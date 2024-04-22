How to watch today's New York Yankees vs Oakland Athletics MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics, including how to watch and team news.

The MLB clash between the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics will take place on April 22, 2024, at 1:05 pm EDT.

The New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics begin a four-game matchup. The Yankees have an amazing 15-7 record overall and an impressive 6-3 record at home. They've been solid in games where they scored five runs or more, earning 12-1 in those matches.

On the other hand, The Oakland Athletics have a record of 8-14 overall and 4-5 on the road. Even though they're having a challenging season, they have a perfect 3-0 record when they score five runs or more.

This is the first time these two teams will face each other this season, so it should be an exciting start to their series, with both teams eager to establish their power on the court.

New York Yankees vs Oakland Athletics: Date and Time

The New York Yankees will face the Oakland Athletics on 22 April 2024, at 1:05 pm ET at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY, USA.

Date 22 April 2024 Start time 1:05 pm EDT Arena Yankee Stadium Location Bronx, NY, USA

How to watch New York Yankees vs Oakland Athletics Online - TV channels and Live stream

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics on MLB.tv through Fubo TV, which offers a 7-day free trial. Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for MLB and general sports fans.

New York Yankees vs Oakland Athletics Team News

New York Yankees Team News

The New York Yankees are getting ready for their upcoming series against the Oakland Athletics. However, they'll have to deal with key players' serious illnesses.

Nick Burdi is on the 15-Day Injured List (IL) because of a hip injury, and Jon Berti is out for ten days because of a groin injury. Jonathan Loaisiga's loss is significant as he is on the 60-day IL because of an elbow issue.

These injuries are big problems for the Yankees, and they'll have to change their lineup and depend on their depth to stay ahead of the competition.

Oakland Athletics Team News

The Oakland Athletics are getting prepped to face the New York Yankees in a series, but they have to deal with a lot of injuries on their team.

J.D. Davis is on the 10-Day Injured List (IL) because of a groin injury, which makes it harder for the Athletics to formulate their rotation. Furthermore, Luis Medina and Sean Newcomb are both out for 60 days with knee injuries, which weakens the team's pitching staff and defense.

These injuries make things highly challenging for the Athletics. To stay competitive against the strong Yankees, they need to depend on depth and versatility.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics in MLB matches: