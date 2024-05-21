How to watch today's New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Yankees will take on the Seattle Mariners in the second game of the thrilling MLB action on May 21, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET, at Yankees' home ground.

The Seattle Mariners defeated the New York Yankees by a narrow margin of 5-4 on May 20, 2024, ending their remarkable seven-game winning streak.

The Yankees have a commanding 33-16 record overall and are atop the AL East. With a strong offense that comes fifth in the league in runs scored (4.84 per game) and fourth in batting average (.257), the Yankees are the league's powerhouse.

The Mariners lead the AL West with a 26-22 record. They have offensive struggles; their batting average of .228 places them 25th and their runs per game of 3.79 places them 26th in the league.

New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage MLB match between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners is set to take place on 21 May 2024, at 7:05 pm ET, at Yankee Stadium, in Bronx, New York.

Date 21 May 2024 Time 7:05 pm ET Venue Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, New York

How to watch New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the epic MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners on Fubo TV, and MLB.TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into ROOTS, and YES local channels.

New York Yankees Team News

Key player Jonathan Loaisiga is placed on the 60-day injured list with an elbow issue.

DJ LeMahieu will be absent for 10 days due to his foot injury.

Tommy Kahnle is ruled out for 15 days because of his shoulder issue.

Seattle Mariners Team News

The Mariners placed Matt Brash on the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury.

Key player Tayler Saucedo is out for 15 days from the team's lineup with a knee issue.

Jackson Kowar will be absent for 60 days with an elbow issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners in MLB matchups: