Egypt vs Mozambique Predictions and Betting Tips: The Pharaohs to make emphatic start to AFCON

We share predictions and tips for the first Group B fixture at the AFCON between Egypt and Mozambique, including 1.95 odds for an anytime goalscorer.

Seven-time Africa Cup of Nations winners Egypt last lifted the prestigious trophy in 2010 as part of their hat-trick of titles in 2008 and 2006.

It’s been somewhat of a drought for the Pharaohs since then and, while they came close in the previous edition, they were edged out by Senegal.

Egypt vs Mozambique Betting Tips

Egypt to win @ 1.36 with Betway

Egypt to win to nil @ 1.86 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Mohamed Salah @ 1.95 with Betway

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Mohamed Salah leads his team into this tournament as one of the favourites for the competition and Sunday evening’s date with Mozambique should set them on their way.

Mozambique are making their fifth appearance at AFCON and will find it tough to qualify from the group with West African giants Ghana lying in wait.

However, they must first take on the Egyptian challenge at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium on Sunday evening in the hope of obtaining a positive result.

High-flying Pharaohs

After winning the silver medal in 2021, Egypt will be desperate to add to their seven AFCON titles.

Since becoming manager in 2022, Rui Vitória has only lost one match, a friendly at home to Tunisia.

The 2021 finalists have gone five games unbeaten since then and swept past Tanzania 2-0 in their AFCON warm-up match last weekend.

Meanwhile, Mozambique have lost 40% of their last 10 fixtures, winning only two in their last five.

The Mambas tend to lose against superior opposition, succumbing to Algeria and Nigeria in their previous two home games.

Their AFCON warm-up game against Botswana ended 1-1 at the weekend.

Egypt vs Mozambique Betting Tip 1: Egypt to win @ 1.36 with Betway

Professional performances

The North African side are quite difficult to break down. They’ve conceded one goal in their last five games while netting 12 times.

As good as they are going forward, the backline have been immense in recent times, keeping clean sheets in seven of their last 10 outings.

Mozambique coach Chiquinho Condé named just four midfielders in his 23-man squad, and only one of them, João Bonde, is an attacking option.

The Mambas could lack serious creativity without a proper number 10 in place. However, the Southern African team are physical and will try to outmuscle their opponents on Sunday.

Egypt vs Mozambique Betting Tip 2: Egypt to win to nil @ 1.86 with Betway

Mighty Mo

As one of the best African footballers around, Salah has never lifted the AFCON trophy. This year he captains the Pharaohs and will be hoping to go all the way.

As the Premier League’s joint top-scorer, Salah is expected to find the back of the net more regularly in this competition.

The Egyptian King has 84 goal involvements in his 94 international caps, scoring 53 times.

While he missed a penalty in Saturday’s friendly against Tanzania, the Liverpool forward will likely hit the target in Group B’s opening fixture.