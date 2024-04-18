How to watch today's Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken, including how to watch and team news.

The upcoming NHL match between the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken takes place on April 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT.

The Minnesota Wild have a respectable overall 39-33-9 record with 20 of those wins coming at home and they're on a two-match win streak. On the other hand, with an overall record of 33-34-13, the Seattle Kraken showcase a mix of toughness and drive, as shown by their 16-16-7 record on away ice. However, they've lost their last three matches in overtime.

The Kraken scored 2.59 goals per game and the Wild scored 3.03 goals per game. The Wild gives up 3.19 goals per game, but the Kraken only concedes 2.81.

Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken: Date and Puck Drop Time

The highly anticipated NHL match between the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken will occur on 18 April 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota, USA.

Date 18 April 2024 Puck Drop Time 7:00 pm EDT Arena Xcel Energy Center Location St. Paul, Minnesota, USA

How to watch Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken on Fubo TV, ESPN, and TVAS.

Minnesota Wild vs Seattle Kraken Team News

Minnesota Wild Team News

The Minnesota Wild are preparing for their next match with the Seattle Kraken concerned by three key injuries.

Frederick Gaudreau and defenseman Zach Bogosian are still unavailable and it's unclear when they will return or how that will affect the team's strategy.

Additionally, the loss of left winger Marcus Foligno leaves a major void because of his strong presence and leadership.

Seattle Kraken Team News

The Seattle Kraken also face major injury concerns ahead of this match.

Vince Dunn, a key player, is unavailable and they'll miss his defensive skills and ability to move the puck.

Jared McCann and Adam Larsson are listed as day-to-day. McCann's potential absence on the left wing means that the Kraken won't have his help in attack, and Larsson's possible absence on defense could leave them vulnerable.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken in NHL matches: