How to watch today's New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays to open an electrifying MLB battle on July 19, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET.

The New York Yankees have a 58-40 record overall and a strong 25-19 record at home. The Tampa Bay Rays, on the other hand, have a 48-48 record overall and a 21-21 record away from home.

The Yankees are currently in second place in the AL East. Their offensive ability is clear as they score 4.98 runs per game, which is the most in the league. They also have a .329 on-base percentage, which is the highest in the league, and a .426 slugging percentage, which is the fourth highest.

While the Rays are fourth in the AL East, they are having a tough time scoring runs. They are ranked 27th with 3.92 runs per game, 15th with a .311 on-base percentage, and 25th with a .370 slugging percentage.

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch Time

The New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays will face each other in a highly-anticipated MLB game on July 19, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 7:05 pm ET Venue Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, New York

How to watch New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Rays Team News

New York Yankees Team News

C Jose Trevino is ruled out of the team for 10 days due to a quad strain.

DH Giancarlo Stanton is added to the 10-day injured list because of a hamstring strain.

INF J.D. Davis will remain unavailable for 10 days because of his stomach flu.

Tampa Bay Rays Team News

LHP Richard Lovelady has been added to the 15-day injured list with a forearm strain.

LHP Shane McClanahan will remain absent for 60 days with a forearm issue.

RHP Drew Rasmussen is ruled out of the team's lineup for 60 days with an elbow injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB matchups: