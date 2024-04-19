How to watch today's New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage MLB match between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays is set to take place on April 19, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET.

With a 12–4 record at the time of writing, the Yankees are currently in first place in the AL East standings and are feeling very confident as they prepare to meet the Rays, who have a respectable 9–7 record at the time of writing.

Averaging 4.94 runs per game and a batting average of.252, the Yankees' attack is very strong. On the other hand, the Rays have a 4.25 runs per game average and a.251 batting average, which keeps them ahead of the competition.

As the two teams take the field, there is a lot of excitement in the air. Individuals are looking forward to an exciting show of athleticism, and strategy.

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch Time

The New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a highly anticipated MLB matchup on April 19, 2024 at 7:05 pm EDT, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

Date April 19, 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET / 4:05 pm PT Arena Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, New York

How to watch New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays on Fubo TV and MLB.tv. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays Team News

New York Yankees Team New

The Yankees' consistent second baseman Jorbit Vivas, known for being excellent at defense and hitting consistently, is currently out with an injury.

Danny Watson and Art Warren, two important relief pitchers, are both on the 7-day IL. These players' injuries make things harder for the Yankees, who depend on depth and versatility to stay on top of the AL East.

However, the Yankees have a roster that is known for being strong and having a lot of depth, so they should be able to adapt and get through this time.

Tampa Bay Rays Team New

The Tampa Bay Rays are having a tough time because some of their most important players have injuries and can't participate in their next match.

Mason Auer, an excellent defensive outfielder, is on the 7-day injured list, which leaves a vacancy in the outfield defense.

In addition to Auer, talented second baseman Jonathan Aranda and steady left fielder Jonny DeLuca are both on the 10-day IL.

Without them, the Rays will have a hard time staying competitive in the tough AL East division.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB matches: