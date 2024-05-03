How to watch today's New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers, including how to watch and team news.

Both the YES Network and Bally Sports Detroit are available on the dedicated sports streaming service Fubo.

The high-voltage MLB clash between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers is set to take place on May 3, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET.

The Yankees have an impressive 19-11 record overall, including an 8-5 record at home as of writing this. They have an excellent batting average of .251 and have scored an amazing 148 runs.

On the other hand, the Detroit Tigers, have shown their strength on the road with an excellent 10–4 record, which has helped them get to 16–12 overall as of writing this. The Tigers have scored 111 runs, yet their batting average is .223 which is a little lower than expected.

New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The New York Yankees will square off against the Detroit Tigers on May 3, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

Date May 3, 2024 Time 7:05 pm ET / 4:05 pm PT Arena Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, New York

How to watch New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can enjoy the thrilling MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers by tuning into TV Channels - BSDET/YES, and Streaming Platform - DirecTV.

New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers Team News

New York Yankees Team News

Infielder Oswald Peraza is on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. DJ LeMahieu also joins him with a foot injury.

Additionally, left fielder Alex Verdugo has been placed on the paternity list.

Detroit Tigers Team News

The 32-year-old veteran third baseman Gio Urshela is on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury.

Infielder Andy Ibáñez also joins Gio with a left hamstring strain.

Sawyer Gipson-Long is unavailable for the rest of the season as he has to undergo groin surgery.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers in MLB matchups: