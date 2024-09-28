How to watch today’s Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Minnesota Wild are scheduled to battle with the Dallas Stars in an exciting NHL preseason clash on September 29, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The Wild score 3.50 goals per game, which is 10th in the league, while the Stars score 3.33, which is 11th.

Dallas, on the other hand, takes 33.0 shots per game, which is second in the league, while Minnesota only gets 26.5 (16th).

The Wild has a lower faceoff win rate (49.6%), which means they are less likely to be in control of the puck, while Dallas has a higher one at 55.5% (6th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars NHL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Minnesota Wild will take on the Dallas Stars in a highly anticipated NHL preseason game on September 29, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Xcel Energy Center, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date September 29, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Xcel Energy Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Victory+

Streaming service: ESPN+

Minnesota Wild vs Dallas Stars team news

Minnesota Wild team news and players to watch

Kirill Kaprizov is still one of the best players for the Minnesota Wild. He leads the team with 96 points, which includes 46 goals, which shows how good he is at scoring and scoring goals.

With a 20-18-4 record, 3.06 goals against average (GAA), and a .899 save percentage (SV%), Filip Gustavsson has performed well in goal this season. He has also recorded three shutouts.

On the other hand, veteran Marc-Andre Fleury has served as a steady backup goalie, with an overall score of 17-15-5, a GAA of 2.98, an SV% of .895, and two shutouts.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sam Hentges Undisclosed injury Out

Dallas Stars team news and players to watch

The Dallas Stars have made Jake Oettinger a valuable asset. He has an outstanding 35-14-4 record, a 2.72 goals-against average (GAA), a .905 save percentage (SV%), and three shutouts this season.

Casey DeSmith, who has an overall mark of 12-9-6 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage, is there to help him. With one shutout, he gives the team more options when it comes to goalie.

Jason Robertson has become a great offensive player, getting 80 points and setting up 51 assists.

Dallas Stars Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jason Robertson Foot injury Out

Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars head-to-head record

The Dallas Stars have won their last four games with the Minnesota Wild, so the Wild are aiming to end a bad trend in their upcoming game. The Stars have scored a lot more goals than the Wild in recent games. They beat the Wild convincingly by scores of 5-2 in September and 7-2 in January, as well as 4-0 just days prior to the January game. Interestingly, the Stars also won 8–3, which showed how good they were at scoring. When the Wild faced the Stars in October, they shut them out 4-0, which was their only successful game. The Stars have been scoring goals against the Wild without fail, so Minnesota will need to improve their defense and find a way to stop Dallas's offensive threats if they want to turn things around in this game.

Date Results Sep 26, 2024 Stars 5-2 Wild Jan 11, 2024 Stars 7-2 Wild Jan 09, 2024 Stars 4-0 Wild Nov 13, 2023 Stars 8-3 Wild Oct 08, 2023 Wild 4-0 Stars

