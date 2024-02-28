Best Online Casinos: Top South Africa Casino Sites - Feb 2024

Find the best online casino in South Africa to play casino games in our casino-expert guide. 18+, Wagering & T&Cs apply

If you're looking for a review that goes through the best online casino sites in South Africa, this review is for you. Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision concerning the casinos that offer the best games, the best features and the best bonuses.

🏆 Best Online Casinos in February 2024

Even though there are many online casinos in South Africa, only a few stand out. In our opinion, we found the offers from these particular casinos fascinating. So here's our top picks:

Betway Casino Review

Betway launched its operations in South Africa in 2006. They are one of the leading operators in the country. The online casino is famous for their high-quality games.

If you sign up with them today, you'll get to play popular game titles from top software providers. Their casino is powered by BetGames, one of the leading developers in the gaming industry.

In addition to their game collection, the site offers a convenient way to deposit and withdraw. You can pay with:

EasyEFT,

iPay,

Mastercard,

SiD,

Visa.

Also, Betway offers a functional app and an intuitive mobile site that works on any device.

10bet Casino Review

10bet is another one of South Africa’s favourite casinos. They have been around for quite a long time in the international scene. Since 2003, they have been offering sports and casino games across several countries.

They expanded their operations initially to African countries like Tanzania, Kenya, Zambia and Ghana. They only launched in South Africa in 2023.

10Bet has a wealth of experience and a vast game library with over 200 games. The operator features popular casino games from developers like:

NetEnt,

Yggdrasil,

Pragmatic Play,

Red Tiger.

In addition to their games, the casino also offers some interesting bonuses. It's easy to claim their welcome bonus and once you sign up, you'll have access to ongoing promotions.

Also, 10Bet makes it easy to complete your transactions since they support many South African payment options.

Betfred Casino Review

While Betfred is primarily known in South Africa for its sports betting, it also offers a casino section with various casino games types, such as:

Slots: The heart of the casino, featuring hundreds of titles from renowned providers like Microgaming and NetEnt. Popular options include classics and new releases, catering to diverse preferences.

Table Games: Enjoy Blackjack, Roulette, and Poker in various versions and bet limits, suitable for both casual and experienced players.

Live Dealer Games: Immerse yourself in a real casino atmosphere with live Blackjack, Roulette, and Game Shows streamed directly to your device.

Betfred also offers a Welcome Bonus that can be used on Casino. This means that new South African players can claim a 100% first deposit match bonus up to R2,000.

Betfred also offers several secure payment methods for South African players:

Debit and Credit Cards (Visa, Mastercard)

Instant EFT

Ozowal

PayU

Hollywoodbets Casino Review

Hollywoodbets has been operating in South Africa since 2000, offering high-quality games. The casino section has games from many leading providers and their games are fully optimised.

You can play games at this site from developers like Ezugi, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, BetGames, and more. Their game library has over a thousand games including:

slots,

tables,

card games,

live dealers.

Also, Hollywoodbets is one of the few operators that offer South Africans a no deposit bonus. They also have some interesting offers they give out from time to time. We also observed that Hollywoodbets has many payment options for South Africans listed on their site. You can easily deposit and withdraw with:

Ozow,

OWNPay,

Direct EFT,

PayU,

Payfast,

Zapper, etc...

Comparison of the Top 3 Online Casinos in South Africa

While we were conducting our research on the best online casino in South Africa, we compared their welcome bonuses. The analysis we made led us to conclude that these are the best offers:

🏆 Hollywoodbets Welcome Offer: R25 free bets + 50 Free Spins Minimum Deposit: R5 Withdrawal Time: Instant RTP%: 98% Top Slots Games: Scratch Cards, Aviator, Spina Zonke, Roulette, and more. 🏆 10bet Welcome Offer: 100% up to R3,000 casino bonus + 50% up to R500 sports free bet + 10 free spins on Tut's Twister Minimum Deposit: R50 Withdrawal Time: Instant RTP%: 97.40% Top Slots Games: Roulette, Slots, Poker, Baccarat, Live Dice, etc. 🏆 Betway Welcome Offer: Get a 100% first deposit match up to R2,000 credited as a Casino Games Bonus Minimum Deposit: Depends the payment methods Withdrawal Time: Up to 2 days RTP%: 96.84% Top Slots Games: Slots, Betway Exclusive, First Person, Roulette, Gameshows, etc.

Which casino has the best Return To Player (RTP)?

RTP, Return to Player or Payout % is a very important metric for casino players. It allows the player to understand the House Edge, to make an informed game selection and to manage its expectations when playing to casino games and slots. Below you'll find a list of some of the top online casinos in South Africa, with their Payout our RTP ratio:

Top Online Casinos in South Africa Payout % Hollywoodbets 98.2% 10Bet 97.4% Betway 96.71% Supabets 95% BoyleSports 92.28%

How We Tested the Best Online Casinos

We've had enough experience in the industry to know that gambling sites need to be closely scrutinized. So we made a checklist of the things to consider when making our selection.

Before you register with any online casino in South Africa, make sure they pass these tests. If any of these elements are missing from the operator, then it's not a good choice. With that said, below are the factors we considered when choosing the best online casino in South Africa:

1. Security/License

The first thing we looked for was their gaming license because it shows if they are legit. In South Africa, there's no way you can run an online gambling platform without a license from relevant authorities.

There are licenses that the government recognizes and those are the only ones you can register with. South Africa accepts bookies that can present gaming licenses from authorities like Curacao e-Gaming, the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

In addition to that, the country has its very own licensing body. So online casinos are expected to at least obtain a license from the National Gambling Board (NGB).

We also checked the security details of the South African casinos. Only sites that have SSL encryption and other protocols can protect people's data.

2. Bonuses/Promotions

We also compared the bonus offers different online casinos have for South Africans. Some casinos give new users a sign up bonus after you register with them. It's not the size of the bonus that matters, but how they expect you to use it.

We checked the terms and conditions to see if they had any tricks up their sleeves. Some casinos have very strict wagering requirements that are difficult to meet. However, if you use the bonuses from our top picks they are much better. We also checked to see if they have many ongoing promotions for existing players on their site.

3. Range of Games

Another thing we wanted to be sure of was if there were enough games to be played on the site. Some casinos may offer less than 500 games, but most casino players are looking for variety.

We chose those that feature thousands of online casino games in South Africa. You won't have any issues finding an interesting game on their site.

Apart from the number of games they offer, the quality also matters. The casinos we recommend offer games in HD quality from top game providers. When you play games from reputable software providers, you can be assured they are fair. Usually, these games have a random number generator (RNG) software. It ensures that nobody or even the casino cheats or tries to rig the game.

4. Payment Methods

We also needed to be sure that the casinos offered payment methods that are convenient for South Africans. So we went through all the payment options on their site and tested them to see how they work.

Another thing we looked out for were the minimum and maximum payouts. We wanted to confirm that these casinos actually paid winners their money. The sites we recommend usually have fast payouts and there haven't been any negative feedback about them.

5. Mobile Play

Most people spend more time on their mobile devices, so casino players look forward to playing their favourite games on their smartphones or tablets. This can only be possible if the said games have been optimised for mobile play. If not, there'll be loading problems, and even control issues to deal with.

We tested our recommended online casino sites and confirmed that they use HTML5 technology. As such, players won't face any hassles playing games on any mobile device. Some of these top casinos even offer apps for Android and iOS devices which would make online casino gaming more convenient for players.

7. Customer Support

Having excellent customer support is one of the requirements we consider. It proves that the operator is transparent and open to feedback. Before we recommend any site to you, we make sure to test their support channels.

Some sites offer more communication options than others. For instance, they allow customers to reach them on live chat, telephone, email, or even social media. How quick they are to respond to customers is what counts. The casino should also have an FAQ section that people can refer to for answers to common issues.

Get Started at an Online Casino in South Africa

It's easy to get started at your favourite online casino in South Africa. Most of these sites require you to register with them before you can access their games.

One of the qualities that makes a good online casino site is having an easy registration process. Here's how you can play at our recommended online casinos:

Step 1: Choose your favourite casino

It begins with you deciding on your preferred online casino. We believe that after you've read this in-depth review, you can easily take this decision. You can sign up with any of the South African casinos we recommended in the list above.

Step 2: Create an account

After you've made your pick, go to the online casino to create your account. Usually, they'll require you to fill out their registration form. The account creation process typically takes just a couple of minutes to complete. Some of the casinos may require only your South African phone number while others may ask for other personal information.

Step 3: Make the first deposit

Since you are signing up with a real money casino, you're expected to make a deposit. Look for the deposit page to fund your casino account. The best casinos will list many payment options so that it's convenient to deposit money.

Step 4: Start playing

Immediately you fund your account, you're set to use the site. You can now browse through their game collections to try your favourite online casino games.

Online Casino Games that You Can Play in South Africa

We have done the research for you to know which online casinos are the best. Now let's talk about the games they offer. When you play at the top online casinos in South Africa, you'll have access to many games.

The best part is that many of these games offer the thrill you will get at a land-based casino. The only difference is that you get to play them in the comfort of your home. Some of the popular games you can play at these casinos include:

1. Slots

Slots are the most popular of all the games you'll play online and even at land-based casinos. It's easy to play and doesn't have any complex rules.

Another reason why slot machines are loved is because there are many variations of them. You can play the classic fruit, money, adventure, cartoon, and some movie-themed slots.

Slots were first introduced by Charles Fey and today the game has been infused with modern designs. To win at slots, you only need to spin the reels to get matching symbols on active paylines.

2. Live Casino

South African casinos have a lot of live dealers. Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play are the top developers known to have the best live casino games.

You can play classic live dealers like Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and Craps at the best online casinos in South Africa. Their games are usually hosted at the best studios and streamed in HD quality.

Playing live games online gives you that feeling one gets at a brick-and-mortar casino. You'll get to play with real people, on real tables, and they even use real human dealers.

3. Blackjack

Blackjack is another popular game at brick-and-mortar casinos as well as online casinos. The game has its set of rules and the goal is to get a hand close to 21.

Blackjack comes in many variations from leading software providers. At the best online casinos, you can play the classic version and the other different twists in the game.

The regular game uses RNG software so all the results are randomly generated. If you play at a reputable casino, you can be assured that the game will be fair.

4. Roulette

Players can also play roulette at online casinos, as long as they can follow the rules. The game is played on a roulette wheel that has red black, and green compartments.

The goal is for players to set their wager on a number or set of numbers on the roulette wheel. If the ball lands on these numbers they win their round.

5. Poker

Poker is an interactive card game where the strongest hand wins. In this game, you'll be playing against the dealer.

Some of the top providers of online poker are Playtech, Microgaming, and Realtime Gaming. Some popular poker titles include 3 Card Poker, Jacks or Better, Texas Hold'em, and Joker Poker.

6. Baccarat

This is another card game you can play at online casinos in South Africa. To win at Baccarat, you have to land a hand close to 9. If you exceed this number you lose the game. The game includes two or three cards and players are expected to beat the dealer. You can also play the live version of Baccarat which also comes in many variations.

Banking in South Africa - Online Casinos/Payment Options

Below are some of the payment methods commonly offered by the best online casinos in South Africa:

Payments Methods ✅ Pros ❌ Cons Credit Cards It is convenient and easily accessible Your gambling history won't be private Bank Transfer It is safe and secure Long withdrawal time EasyEFT Get winnings straight to your local bank account Slow transaction speed eWallets Swift and secure May have limits Cryptocurrencies Offers privacy Comes with charges

Casino Software Providers

We mentioned that South Africans have access to many different types of games online. The best games you can play come from reputable providers. Some of the outstanding ones worth mentioning are:

Evolution Gaming

Evolution is considered a giant in the gaming industry and they have the best live dealers. This provider offers high quality tables like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, dream catcher, and many others.

Evolution Gaming joined the gaming industry in 2006 and today they have over 170 live games. The developer even has games that can pay up to 25,000x your stake.

NetEnt

NetEnt is another big name in the industry and has been around since 1996. They have over 350 games in their portfolio and are known for their slot machines. Netent has many licenses and certifications that lend credence to its reputation.

NetEnt developed popular games like Gonzo's Quest, Twin Spin, Dead or Alive, and Starburst Slot. They also have a good number of live games including Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, and Poker.

Play’n GO

Play n' Go is one of the oldest developers in the gaming industry and has been around since 1997. They have licenses in over 10 countries around the world including Sweden.

This provider has over 270 slot machines and 18 table games. You can play some of their popular tables like Mini Baccarat, Video Poker, and Blackjack at leading casinos in South Africa. Their popular slots are Book of the Dead, Fire Joker Reactoonz 2, and Rise of Olympus among others.

Realtime Gaming

Realtime Gaming (RTG) launched in 1998 and they are licensed in Costa Rica. The provider has over 220 casino games in their portfolio which includes a collection of tables and card games.

They are famous for their Poker, Blackjack, And Roulette titles. RTG also has a collection of online slot games like Aladdin's Wish, Bubble Bubble, Gem Strike, and Nine Realms.

WMS Gaming

WMS is also a game provider that was launched in 2001. You'll find their games at the best casinos in the country. The provider has over 140 slot collections since they began operations. Some of the titles they own are Amazon Queen, Black Knight, Cool Jewels, and Epic Monopoly II.

Best Mobile Online Casino in South Africa

Many online casinos in South Africa offer mobile-friendly games. Providers typically optimize their games so you can play on smaller devices.

If you play at the best sites, you'll have access to the mobile app, or a mobile version of their websites. They have games optimized by HTML5 technology to offer the best mobile gaming experience. See below our top 3 choices when it comes to mobile online casinos in South Africa:

Betfred 10Bet Bet.co.za User-friendly interface Easy to navigate Well-designed and organized Easy-to-use controls Colourful theme Easy to navigate High-quality graphics Impressive and functional Fits any screen size

History and Future of Online Casinos in South Africa

South Africa has a long history when it comes to gambling and this dates back to the 17th century. It was introduced at the time of the Netherlands colonialists, German immigrants, and the French Huguenots who left their homeland.

Starting out, the government was very restrictive towards gambling activities. In 1673, they initiated the Gambling Act, which prohibited all types of gambling in South Africa. The only exception was horse racing, which was permitted as a sporting event.

1977 saw the first land-based casino and today, South Africa has up to 45 land-based casinos in operation. South Africa has four large brick-and-mortar casinos with up to 180+ tables for cards and several slot machines. Rio Casino Resort which is located in Klerksdorp is considered the largest of them all.

In 1996, the National Gambling Act was introduced to give licenses to operators and for a unified lottery system. Operators are now monitored by the National Gambling Board (NGB). So, before any gambling establishment can operate in South Africa, they must get a license from them.

The National Gambling Act of 2004 provides guidelines on how casinos and other gambling operators are regulated. It is legal for them to operate only if they are licensed. The Act prohibits interactive gaming and online gambling activities from unlicensed establishments.

Online Casinos to Avoid in South Africa

There are several online casinos that we won't recommend to South Africans players. Our experts advise players to avoid sites that do not have a license. It's not safe to join them and that's why they've been blacklisted. Some of them include:

Crown Europe Casino

EuroFortune Casino

African Palace Casino

Ensure you avoid these unlicensed casinos and any others you may come across. Unlicensed online casinos do not have any authority monitoring their activities.

As such, they won't attend to any complaints if you contact their support and most times won't pay winners. Also, because they are unregulated they tend to cheat at their games. Some of them even put out false bonus offers to attract customers. Eventually, when you sign up, you get nothing.

They have a fraudulent way of holding on to people's winnings so they don't get it. All these establishments end up doing is taking your money and that's why you stay away from them.

Land Based Casino and the Differences Between Them

There are up to 45 land-based casinos in operation in South Africa today. These are the top land-based casinos in South Africa:

Sun City Resort Casino

The casino came into operation in 1979 and has now grown into a very large establishment. Sun City Casino has over 40 tables and players are welcome to place bets on their many games.

When you visit the resort, you can make bets as low as R1 to up to R100 on any slot machine of your choice. The casino also features a good number of large progressive jackpot games.

One of the reasons why Sun City is good is because they've been known to pay the jackpot. The casino features top games like American Roulette, Blackjack, and Punto Banco. The casino accommodates high rollers willing to stake up to R5,000 in their Salon Prive room.

Emperor's Palace Casino

This location is another one of South Africa’s favourite game venues and they are open 24/7. Emperors Palace has over 1700 slot machines and you can access over 65 tables at their venue.

The casino has room for both low and high rollers who want to play. You can stake as little as R1 and up to R500 per spin on their machines. They also have varying tables with starting bets that are fixed. For instance, you can play Roulette with R5, Blackjack with R25, and Baccarat with R100.

Silverstar Casino

This casino is located in Gauteng and they are quite popular in South Africa. Silverstar is managed by TSGO Sun Gaming and the casino is open 24/7.

They have over 900 slot machines for visitors to try out their 33 table games. Silverstar Casino features popular games like Baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, and Poker. Sometimes they even have special bonuses for slot players at the casino.

Also, Silverstone Casino has a royalty program for their regular players. Players will receive special VIP perks when they play games with the Silverstone Rewards Programme.

Land-based casinos Online casinos Not many variations of games Wide range of games They are not easily accessible Play from any location Play from any location Access to many bonuses

Best Online Casinos in South Africa - Our FAQs

What is the best online casino in South Africa?

The best online casinos are the ones that have a gambling license and a good reputation. We consider sites like Hollywoodbets, Betway, and 10Bet to be some of the best in South Africa.

Is online gambling legal in South Africa?

Gambling is generally legal in South Africa so far the activity is approved by the National Gambling Act 2004. The law is still restrictive on interactive games and online gambling activities in the country.

How do I know if an online casino is legit?

You should check that the casino has a valid gambling license from a reputable authority. We usually recommend sites with licenses from Curacao, the UK Gambling Commission, and the Malta Gaming Authority. It's also a plus if they have a National Gambling Board (NGB) or a Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (WCRGB) license.

Do I have to pay taxes on winnings?

Most of the time, players do not pay taxes on winnings in South Africa. However, the exception is for professional gamblers who make a living out of it. They will be asked to pay a 15% withholding tax on winnings that are over R25,000.

How quick are the payouts?

The best online casinos offer fast payouts to players. Usually, you will receive your money within minutes or up to 5 days depending on your payment method.

Do I need to register to play?

Yes. You need to register at an online casino to access any of their games.

What are the most popular games?

The most popular games you can play at any online casino include slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker.

What are the banking options?

There are several payment options available to South Africans like bank transfer, debit/credit cards, EFT, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

What is the age requirement to play at an online casino?

You can play games at online casinos if only you are at least 18 years old.

What is a High Roller?

A high roller is a player that can play a very large sum of money on a game.

Can I play for free?

Yes, some online casinos allow you to try out their games for free. However, if you want to play for real you must make a deposit.