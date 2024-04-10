Benfica vs Marseille Predictions and Betting Tips: Benfica to take an advantage into second leg

Explore our predictions and betting tips for Marseille’s trip to Benfica for their first-leg Europa League quarter-final.

While Benfica’s performance in the Champions League was disappointing this season, they now have a chance at landing some silverware in this campaign.

Their chances at usurping Sporting Lisbon to the Primeira Liga title are slipping away, especially after losing the Lisbon derby 1-0 at the weekend.

Benfica vs Marseille Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals @ 2.82 with Supabets

Win margins - Benfica to win by one goal @ 3.55 with Supabets

Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Benfica @ 4.55 with Supabets

All odds are courtesy of Supabets, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Roger Schmidt's troops will be keen to return to their home base where they’ve enjoyed more success, losing once in 19 matches.

Benfica will count themselves fortunate for landing struggling Marseille in the quarter-final draw where they can use the advantage of playing at the Estádio da Luz first.

Marseille have gone through turbulent times this season, seeing their manager Genarro Gattuso sacked and replaced by Jean-Louis Gasset.

Even though the Frenchman led his team to five straight wins, they’re entering this crucial fixture on the back of four straight losses in all competitions.

OM’s domestic form doesn’t make for good reading either as they’re sat eighth in Ligue 1, 10 points behind Lille who currently occupy the final spot for next season’s Europa League.

A winning run seems like the only route to continental football for Marseille next term but getting past Benfica in their fortress will be a tough ask.

A goal-rich fixture

Goals are expected in this fixture on Thursday night. The visitors have gone through a purple patch where they won five consecutive games by at least a two-goal margin.

Marseille have found the net 24 times in the Europa League this term, averaging 2.4 goals per game. Meanwhile, the hosts have scored five times in four games.

When Benfica were in the Champions League, each of their final three group games had more than three goals while one of their four in this competition went over that mark.

80% of Marseille’s fixtures in Europe have seen more than three goals scored on the day, indicating that it could be a high-scoring affair on Thursday.

Benfica vs Marseille Betting Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals @ 2.82 with Supabets

A pragmatic approach

Three of Benfica’s last five games across all competitions ended with the Eagles winning by a solitary goal.

In the Europa League, the Portuguese outfit won two of their four games by a single-goal margin.

Marseille’s defence has been taking a battering, losing their last four games in all competitions by two goals.

Considering that a place in the last four of the competition is on offer, this game may be won by a single goal.

If the visitors are trailing here, we don’t expect them to chase the tie knowing they have a home date next Thursday.

Benfica vs Marseille Betting Tip 2: Win margins - Benfica to win by one goal @ 3.55 with Supabets

Halftime stalemate

Since Benfica dropped down into the Europa League, they’ve played four matches with three of them ending level at halftime.

The hosts haven’t lost from that position and went on to win two (D1). Four of Marseille’s last six Europa League games saw them deadlocked at the break.

While they were good enough to convert their two home draws into victories, they couldn’t snatch the win in their away halftime draws (L1, D1).