DR Congo vs Zambia Predictions and Betting Tips: Nothing between dark horses

Explore our predictions and betting tips for DR Congo and Zambia’s clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

At the occasion of the match opposing DR Congo vs Zambia, we foresee Zambia clinching the competition with a slender one-goal advantage, achieving a 0-1 score.

Group F’s dark horses open their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns on Wednesday night at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San-Pedro.

Both nations have had a taste of AFCON glory in the past and replicating those wins will be their goal in the Ivory Coast this year.

DR Congo vs Zambia Betting Tips

Double chance - Zambia/ Draw @ 1.40 with Betway

Both teams to score - No @ 1.63 with Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Patson Daka @ 4.10 with Betway



All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

While known as Zaire, the Democratic Republic of Congo enjoyed their best days in Africa’s most prestigious tournament.

Their only two victories came in the 1968 and 1974 editions when they were regarded as kings of the continent.

Lots has changed since then, with the Central African nation failing to qualify for the tournament in 2021.

But with more than 95% of the squad playing in leagues abroad, the Leopards can’t be written off.

The same can be said about Zambia. The Southern African nation surprised everyone by winning the tournament in 2012, beating this year’s hosts on penalties.

Chipolopolo are one of the better football nations from the COSAFA (Council of Southern Africa Football Associations) region and can make a surprising mark on AFCON 2023, starting with Wednesday night’s opponent.

Indifferent form

Both teams are going into their opening fixture after indifferent results, failing to win any of their previous two matches.

The last time they faced each other was in the 2015 AFCON where it ended 1-1 thanks to an equaliser from a certain Yannick Bolasie for the DR Congo.

The DRC have only won once in their last five meetings with Zambia, while the Copper Bullets were victorious twice.

Zambia’s 1-1 draw against Cameroon in the lead-up to this fixture will instil a great deal of confidence that they can get something from their opening game.

DR Congo vs Zambia Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Zambia/ Draw @ 1.40 with Betway

Lack of efficiency in attack

The DR Congo have failed to find the net in three of their last five internationals, including a goalless draw to Angola in their AFCON warm-up match.

Even with the talents of Cedric Bakambu, it seems that scoring is an issue for the Leopards.

The Galatasaray forward has scored one goal in his last six appearances for his country, which will need improving if the DR Congo are to make headway in this year’s competition.

Zambia have proven more efficient in their attack, scoring nine goals in their last six games. Avram Grant’s side have only failed to score once, a 1-0 loss to Egypt in October last year.

DR Congo vs Zambia Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score - No @ 1.63 with Betway

Coming to form

Zambia’s key player in this tournament is Patson Daka.

While his season hasn’t been great, he’s finally broken back into Leicester City’s Championship-leading team, scoring four goals in just seven appearances.

It appears that the striker is hitting his straps at the right time.

He’s scored three times in Zambia’s World Cup qualifiers against the Congo and Niger, exactly the type of goalscoring form that Chipolopolo need for this tournament.