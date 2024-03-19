Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in South Africa | Guide 2024

Horse racing is prominent in South Africa. Our experts created this guide, giving you the best betting sites, offers and tips to bet on horse racing.

This guide provides valuable insights into the best horse racing betting sites for both new and existing bettors. Read on to learn how to get the best online horse racing experience as a South African punter.

🥇 Best Horse Racing Betting sites in South Africa

As always, we aim to help you make the best betting decisions. Therefore, this guide exposes you to the best horse racing betting sites available to South African bettors. Our experts have extensively analysed each bookmaker to show why you should sign up with them.

Let’s begin with a quick comparison of each betting site's welcome bonus. The table below will help new bettors choose their best horse racing bookmaker based on the welcome offer.

Operator Bonus Description Welcome Bonus Hollywoodbets R25 Bonus and 50 Free Spins Bet on Horse Racing with Hollywoodbets Betfred 100% first deposit match, up to R5000 Bet on Horse Racing with Betfred BoyleSports Free 25 spins and 100% first deposit match, up to R1000 Bet on Horse Racing with BoyleSports World Sports Betting R50 Free Bet welcome bonus Bet on Horse Racing with World Sports Betting Sunbet 100% matching bonus, up to R1000 Bet on Horse Racing with Sunbet Bet.co.za 100% first deposit match, up to R5000 Bet on Horse Racing with Bet.co.za

The Best Choice to Bet on Horse Racing in South Africa

We reviewed all the shortlisted betting sites to see which is the best choice for horse racing bettors. Our investigations found Hollywoodbets to be the best betting site for horse racing in South Africa.

The bookmaker shines in almost all departments, delivering a complete betting experience. Let’s walk you through our assessment.

Reasons to choose Hollywoodbets for Horse Racing Betting

Bettors looking to join a horse racing betting platform usually look at event coverage and betting markets. They also consider the availability of features like in-play and live streaming. We found that Hollywoodbets ticks all these boxes. It offers great coverage and an extensive betting market, with live betting and live streaming.



Why Sign Up at Hollywoodbets for Horse Racing

Hollywoodbets runs a feature-rich horse betting site that delivers a great betting experience. The site is easy to use and intuitive. Signing up and logging in are also seamless; they only take a few clicks to complete either. Also worthy of mention is the welcome offer of a R25 free bet. This provides a good headstart for first-time customers who want to try out games on the platform.

What Could be Improved?

Despite being the best option on the list, Hollywoodbets is not the perfect bookmaker. The coverage is limited, with countries like Italy, Japan, Canada, and Argentina missing. While decent enough, the welcome bonus can also improve to meet the standards obtainable in the market.

Best Horse Racing Betting Sites By Category

We also compared the betting sites for horse racing on our list and identified the best for each category. The categories we considered include odds, betting markets, promotional offers, and mobile app experience. The table below highlights our choice for each of these categories.

Overall Best Horse Racing Betting Site Our Choice Best for Horse Racing Odds Sunbet Best for Horse Racing Markets Hollywoodbets Best for Horse Racing Betting Offers Sunbet Best for Welcome Bonus Betfred Best App to bet on Horse Racing Sunbet

Which site has the Best Horse Racing Odds?

Odds determine bettors' winning potential. The higher the odds, the higher the potential winnings. That is why punters look for horse racing betting sites in South Africa with the best odds.

After assessing the shortlisted betting sites, we found Sunbet to have the best horse racing odds. This popular betting site offers bettors the highest odds for betting markets on the platform. This is true for wins, each-way bets, and other accessible markets for each race.

Players can also compare the current odds with the previous odds. That way, they can see whether the odds have increased or decreased from the last race. Overall, bettors can expect the greatest potential when they wager on horse racing with Sunbet. Of course, no winnings are guaranteed.

Which Site has the Best Horse Racing Markets?

We also checked all the betting sites for their horse racing markets. Our findings showed that Hollywoodbets has the best horse racing markets. The bookie offers a wide range of betting options and competitive odds.

Bettors can bet on their favourite local and international horse races. The bookie covers races in South Africa, the United States, Australia, France, and the United Kingdom, as well as the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and New Zealand.

Hollywoodbets offers more than ten different bet types for each race. These include win, place, swinger, exacta, trifecta, quartet, place accumulator, jackpot, and others. In addition, tote bets on the platform let players wager against other players.

Which Site has the Best Horse Racing Betting Offers?

Most betting sites for horse racing in South Africa offer multiple bonus offers to players. However, it is relatively uncommon to see bookies offer special horse racing betting offers. Instead, these offers usually focus on sports events or casino games.

Our pick for the bookie with the best horse racing betting offers is Sunbet. The bookmaker currently offers four different promotional campaigns, specifically for horse racing punters. They include the Beaten by a Head or Less and the Money Back If Your Horse Falls promos. Other are the Striding Away and the Outsprinted by a Donkey Bonus Special promotions.

The Beaten by a Head or Less offer lets players claim a refund if their selection finishes in second place. The Money Back If Your Horse Falls promotion offers a refund if their selection falls during the race. The unseating fall must occur within the first 100 metres into the race.

For the Striding Away offer, players get a refund if their selection finishes second and loses the race by six lengths or more. Finally, the Outsprinted by a Donkey Bonus Special offers a refund if the selection was priced 15/10 or shorter. The selection must also finish 2nd to a horse whose price closed at 20/1 or higher at the start of the race.

The minimum stake requirement to qualify for all of these offers is R100 from the cash balance. The maximum refund claimable in each case is R500. The offers are open to new and existing customers on the Sunbet platform.

Which Site has the Best Welcome Bonus to Play on Horse Racing?

Horse racing bettors want to know the best betting site to join for an excellent welcome bonus. With the right welcome bonus, such players can bet on horse racing events without using their real money. Based on this, we assessed the betting sites for horse racing on our list, and our pick is Betfred.

Betfred has the best welcome bonus to play on horse racing. Upon signing up, new customers automatically qualify for a first deposit match, up to R5,000. For instance, if a player deposits R500, they get an additional R500 as a bonus. The operator credits the bonus within two hours of confirming the player’s deposit.

Players can use the bonus to place bets on horseracing and other sports. To access the bonus fund, players must roll it over four times. The maximum payout a player can get from bets with the bonus is R15,000. Lastly, the bookmaker expects players to meet the wagering requirements within seven days of receiving the bonus.

Which Site has the Best App to Bet on Horse Racing in South Africa?

More betting sites are offering mobile betting experiences to make betting more convenient and accessible to players. With a betting app, players can bet on their favourite sports or events whenever and wherever. Our research showed that Sunbet has the best mobile app experience.

Sunbet bettors get a mobile betting experience on their mobile devices via the SunbetMobi app. The app is available in both iOS and Android versions. Both versions let players access the full features of the website. The apps allow players to sign up and log in, deposit funds, place bets, and withdraw winnings.

Based on our tests, the app was safe and responsive. They will run smoothly on most iOS and Android devices. However, players can only download the app from the bookmaker’s website.

Horse Racing Betting Sites - The Breakdown for South Africa

As we have done for Hollywoodbets, let’s take a closer look at the other betting sites on our list. This section introduces you to each operator. It also explains why they have made our list of the best horse racing sites.

🏆 World Sports Betting

World Sports Betting is a top betting platform for horse racing events in South Africa. The bookie allows players to wager on major horse racing events, including the Dubai Cup, Summer Cup, and Durban July.

The bookie is the official sponsor and sports-betting partner of the Sun Met, now World Sports Betting Cape Town Met. This indicates its heavy involvement in the South African horse racing scene.

Reasons to choose World Sports Betting for Horse Racing Betting. We have included World Sports Betting on our list for a few reasons. The first is its extensive coverage; bettors can easily bet on local and international horse racing events. The odds are also highly competitive, raising punters' potential returns. Bettors can bet on races and watch live, thanks to the in-play betting and live streaming features.



Why sign up at World Sports Betting? World Sports Betting is an operator with a strong reputation and trustworthiness. It offers a wide variety of betting options and markets to meet the needs of all types of punters. In the event of a problem, customer support quickly assists customers with any issues they may face.

What could be improved on. We believe the World Sports Betting website can be better. It gets the job done, but the user interface is not the most attractive. A dedicated mobile app will also make it easier and quicker to access the platform.

🏆 Betfred

Betfred also made our list of the best bookies for horse racing in South Africa. Like most bookmakers on the list, it offers access to different horse racing events. These include South African local races and international racing events in the UK, USA, France, and Australia.

Reasons to choose Betfred for Horse Racing Betting. Every race on the Betfred betting site lets punters bet on different betting markets. These include win bet, place bet, show bet, exacta bet, trifecta bet, and superfecta bet. Both pre-race and in-play bettings are available. The betting odds on each of these markets align with market standards.

Why sign up at Betfred? The bookie offers one of the most competitive welcome bonuses on our list. Bettors can use the bonus amount to bet on horse racing events according to the wagering requirements. This can make the operator more interesting to new horse racing punters.

What could be improved? In our experience, the platform does not offer a live-streaming feature. This can be a drawback for punters who prefer watching the races live. The betting markets are also limited compared to what other bookies on our list offer.

🏆 BoyleSports

The last entry on our list of the best horse racing betting sites is BoyleSports. It is a reputable South African betting platform with a strong presence in the horse racing betting market.

Reasons to choose BoyleSports for Horse Racing Betting. It offers a great blend of local and international racing events, which is what every punter wants. Bettors can bet on races in South Africa, the UK, the USA, Australia, and other countries. Besides the extensive race selection, there are many betting markets to choose from. The odds in these markets are also competitive.

Why sign up at BoyleSports? Punters can access the markets, odds, and everything else via a simple and modern website. During our tests, we found the website to be easy to use and capable of delivering a smooth betting experience. The website’s features are well-placed, making it easy to locate them.

What could be improved on? Potential BoyleSports customers must be aware of the absence of a live streaming feature. While the platform supports in-play betting, bettors can not watch the races live. It’d also be great to see more horse racing promotions besides the Second Chance Refund promotion on the platform.

🏆 Betway

Betway is another betting site that makes our list of the top horse racing bookies in the country. You will discover how to bet horse racing on Betway in this section. The platform is licensed by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, allowing players 18 and above to open an account.

The bookie is known to provide odds on up to 30 sports, including horse racing. Click the ‘Horse Racing’ icon in the sports section to see the available betting markets. We've found that the platform offers both fixed odds and tote betting. Events are arranged by country, including Argentina, New Zealand, the USA, Japan, India, Australia, and South Africa.

Players may bet on top horse racing events such as Turffontein, Chelmsford City, Southwell, Concepcion, and more. A number of betting markets are included, and the bookie also attaches Timeform for each race to show you how each horse has performed recently.

Our experts discovered that the platform provides a mobile app for iOS and Android users. With the app, bettors can wager on horse racing on the go.

The bookie also offers several promotional offers. The first one is the welcome bonus, which enables bettors to claim up to R1,000. Note that terms and conditions apply to each bonus on the site.

Another area that stands out at Betway is the payment method section. The bookie offers plenty of payment methods for customers to deposit and withdraw their winnings.

To fund your account, you may use Vouchers, EFTs, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Credit/Debit Cards, and i-Pay. Most of these methods are also eligible for withdrawals.

🏆 Bet.co.za

Bet.co.za is another well-established online South African betting platform for horse racing events. The bookie is particularly popular for its comprehensive horse racing betting options. It covers several local races, as well as international races from the UK and Ireland.

Reasons to choose Bet.co.za for Horse Racing Betting. The bookie has made our list due to its diverse selection of horse racing markets. Each of these markets attracts competitive odds, leading to higher potential winnings for bettors. Bettors can also participate in live betting, making the experience more exciting.

Why sign up at Bet.co.za. The bookie's impressive website ensures simplicity and a great user experience. Both new and experienced bettors will have no problem navigating the platform. The mobile compatibility also guarantees a smooth mobile betting experience.

What could be improved on? Like other bookmakers on the list, Bet.co.za can improve on a few things. For instance, the market depth is limited. The bookie can expand its betting market range to include more options for bettors. The in-play features are also limited. More in-play features and real-time updates can make the platform more attractive to players.

🏆 Sunbet

Sunbet is also one of the best horse racing betting sites in South Africa. The bookie offers a wide array of betting options, including multiple selections of horse racing events. Bettors can expect detailed coverage of local and international horse racing events from the operator.

Reasons to choose Sunbet for Horse Racing Betting. Some other reasons bettors should choose this operator for horse racing betting include its ease of use and security. Thanks to the simple and easy-to-navigate website, bettors are in for a seamless betting process. The full website features are also accessible via the Sunbet mobile app for Android and iOS devices.

Why sign up at Sunbet? Promotions are another area where the bookie shines. Sunbet is the best bookie when it comes to horse racing betting offers. Besides the welcome bonus, the bookmaker currently offers four different promotions. This is in addition to a decent welcome bonus.

What could be improved on? Despite these positives, the platform needs to improve on a few things. For example, it does not have a live-streaming feature. While players can make in-play wagers, they cannot watch the races live as they unfold.

🆚 Horse Racing Betting Sites Comparison

After naming Hollywoodbets the best horse racing betting site, let’s compare it with other betting sites for horse racing in South Africa. The table below includes the upsides and drawbacks of each operator we have reviewed. Our goal is to provide you with all the information you need to make the right choice.

Bookmakers ✅ Pros ❌ Cons Hollywoodbets Modern website with a great user interface

Extensive betting markets

In-play and live-streaming available

Dedicated horse racing offers Coverage is limited World Sports Betting Excellent coverage extending to 11 countries

Numerous betting markets and options

In-play betting and live-streaming available

Decent welcome bonus Coverage is limited

Stringent wagering requirements

Website could use a better design Bet.co.za Simple, easy-to-navigate website

Welcome bonus

Decent market coverage No live streaming

Relatively difficult wagering requirements Sunbet Local and international coverage

In-play betting available

Modern, user-friendly website

Special horse racing promotions No live streaming

Limited betting markets



Betfred Smooth, easy-to-use website

Welcome bonus

In-play betting available Limited betting markets

No live streaming BoyleSports Dedicated horse racing promotion

Simple and modern website

Decent coverage and betting market range Live streaming unavailable

🏆 Local horse racing betting sites VS International Horse racing betting sites

Local horse racing betting sites are owned and run by local operators. A prominent example of a local horse racing betting operator in South Africa is Hollywoodbets. Contrarily, international horse racing betting sites are owned and run by foreign operators. Examples of foreign horse betting sites in South Africa include World Sports Betting and Betfred.

There are a couple of differences between the two classes of horse racing online betting sites. These often lie in their market interest, betting systems, and the range of services they provide. Let’s examine these factors.

1. Market Interest

Local operators focus on the local market. For example, Hollywoodbets' primary focus is the South African market. Therefore, they offer extensive coverage of local events and events familiar to South African punters. While international bookmakers also cover local events, their interests extend to more international betting options.

2. Betting Systems

The betting options local operators offer reflect local betting expectations. For example, Hollywoodbets offers tote betting and fixed odds. On the other hand, international betting operators might offer various types of betting systems. In most cases, these systems include exotic bets and fixed-odd bets. The odds on these betting systems also differ. Bettors must compare both groups of operators to see which offers higher odds.

3. Services and Features

The features on local betting sites are tailored to the local audience. For instance, Hollywoodbets’ website features, including payment options and customer service, cater to the local betting audience. International sites might provide a broader range of features and services catering to local and international audiences.

4. Licensing and Regulation

The local betting sites for horse racing are under the regulation of the local authorities. For example, Hollywoodbets are licensed locally by the South African gambling authorities. These include the Gauteng Gambling Board, the Limpopo Gambling Board, and the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. International bookmakers also operate within these regulations. However, their presence in several countries means they are licensed as a larger global company in other countries.

5. Promotions and Bonuses

Local betting operators that align with local events and expectations. Hollywoodbets and other South African bettors will focus their promotions on South African bettors. On the other hand, international sites usually offer mostly global campaigns and a few local promotions to attract local bettors.

Major Horse Racing Events

Horse racing is one of the highest-ranked sports in South Africa and has a massive following. This is thanks to a series of big horse racing events held annually locally and internationally.

Based on our analysis, we've identified a few horse racing events on which you may want to place a bet. Our experts provide insight into some of them below.

1. Durban July

As the name suggests, the Durban July is held every first Saturday of July. It is one of the oldest horse racing events in South Africa, having its origins back to 1897.

The Thoroughbred event is held on turf at the Greyville racecourse in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. It is open to all horses three years of age and above. The purse currently holds R5 million, which accounts for its popularity in the country.

Because it is a local event, many South African horse racing fans are well connected to it. Interestingly, many bettors also look forward to betting on this event.

From our research, we've seen that the event usually brings a lot of excitement, with almost different winners yearly. Only five horses have won the Durban July back-to-back in the event's history.

The most recent horse to win back-to-back was Do It Again in 2018 and 2019. Do It Again is among the four other horses to have featured in the event five times.

Betting on the tournament is straightforward, thanks to the wide range of available betting markets. Players may bet on Wins and Places, play Swinging bets, Exacta, Trifecta or Quartet, and more.

Many other betting options are available on the leading horse racing betting sites. However, ensure you've done your due diligence and done proper research before backing any horse. Performance in recent events plays a crucial role in how a horse will fare in the Durban July.

2. Summer Cup

Another horse racing event that got our attention was the Summer Cup. This is an Australian turf race among Thoroughbred horses three years old or more.

The event was first held in 1890 and is currently held at Randwick racecourse in Sydney every late December. The total prize money is an equivalent of over R3 million. The horses that qualify for the tournament run over 2000 metres on the right-handed track.

As an international event, we've found this event on most of our top horse racing bookies. Bettors may play on Win or Place Bets in this event. You may also hedge their bets using Exacta, Trifecta, Quinella, or First Four.

Before you place your bets, ensure you've done proper research. This includes getting information on the race track conditions, including temperature, wind, humidity, weather, and track rate.

Lion's Roar won the 2023 edition, and it is very likely that we will have another winner this year. The last time a horse won back-to-back was I’m Imposing in 2013 and 2014.

We've also seen that you may stream this event on some of our listed betting sites. However, you must register and may need to have enough funds in your betting account to watch the event.

3. Met Gala

Formerly known as Sun Met, this event boasts a R5 million purse. For sponsorship reasons, the event is now known as the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met. This is why World Sports Betting is one of our top bookies to bet on horse racing in South Africa.

It is the oldest horse racing event in South Africa, dating back to 1883. It is held annually on the last Saturday of January at the Kenilworth racecourse. The race is not only about horse racing. It attracts over 50,000 spectators yearly and combines celebrity presence, fashion, and betting. There is also an award for the best-dressed couple.

Because of its glamour, the event is popular among the top South African bookmakers. Players will find odds and betting options on this event. We've also seen that some betting sites offer different promotional offers whenever the event is ongoing. You could use these bonuses to improve your staking power and explore more offers.

Punters may place different types of bets on this event. The top ones include Win, Place, Swinger, Exacta, Trifecta, Double, Quartet, and Quinella.

Double Superlative, run by jockey Daniel Muscutt, won the 2024 edition. The last time a horse secured a back-to-back victory was Pocket Power, winning the event successively in 2007, 2008, and 2009. Rainbow Bridge won in 2019 and 2021.

Note that the racecourse is a left-handed track. You may want to consider this among other factors, such as weather conditions, before placing a bet on the event.

Which Site is the Best to Bet on the South African Top Horse Racing Events?

South Africa boasts a host of top horse racing events that attract fans and enthusiasts from across the globe. We have highlighted a few below.

1. Durban July

This is one of the first horse racing events in South Africa. It takes place on the first Saturday of July every year at the prestigious Greyville Racecourse in Durban. Beyond offering the best horse racing, the event is also famous for its fashion side. There are usually many styles on display during Durban July.

Hollywoodbets is the best operator for punters looking to bet on the Durban July event. As a local operator, they offer extensive coverage and competitive odds. Bettors can also watch the races live on the website.

2. The Summer Cup

The Summer Cup is held at the Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg. The event usually begins at the end of November or the start of December. It is one of the oldest and highly rated events on the Gauteng racing calendar.

Hollywoodbets is the ideal operator for bettors who want to stake on the Summer Cup. The operator’s coverage of local events is unmatched. The odds are also great, with many betting options available.

3. The Sun Met

The Sun Met (now World Sports Betting Cape Town Met) commands a lot of glamour and funfair. It takes place every January or February at the Kenilworth Racecourse. Fans and enthusiasts always look forward to watching the best horses compete at the event.

World Sports Betting is a good choice for the Sun Met, considering it is the event’s sponsor. The bookie offers interesting betting options for the race. The event will also be live-streamed from the betting platform.

4. South African Derby

Inaugurated in 1907, the race is a part of the SA Triple Crown. It is held every May at the Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg.

World Sports Betting is a good fit for the SA Derby. The bookie offers a wide range of betting markets and in-depth event coverage, including a live stream.

New Horse Racing Betting Sites in South Africa?

Due to the strong presence of these bookies and the stringent regulatory requirements, new horse racing betting sites may struggle to get in. That said, we are more likely to see updates and improvements in the service and features the current operators offer. The increasing demand for a better betting experience by horse racing bettors means operators must stay innovative and competitive.

We’ve found that new betting sites enter the South African betting industry daily. However, not many of them are new horse racing betting sites. Those that provide odds on horse racing might not meet the standard.

The South African betting market is highly regulated and competitive. Major operators like World Sports Betting and Hollywoodbets are currently dominating the space.

We recommend checking for updates from the South African gambling regulatory bodies on new licenses issued to betting sites.

How to Bet on Horse Racing

Betting in horse racing is straightforward once you're able to sign up on your preferred bookmaker. For the purpose of this section, we will use Hollywoodbets to show you how to bet on horse races for beginners.

Follow the steps below:

Visit the Hollywoodbets betting website on your mobile or desktop browser. Tap the ‘Register’ button to create an account if you have yet to do so. Alternatively, click ‘Log In’ to access your account. Once you access your account, go to the website's sports section and select ‘Horse Racing.’ Please select your most preferred event from the list. This could be Durban July, Sun Met, or any other local or international event. On the resulting page, select your betting market and tap the odds attached to your preferred horse. The bookie will automatically add your selection to your bet slip. You may play around with the available events and add more selections to your bet slip to make an accumulator bet. Finally, go to your bet slip, input your stake amount to place your bet.

Our Best Horse Racing Betting Tips

Although the world of horse racing betting is exciting, navigating it can be tricky for a first-timer. The specifics are different from regular sports betting. Players must understand the rules of the game and the betting markets available. It’s also important to analyse events properly and the associated odds. Read on to learn the best expert horse racing betting tips and advice for new and existing users.

1. Start with the Basics

If you are new to the game, learn the common terms associated with horse racing and betting. What do the odds mean, and how do they translate to potential payouts? Find the answers to these and related questions.

2. Understand the Betting Market

The horse racing market includes various unique options. When it comes to the betting options in horse racing, here are the common wagers:

Win: This option lets bettors bet on a horse to finish first.

Place: This option allows bettors to bet on a horse to finish first or second.

Show: This betting option lets bettors bet on a horse to finish in the top three.

Exotics: These wagers involve betting on multiple horses in a single bet. They include exactas, trifectas, and superfectas.

Exactas: When bettors choose the exactas option, they are betting on two horses to finish first and second in exact order.

Trifectas: Bettors choose the trifectas option to bet on three horses, finishing first, second, and third in the exact order.

Quartets: This option means betting on four horses to finish first, second, third, and fourth in exact order.

3. Make Informed Bets

Bettors can make informed bets by researching the past performances of the horses on the track. A horse may have a higher chance of finishing tops in good form. Punters can also check the track conditions and jockey records. Spotting relevant patterns or factors that can help make the right betting decisions.

4. Take Advantage of Promotions

Look out for sign-up bonuses or special promotions on horse racing online betting sites. These bonus amounts can help you explore more betting options.

5. Implement Bankroll Management

Set aside a particular amount of money as your betting budget and stick to it. Avoid betting more than you can afford to lose.

Common Terms & Phrases in Horse Racing

Horse racing is a peculiar sport that requires understanding and research. Before betting on any of your preferred tournaments, understanding the standard terms and phrases is crucial to get the best out of your wagers.

Thankfully, our experts have done justice to it and explained some of the popular phrases in horse racing below.

1. Price

This is the odds a betting platform is offering bettors on a particular horse. This could be in different formats, including decimal, fractional, or American.

2. Odds-on

This term is usually used when a horse is the strong favourite to win the event. The odds provided by an operator usually reflect this.

For example, the odds will be less than 2.00 for decimal odds, while for fractional odds, the larger number will be at the bottom of the fraction, such as 4/6. This indicates that your potential returns will be less than your stake amount bet wins. For instance, you will get a return of less than R100 when you stake R100 on this market.

3. Fixed-odds

These are predetermined odds by a betting operator at the time you are placing your bets. The odds reflect the possibility of horses winning the event.

The price is fixed once you place your wager and will not be subject to any future odds fluctuations. In other words, the amount you will win will not change once you place a wager.

4. Outsider

An outsider bet indicates a low possibility of getting a return on your bets. You would usually back a horse that is less likely to win. The good thing about this type of bet is that the odds are usually high. If you manage to win, your potential returns would be large. Keep in mind that this is a big gamble and may not pay off.

5. Favourite

Like other sports, the favourite is the horse most likely to win the race. The odds of the favourite are usually the lowest, reflecting the possibility of winnings. Betting operators use many factors to determine the favourite horse to win the event. This could include recent form, past records, and jockey stats.

6. Long Odds

Long odds are bets on the underdog in the race. Bettors may find odds such as 50/1 or 35.00 to indicate the possibility of winning. Horses with these odds have a low chance of winning the race. However, if you back them and they win, your payouts will be in multiples of your stake.

7. Short Odds

The opposite of long odds, short odds indicate the favourites to win the race. When you bet on these odds, your wager is more likely to give you a return. However, the return might not be too significant. Keep in mind that nothing is guaranteed.

Strategies When Betting on Horse Racing

As already mentioned, horse racing is peculiar, and it only makes sense to be familiar with the sport before placing a wager. Below, we've highlighted the best strategies for getting the most out of your bets.

1. Know the Sport Well

Before placing a wager on horse racing, the first thing to do is to know your sport well. Understand that there are usually different winners for different events. This could sometimes make horse racing quite unpredictable. It is also crucial to do research on each horse before placing your bets. You must check for forms, past records, and track conditions.

2. Know the Horse Racing Betting Markets

There is a wide range of horse racing betting markets to explore. The top bookies in South Africa enable bettors to bet on some of them. We encourage users to be familiar with them and explore more options. We've outlined some of them in the table below.

Bet Type Winning Chances Win Average Your favourite horse must win the race. The odds determine the payout. R10 per horse. Show Very good The horse you back must finish 1st, 2nd, or 3rd. Payout is modest. R20 per horse. Place Good The horse you back must finish 1st or 2nd. Payouts are slightly better than show bet. R10 per horse. Exacta Hard You will back horses to finish 1st and 2nd in exact order. The bet is risky, but the payout depends on the odds. R5 Exacta box using three horses costs R30; R5 exacta box keying one horse with three horses needs R30. Trifecta Very hard You must back horses to finish 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in exact order. It is more risky than Exacta. R5 four-horse Trifecta box needs R120. Superfecta Extremely hard Also known as a quartet, you must bet on horses to 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. It is highly risky, but the payouts are significant. R1 five-horse Superfecta box needs R120. Quinella Average This bet allows your horses to finish 1st and 2nd in either order. It is quite easier, but the payouts depend on the odds. Box three horses for normal play. R5 Quinella box using three horses needs R15. Daily Double Hard You back horses to win two consecutive races. Quite risky. R5 Daily Double using two horses in each race needs R20; R5 Daily Double keying one horse to three horses needs R15. Pick-3 Very hard Back horses to win three consecutive races. More risky than Daily Double. R5 Pick-3, using two horses in each race, needs R40; R5 Pick-3, keying one horse with three horses in two other races, needs R45. Pick-4 Extremely hard Pick horses to win four consecutive races. Play modest amounts for better potential payouts. R5 Pick-4 using two horses in each race needs R80. Pick-5 Extremely hard Select horses to win five consecutive races. Bet a little for better potential returns. R5 Pick-5 using two horses in each race needs R160. Pick-6 Needs a lottery to win You must back horses to win six consecutive races. It's quite rare to win. R2 Pick-6, using two horses in each race, needs R128.

3. Handicapped Horses

Bettors may also bet on handicap races instead of regular races. In handicap races, horses of varied abilities are given an equal chance to compete using the allocation of weight.

Each horse is allocated a weight according to its capacity. The better horse carries a heavier weight, while heavier horses carry less weight, so all the horses have equal chances of winning. To bet on this kind of race is simple. All you need to do is choose which of the horses is most likely to win, taking the handicap into consideration.

Behaviour in the paddock

Another point to consider before placing your bets is the horse's behaviour in the paddock. If you've gone to the race, ensure you notice how calm and fit the horse is before placing your bets. Calm and sociable horses are more likely to be ready for the race. Check to see if the horses are moving well or are sweaty from their shiny coats.

Surface and Weather

Track conditions are one factor to consider before betting on horse racing. Check the temperature, wind, humidity, and weather before you place a bet. Note the type of racecourse for the event, whether turf or all-weather courses.

Extreme weather conditions such as rain usually affect turf and may impact your preferred horse. Ensure you check the track record of each horse under different weather and track conditions. This will help your predictions and guide your betting strategy.

4. Jockeys

A horse is as good as its jockey; in other words, jockeys affect a horse's performance. We encourage bettors to pay attention to the jockey riding their preferred horse before placing a bet. Before placing a bet, check the jockey’s track record, including recent form.

5. Set a Betting Budget: Only Money That You Can Lose

The rule of thumb in sports betting is to wager only what you can afford to lose. This will ensure that you play only for fun and do not chase your losses. Players should set a betting budget before placing their bets. This could be weekly or monthly, depending on how much you wish to bet.

Understanding the Odds in Horse Racing Betting

Horse racing odds are like other odds in sports. Depending on the bookie you sign up with, they could be in decimal, fractional, American, or other odds formats.

For decimal odds, you will find numbers such as 1.50, 2.00, and more, determining your potential payouts. A stake of R100 will give you a R200 in return if you bet on odds of 2.00. The R200 includes your R100 stake amount.

You will find fractionals such as 15/10, 11/2, and more for fractional odds. The denominator denotes how much you need to bet to win the numerator. For example, you must bet R2 to win R11 for odds of 11/2. You will get a total of R13 back together with your stake.

If you are using American odds, the baseline is set as $100. Odds are usually represented by (-) or (+). The negative sign denotes the favourites, while the positive sign denotes the underdog.

Players will find odds such as -275, +300, +1500, -700 and more. Your potential winnings depend on which bet you place. For instance, you must wager $275 to win $100 if you bet on odds of -275. On the other hand, you will get $1,500 in returns if you wager $100 on odds of +1500.

What to Avoid When Betting on the Horse Racing

Horse racing betting requires expertise, and you should only do so when you are familiar with the sport. We've listed below some of the mistakes bettors make when betting on horse racing.

Avoid overbetting.

Don't bet solely because of a jockey.

Do enough research.

Pay attention to the track's conditions.

Don't always back the favourites.

Compare odds on different bookmakers.

Take advantage of promotional offers.

Check how to bet on horse races for beginners.

Most popular FAQs for Best Horse Racing Betting sites in South Africa

Finally, let’s examine some commonly asked questions about the Best Horse Racing Betting sites South Africa. Our experts have answered these questions to help readers make informed decisions.

Are horse racing betting sites trustworthy?

Yes, horse racing betting sites are trustworthy, provided they are licensed and regulated by relevant gambling authorities in South Africa. Every horse racing betting site examined in this guide is registered and safe to use.

Which betting site is best for competitive odds?

All of the South African betting sites for horse racing we have listed in this guide offer competitive odds. However, from our experience, we found Sunbet to have the best horse racing odds.

How do I choose a horse racing betting site?

Bettors usually have different things to consider when looking for the ideal horse racing online betting sites. For some, it is the betting markets and odds; for others, it is the ease of use, security, and promotions. Your choice of horse racing betting site will depend on your preferences.