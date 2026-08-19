So did Real stop wanting Rodri in the end? Probably not, but Mourinho seems to understand the player. "He is an exceptional player and was very respectful towards us. I have nothing negative to say, but Real Madrid have such stature that they cannot have players who ask themselves questions," said the coach.

If Real call, the reaction should be more like: "When should I come?" Even so, Mourinho does not have a bad word to say about Rodri: "He was very respectful towards us. I wish him all the best. Not too much, of course, but I wish him all the best."