome Bonus Get a 150% bonus up to R5,000 Minimum deposit R25 Maximum bonus R5,000

🎁 One-Leg Out Soccer

If you have at least 5 or more selections on your betslip and one game cuts it, you will receive a refund up to R1,000. However, you'll need to bet a minimum of R20 to qualify for this offer, and your games must have a minimum minimum of 1.5 odds.

Fafabet Offer Bonus details One-Leg Out Soccer Bonus Free Bet Minimum odds 1.5 Maximum Refund R1,000

🎁 Win R1 000 Daily Free Bet

Fafabet is also giving existing players on the site a daily free bet. If you place multi-bets with at least 3 selections or you make a minimum deposit of R50, you will qualify for the prize draw. The bookie will pick 10 winners randomly to share the bonus.

Fafabet Offer Bonus details Daily Free Bet Get R1,000 Daily Free Bet Minimum deposit R50 Maximum bonus R1,000

🎁 Refer A Friend And Get R50 For Each Referral

If you refer a friend on Fafabet, you also get a commission. You'll receive R50 if your friend signs up and makes a deposit of R50 within 7 days. You'll get this free bonus each time you bring in a friend to join the betting site.

Fafabet Offer Bonus details Referral Bonus Get R50 For Each Referral Minimum deposit R50 Time limit 7 days

💰 Payments Methods at Fafabet: Full Transparency For Users



It's easy and convenient for South Africans to make deposits and withdrawals with Fafabet. Some of the payment options we discovered when conducting this best review include:

💳 Payments Methods ✅ Pros ❌ Cons Card Payments (Visa and MasterCard) Convenient payment method Not available for withdrawals EFT Receive money in your bank account Isn't private FBN Wallet Swift payment method Low withdrawal limit Standard Bank Instant Money Safe and reliable Slow withdrawal time Ozow Safe and also very convenient OTT Voucher Offers privacy One time use Call Pay Speedy payment method Low withdrawal limit

➡️ Everything You Need to Know to Withdraw With Fafabet

We learnt during this review that the bookie processes withdrawals fast. Here are the steps to proceed to withdrawals with Fafabet:

Sign into your Fafabet account. Go to your profile and click on the withdrawal option. Select any of the Fafabet payments methods. Enter your payment details. The minimum withdrawal is R50 and the maximum is R5,000. Submit your withdrawal request.

⬅️ Everything You Need to Know to Deposit With Fafabet

Here are the steps on how to deposit money on Fafabet:

Login to your Fafabet account. Choose the deposit option. Select any of the Fafabet payments methods. You can fund your betting account with a minimum of R50 but this amount varies depending on the payment method you're using. Authorise payment and check your balance.

🔐 Fafabet Account Verification

Recent investigations show that most bookies conducts a mandatory FICA on every account. You'll be asked at registration to provide FICA documents. If you don't FICA your account, you won't be able to withdraw your winnings at the betting site. So make sure you have clear digital copies of your:

Driver’s License, National ID, or Passport,

A recent utility bill or

Recent bank statement not more than 3 months old

When you upload these documents on Fafabet, they'll review your account within 24 hours.

🏆 Fafabet Features – Make the Most of Fafabet

By conducting thorough research on this site, here are some of the features we found on Fafabet.

📡 Live Betting & Live Streaming

South Africans can place live bets on their preferred sports on the Fafabet site. The live section features popular sporting events like soccer, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, and ice hockey. However, we did not find a live stream feature during our detailed review of Fafabet.

☎️ Customer Service & Live Chat

You can contact Fafabet customer service anytime using their live chat feature. Fafabet doesn't include a phone number or email to reach them. If you use the live chat, you'll get a reply in less than 10 minutes. Their customer service at Fafabet are responsive and very polite so you'll get answers to your enquiries.

💰 Cash Out & Bet Builder

You can use the cashout feature to save some wins when betting on sports. However, we observed that this option isn't available in all events. The amount you can cash out is determined by the Fafabet and you can do so before the game kicks off or just before the end of the match.

𓅐 Fafabet Predictions 101

You can make your predictions with the help of their online resources. Fafabet has a blog for both newbies and experienced players. You'll get prediction tips, a beginner’s guide, and other relevant information to help you use the betting site.

➡️ Fafabet App: Everything You Need to Know About It

The Fafabet app is available only for Android users. You can download the app from the site to access all of their betting features. Apple users can only access the site using their mobile friendly website. You'll find below a quick recap on how to download the app on your mobile.

➡️ How to Download Fafabet Android & APK in South Africa

To download Fafabet using apk in South Africa visit the betting site. Our experts don't advise players get the Fafabet apk from any third party sites. The Fafabet apk is the only way to get the app since you won't find it on Google Play. Here's how to get the Fafabet apk:

Visit the Fafabet website on your mobile browser. Next, go to the drop-down menu to find the Fafabet app. Tap on the Help icon on the menu bar and then on Fafabet app. On the Fafabet app page, tap the Fafabet apkdownload icon. To install the app, ensure you grant permission to install apps from unknown sources. Finally launch the Fafabet mobile app to begin using it.

➡️ How to Download Fafabet IOS in South Africa

We have done the research for an iOS app but didn't find one. In any case, until the Fafabet app for iOS users becomes available, players can access all the features and services on the mobile betting platform.

🆚 Compare Fafabet Promo Code With South Africa’s Other Best Bookmakers

We decided to compare Fafabet betting experience with other betting sites in South Africa in our detailed review of Fafabet.

🆚 Fafabet vs Hollywoodbets

Fafabet odds offers higher odds than Hollywoodbets, especially in soccer games. They also have impressive odds for other sports like tennis and basketball.

🆚 Fafabet vs Betway

One of the reasons we will pick Fafabet over Betway is because they offer more convenient payment options. Also, the Fafabet sign up offer terms are quite better than that of Betway. So it's easy to meet Fafabet’s wagering requirements.

🆚 Fafabet vs Supabets

Fafabet features more bonus offers compared to Supabets. If you sign up with Fafabet, you can get a Fafabet sign up offer and daily free bets to bet on sports.

✅ Our Conclusion on Fafabet: A Satisfying Betting Experience For Users

After making a detailed review of Fafabet, here are some pros and cons of using Fafabet:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Platform is user-friendly No live streaming for all sports Over a thousand betting options There isn't any app for iOS Site is secure and licensed Customer support doesn't have a direct phone contact Casino games from leading providers Convenient payment methods for South Africans

After completing our investigations on this site, it's safe to say that we were impressed with Fafabet and will recommend this bookmaker. Hopefully, our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about this betting site.

Fafabet Review - Our Main FAQs

How do I withdraw my winnings from Fafabet?

You can easily withdraw your winnings on Fafabet using any of their payment options. The bookie accepts EFT withdrawals, FBN Wallet, Standard Bank Instant Money, Ozow, and OTT Voucher.

Are there any bonuses or promotions offered by Fafabet?

Yes, Fafabet is giving a welcome bonus to new customers and they also have other ongoing promotions on their website for existing customers.

How does Fafabet ensure the safety and security of my personal and financial information?

In addition to being regulated by the South African Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (WCGRB), Fafabet is also protected using the latest SSL encryption and other security protocols.

Are there any mobile apps available for Fafabet?

Yes, South Africans can download and install the Fafabet app for Android from the website.

Is there a customer support team available to help with any issues or questions on Fafabet?

Yes, you can contact Fafabet customer service with their live chat feature.