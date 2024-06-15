How to watch today's Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun.

The Dallas Wings host the Connecticut Sun in an electrifying WNBA matchup on June 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET.

The Dallas Wings are fourth in the league with an average of 82.1 points per game, demonstrating their potent attacking ability. Their skill set also includes rebounding, as they rank second with 37.4 rebounds per game, and playmaking, coming in sixth with 19.3 assists per game.

On the other hand, the Connecticut Sun have been reliable in their scoring, coming in sixth place with an average of 80.5 points per game. They rank ninth in terms of rebounds (34.4 per game), but they are fifth in terms of assists (19.4 per game), indicating that they are excellent ball distributors.

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The thrilling WNBA battle between the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun will take place on June 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET, at College Park Center, in Arlington, TX, USA.

Date June 15 2024 Time 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT Arena College Park Center Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun live on CBS TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun Team News

Dallas Wings Team News

Satou Sabally is expected to miss the start of the regular season and make a comeback around the Olympic break.

Jaelyn Brown will also require surgery to address a displaced nasal fracture, which will keep her out of commission for about a week.

Connecticut Sun Team News

With a field goal percentage of 46.8% and an average of 18.6 points per game, DeWanna Bonner has proven to be a consistent scorer for her team.

With an average of 10.4 rebounds per game and 8.5 assists per game, Alyssa Thomas has shown to be a formidable presence on the boards.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA: