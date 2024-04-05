Euro 2024 Odds – Top Betting Odds & First Round Match l South Africa

Punters on the lookout for the best Euro 2024 odds should keep reading this review. Find betting sites offering the most competitive odds.

What Are the Euro 2024 Odds?

Simply put, Euro betting odds are odds bookmakers will provide across all the Euro 2024 fixtures.

The tournament kicks off on June 14, while the winner will be determined on July 14. Wagerers will have a chance to back the Euro 2024 favourites using different types of bets and make all sorts of predictions.

In the table below, you can take a look at the odds available for this event:

Which Bookmakers Offer the Best Euro 2024 Odds?

Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about the bookie to bet with. In short, we present the sites with the most competitive odds for the 17th edition European Championship.

Betway

After completing our registration on the site, we discovered that Betway odds are competitive when compared to other bookies. It is also great that you will be able to find explanations for the given Euro 2024 predictions and quickly find preferred odds.

Betfred

Betfred offers some of the best Euro 2024 betting possibilities for local bettors, including competitive odds. At the moment, wagerers can place an outright bet, predict the winner from each Group, and bet on teams they think will qualify per Group.

10bet

Our expert team found competitive 2024 Euro outright and game odds on the 10bet site. Punters can choose 1x2, Total, Double Chance, Draw No Bet, and other types of odds when making Euro 2024 predictions.

Supabets

Supabets may be an ideal choice for punters looking for competitive pre-match and in-play odds for the upcoming football competition.

In addition, it features odds across a wide range of betting markets. The analysis we made revealed it includes some of the more difficult odds to come by like Home No Bet, Matchflow, and Win To Nil.

Hollywoodbets

Our research revealed that Hollywoodbets is one of the best sportsbooks to wager with for the Euro 2024. It offers Bet Builder, meaning players can add several types of odds from a single game to one slip.

How to Choose the Best Odds?

We tested and reviewed many wagering sites to bring the best options to the readers’ attention. So, when searching for the top odds, punters need to compare them across different bookies to find those that are the most competitive.

Similarly, when placing a wager, it’s a good idea to compare odds across different betting markets. During major tournaments like this, there will be no shortage of bet types. So, punters should put a little effort into finding the most desirable odds.

Finally, players should consider placing outrights, as they can select more competitive Euro final odds than well into the tournament.

Another bet type worth players’ attention is a 3-Way bet on a draw, particularly when the knockout stages draw to an end. Betting on the Under market is also a good choice.

Euro 2024 - Best Odds FAQs

Finally, players can take a look at some of the most commonly asked questions about the Euro 2024 odds.

How often do Euro 2024 betting odds change?

We have done the research for bettors who want to wager on the 2024 Euro and found that the odds are updated regularly. Moreover, the odds may change after every fixture.

Can I place bets on my mobile device?

All bookmakers from this list allow you to bet on the go either through the mobile website or app.

Can I place bets on a data-free app?

Some bookies like Betway, Hollywoodbets, and 10bet feature dedicated apps. However, players looking for a data-free option should know that nothing beats the mobile site.

Who is predicted to win the Euro 2024?

Presently, England and France are the favourite teams. However, the Euro winner odds may significantly change as the tournament unravels.