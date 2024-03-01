Best Payout Casinos in South Africa - Our Guide for 2024

Discover the best casino payout in South Africa: the highest payout rate (RTP%) with the fastest payouts. 18+, Wagering & T&Cs

South Africa is home to a rich online casino industry and this gives players the opportunity to choose from a top list of operators. If you are curious to know the highest casino payouts or the fastest casino payouts in South Africa, you are on the good review.

Here, you will find our research based on payout speed, online payments, payout percentage etc:

Casino Payout Rate / RTP % Payout Speed Number of Slots Hollywoodbets 97% Within 24 hours Over 300 slot games Betway 96.84% Up to 3 days Over 245 slot games 10bet 96.30% Up to 2 days Over 300 casino slot games Supabets 95% Without 2 hours (via OTP) Over 350 slot games Betfred 97-98% 2 working days Over 100 slot game BoyleSports - Up to 5 days Over 250 slot games Lulabet - Less than 24 hours About 100 slot games Gbets - Less than 24 hours Over 60 slot games

What’s Payout Rate, and Why Is It So Important?

What every casino player must know is the payout rate, also known as the Return to Player (RTP). It’s the percentage of all wagered money that a casino returns to players as winnings over time.

It's a crucial factor for players because it directly impacts their chances of winning and overall gaming experience. For example, our experts compared the payout rates of 10bet and Hollywoodbets. 10bet reportedly has a payout rate of 96.30%, while Hollywoodbets has a payout rate of 97%.

This means that, on average, for every R100 wagered at 10bet casino, players can expect to win back R95 over time, whereas, at Hollywood bet casino, players can expect to win back R97 for every R100 wagered.

A higher payout rate means players have better odds of winning and potentially receiving more significant returns on their bets. After a careful investigation of the best casino payout in South Africa, it’s interesting that the average RTP for games has been increasing over time.

We usually counsel our readers not to play casino games with an RTP below 96% which is the most common RTP.

Low RTP Medium RTP High RTP 94% - 95.99% 96% - 96.99% 97% or more

What’s Payout Speed, and Why Is It So Important?

Payout speed refers to how quickly you get your winnings after requesting a withdrawal from an online casino. It's super important because nobody wants to wait ages.

For example, we observed that what hugely affects payout speed is the payment option available at the casino. Most of the best casino payout in online Casino for South Africa highlighted in this review have an instant payout speed.

Occasionally, a slight delay might be experienced that extends the payout time to 48 - 72 hours. So, when picking a casino, it's smart to consider the payout speed.

List of South Africa's Best Paying Casino Games for 2024

We have done the research for you to present the best casino payout in South Africa. Observe that we have carefully complied this list based on their return to player (RTP)/ payout rate, payout speed, best payout slots, online payment and other top factors.

Hollywoodbets Casino Review

Hollywoodbets has one of the best payout in online Casino for South Africa. The operator has been operating in the country since 2000 and has now grown to a Casino hub with a wide variety of casino games including over 300 slots.

Once you complete your Hollywoodbets registration, you will get R25 sign-up bonus with an additional 50 free spins on casinos. Most online slot players prefer the Spina Zonke section. It of course has some of the highest payout online casino games.

The operator has an average payout rate of 97% with instant payment speed and a user-friendly interface.

Hollywoodbets Casino Pros ✅ Hollywoodbets Casino Cons ❌ 50 Free Spin + R25 Welcome Offer Relatively low number of casino providers Hundreds of online slot games No iOS app High RTP% Fast Casino payout

Betway Casino Review

Betway is another casino platform in South Africa with a fast casino payout rate. You can kick off your betting journey with Betway’s sign-up bonus of R1,000 on sports and up to R2,000 on casino when you make your first deposit.

The casino section is an interesting section of hundreds of casino offerings including over 200 slot games, Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, crash games and others. The operator also has a trending section where you can play trending games.

One such is the Aviator game where you have the opportunity to bet on the taking off of aeroplanes and cash it before it crashes. Betway is an example of an online casino with the best payouts – rate and speed.

Also, if you looking for games from the best software developers in the world, kindly visit the Betway casino.

Betway Casino Pros ✅ Betway Casino Cons ❌ R1,000 on sports and up to R2,000 Casino first deposit bonus Live chat delay Varieties of Casino games Limited casino features High RTP% Instant payment speed

10bet Casino Review

The 10Bet casino is a top casino hub for South African players to play diverse casino gambling. With a user-friendly interface and mobile optimization, 10Bet welcomes casino players with a unique welcome package of 100% up to R3000 and 50 Free Spins on your first minimum deposit of R50.

It started in 2003 and has now grown to about 1000 casino games, including 364 slots, table games, and live dealer games. These games are a creation of several well-known casino software providers, like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt and Red Tiger Gaming.

They maintain an average payout rate of above 96%. The 10Bet mobile device application is also available for download for both iOS and Android users.

10bet Casino Pros ✅ 10bet Casino Cons ❌ 50 Free spins welcome bonus Limited casino bonuses Over 900 casino games High payout rate

Supabets Casino Review

Supabets has shown itself as a reputable gambling site with a rich sports betting section and the hottest casino games. Its casino section has over 700 casino games developed by some of the best software developers globally.

The games are carefully developed with top graphics to provide unmatchable entertainment for South African players. There is an option of 100 free spins welcome bonus on their popular Habanero game for new users.

The operator is also reputable for their high payout rate, swift payment speed and mobile responsiveness.

Supabets Casino Pros ✅ Supabets Casino Cons ❌ 100 free spins welcome bonus No casino on mobile app High payout rate No VIP program Best payout slots Swift payment speed

Betfred Casino Review

The Betfred Casino section is designed with simplicity but very rich features. The landing page opens with a quick link to the slot Games, Aviator, Sports, Live Sports, Price Boost, Horse Racing, Lucky Number, Instant Games, Betgames, and Scratchcards.

Betfred has teamed up with Aardvark, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, NetEnt and Red Tiger. This means you will get a great mix of indie games, popular studio hits, and top-notch live casino action right at your fingertips.

Betfred has something for everyone; from classic online slots to live dealer games, poker and roulette. They offer a competitive payout rate and maintain a speedy payout also.

Betfred Casino Pros ✅ Betfred Casino Cons ❌ Numerous slot games No video or player vs computer table games. User-friendly interface Competitive payout rate Stable and swift payment rate

BoyleSports Casino Review

BoyleSports Vegas Games Casino boasts an impressive collection of games catering to the preferences of South African players. Play top-tier live games from Evolution, along with a vast selection of slots from Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Red Tiger, and AGT.

With 300 titles to choose from, players can spin through diverse games without getting bored. Additionally, BoyleSports South Africa offers low-data virtual games like Rapid Keno and Winner’s Wheel, as well as exciting Betgames such as Wheel of Fortune, Bet On Poker, War of Bets, Lucky 5, and Lucky 7.

There is a search button that allows users to easily identify their choice from the numerous 300 games. The operator provides up to R1000 welcome bonus and 25 free spins on your first deposit, and they are also reputable for their competitive payout rate and extensive payment solutions.



BoyleSports Casino Pros ✅ BoyleSports Casino Cons ❌ 25 free spins on your first deposit No Aviator game 300 games Limited Withdrawal option High payout rate No mobile app Intuitive design & top graphics

Top 10 Highest Paying Online Slot Machines

For online casino enthusiasts in South Africa, finding the best online casinos that payout is paramount. One crucial aspect players consider when searching for the optimal gaming experience is the selection of slot machines.

A high Return to Player (RTP) rate is a key factor, as it determines the potential for wins and overall satisfaction. After a careful review of the African casino industry, we present the top 10 highest-paying online slot machines popular among South African players.

Slot Name Slot Provider Payout Rate/ RTP% Gonzo’s Quest NetEnt 96% Starburst NetEnt 96% Book of Ra Delux Novomatic 95% Mega Fortune NetEnt 96% Thunderstruck II Microgaming 96% Immortal Romance Microgaming 96% Bonanza Big Time Gaming 96% Wolf Gold Pragmatic Play 96% Age of Gods Playtech 96% Mega Moolah Microgaming 88.12%

Our Favourite Online Slot in South Africa

Making your choice from the long list of the best casino payout in South Africa might be a bit difficult, especially for new casino players. However, we have done the research for you to save you the stress and confusion.

Based on our understanding of the casino industry in South Africa and a careful review of the operators, our favourite online slot recommendation for new casino players in South Africa is Starburst by NetEnt.

This slot stands out for its high payout rate (RTP) of 96%, providing players with reasonable odds of winning compared to many other slots. Starburst is renowned globally for its popularity, captivating gameplay, and vibrant graphics, making it a sparkling choice for beginners.

Its simplicity and ease of play further enhance its appeal, as it features straightforward mechanics without overwhelming players with complex rules or bonus rounds. Moreover, Starburst is widely available on numerous online casino platforms in South Africa.

How to Find the Best Online Payout Casinos in South Africa?

When searching for the best payout online casinos in South Africa, there are several key factors to consider. New players need not be overwhelmed with any complexities. Here, we have highlighted effective methods to help users find the optimal gaming experience.

1. Read Reviews

Reading reviews from trusted sources provides valuable insights into the reputation, reliability, and payout rates of online casinos. Users can learn about other players' experiences, including their impressions of the casino's payout rate, payout speed, customer service, user-friendliness and overall satisfaction.

Ensure that you read from experts or players with first-hand experience of the Casino of your choice. By assessing multiple reviews, users can make informed decisions and choose casinos with a proven track record of delivering high payouts and exceptional gaming experiences.

Earlier in this guide, our experts listed a few of the best casino payout in South Africa and we also reviewed some top operators. You can refer back to this section to make an informed decision.

2. Check the RTP Percentages

Based on experience, we advise our readers to examine the Payout rate percentages of casino games before playing them. Return to Player (RTP) is the percentage of all wagered money that a casino game is expected to pay back to players over time.

Games with higher RTP percentages generally offer better odds of winning and can contribute to a more interactive gaming experience. The general rule of payout is to look for games with at least a 96% payout rate.

Game rules and mechanics, house edge, and payout structure are the top factors responsible for what constitutes the payout rate of different games offered by different operators.

Users should therefore prioritise casinos that feature a diverse selection of games with competitive RTP percentages, ensuring they have ample winning opportunities.

3. Look into Payment Methods and Payout Speeds

Our experts confirmed that 70% of South African punters pay attention to the payment method and payout speed before playing any casino game online. Payment methods and payout speeds refer to the variety of banking options available for funding your betting account and the ease with which withdrawals are processed in online casinos.

An operator must ensure that they have popular and reliable payment methods to attract new customers. It’s also important to ensure that player does not have to wait indefinitely before they can withdraw. If you will enjoy convenient deposits, easy withdrawals and speedy payout, we advise that you look for online casinos that support a variety of popular payment options with fast payout.

While compiling this review, we prioritised the payment solutions of the operators that we presented and users can choose any of these operators as they have reliable payment systems. By choosing casinos with fast and reliable payout processes, you can have timely withdrawals and a hassle-free gaming experience.

4. Compare Welcome Bonuses and Promotions

Examining the welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions offered by online casinos can provide valuable insights into their commitment to player satisfaction and retention.

Casinos with welcome bonuses, free spins and frequent promotions indicate a dedication to rewarding players and enhancing their gaming experience. You can refer back to the section where we reviewed different casino operators to see their sign-up bonuses.

5. Research Licensing and Regulation

Checking the licensing and regulatory status of online casinos ensures that players are engaging with reputable and trustworthy operators. It’s as important as ensuring that they high payout rate.

Betway, 10bet, Hollywoodbets and others listed in the guide are definitely licensed and reliable casino operators in South Africa.

6. Test Customer Support Responsiveness

Testing the responsiveness of a casino's customer support team can gauge their commitment to addressing player inquiries and concerns promptly. If you have patronised any casino before, you will know how important it is to have reliable customer support that swiftly attends to customers' enquiries.

Casinos with efficient and helpful customer support channels, such as live chat, email, and telephone support, demonstrate a commitment to player satisfaction and are more likely to provide reliable payout processes. Whether it’s issues around payment, offerings or games, it will be immediately addressed.

Tips for Payouts: 6 Ways to Strategize at High Payout Casinos

Playing in the casino requires astuteness and planning. This part of our betting review explores six tips you can consider to help you prepare for your quest to find the online casino with best payouts.

1. Seek the Highest RTP Games

This is the very first factor to consider in strategising to play at high payout casinos to get the best payouts online. Select games that have higher payout percentages. A direct implication of this is that you might have to try out multiple games to accomplish this.

2. Check Multiple Casinos

Different casinos have their peculiar offers and distinctions. Checking through these different casinos can help you in identifying an online casino with best payouts. Many benefits await you when you have done a survey on the different casinos

3. Use Casino Bonuses

Another vital tip is to look out for promotions and bonuses. Casino promotions like welcome bonuses, deposit offers, free spins, etc can provide you with potential opportunities to obtain additional betting funds.

4. Stay Updated

It has been said that “knowledge is power” – always do your research on the games, casinos and the industry at large. One way you can do that is to stay plugged into our website and betting reviews. Check back regularly to receive updated information about these and more.

5. VIP/Loyalty Rewards

This tip is for long-term players and bettors. VIP and loyalty bonuses are usually reserved for bettors who have achieved a specific casino’s benchmark. These programs often provide exclusive bonuses and cashback offers that you can find useful.

6. Budget Planning

This is the only financial tip we included in this review. Set your stake and allow nothing to change it; not your winnings or losses. As a rule, casinos admonish you to only play with money you can afford to lose. If you have continual issues sticking with your proposed budget, get help. You can check the responsible gambling quick link available on many of these top casinos.

Top Payout Casinos South Africa FAQs

We conclude this review on online casinos with the best payout by answering common questions bettors have about the subject.

Which casino has the best payout in South Africa?

The casinos with the best payouts online in South Africa include Hollywoodbets, 10bets, Betway, Boylesports, Gbets etc.

Which casino pays out the most in South Africa?

The casino games which pay out the most in South Africa are Gonzo's Quest, Starburst, Book of Ra Deluxe, Mega Fortune, Thunderstruck II, etc. There are however many more you can explore.

Is there an online casino that pays real money?

Yes, reputable online casinos like Gbets, Supabets, Betfred, Lulabets etc. offer real money payouts to players who win games and jackpots. Players can then withdraw their winnings through various secure payment methods provided by the casino.

Does the withdrawal amount at the best payout casino affect the payout speed?

Yes, but that’s only if your withdrawal requires additional verification or a security check. Nevertheless, each top casino ensures it has a fast payout speed regardless of the withdrawal amount.

What makes best payout casinos better than a land-based casino?

They offer higher RTP percentages, greater convenience, a wider range of games, and a fast payout speed. Additionally, online casinos often provide bonuses and promotions that can further enhance potential payouts for players.

Is the payout percentage higher at the best paying casino South Africa?

Yes, the best-paying casinos in South Africa have higher RTP percentages. Notable highest payout online casinos include Hollywood, Betway, BoyleSports and 10Bets.

Does casino payout percentage have anything to do with fast cashouts?

No, it does not affect the payout speed. The casino payout percentage only indicates that a casino pays out more winnings to players. Payout speed is a function of withdrawal policies, processing times, and verification procedures put in place by a casino.

What do RTP and payout percentage mean?

The payout percentage or RTP refers to the proportion of total wagers that a casino game pays back to you as winnings over time. So, a higher payout percentage implies the odds for players to win is higher.

What is a good payout rate for online casinos?

A good payout rate for online casinos falls within the range of 95% to 98%.