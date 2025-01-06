How to watch today's Wichita State Shockers vs South Florida Bulls NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wichita State vs South Florida NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The South Florida Bulls aim to extend their winning streak to four games as they face the Wichita State Shockers in an American Athletic Conference showdown on Monday.

South Florida is fresh off a 75-69 victory over East Carolina on Tuesday, while Wichita State fell 91-85 to Temple on Friday. The Bulls (8-6), reigning conference champions after a 16-2 league mark and a 25-8 overall record last season, have struggled on the road this year, going winless in three attempts. Meanwhile, the Shockers (10-4), who finished tied for 10th in the AAC last season at 15-19, boast an impressive 7-1 record at home this campaign.

Wichita State enters the game with the AAC’s sixth-best scoring offense, putting up 78.7 points per game. The Shockers are hitting 46% of their shots from the field and 31.6% from deep, with averages of 5.8 three-pointers and 17.4 free throws per game. They rank fifth in the conference with 38.3 rebounds per game. The team protects the ball well, committing only 10.8 turnovers per game, resulting in an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.29, good for 95th nationally.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Wichita State Shockers vs. the South Florida Bulls NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Wichita State Shockers vs South Florida Bulls: Date and tip-off time

The Wichita State Shockers and the South Florida Bulls will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Date Monday, January 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Charles Koch Arena Location Wichita, Kansas

How to watch Wichita State Shockers vs South Florida Bulls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wichita State Shockers and the South Florida Bulls on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Wichita State Shockers vs South Florida Bulls play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Wichita State Shockers team news & key performers

Defensively, the Shockers are conceding 74.5 points per game while recording 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks. They also force 12 turnovers per contest, with opponents shooting 42.2% from the field and 32.8% from long range against them.

Five Shockers average at least 9.4 points per game, with Justin Hill leading the way at 14.8 points and a team-high 3.3 assists per game. Quincy Ballard, the team’s anchor in the paint, averages 10 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game, providing a solid presence on both ends of the floor.

South Florida Bulls team news & key performers

In their recent win, Kobe Knox was red-hot, going 7-of-8 from the floor and a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc to lead South Florida with 18 points.

Through 14 games, South Florida’s offense has been productive, averaging 78.5 points per game, the seventh-best in the AAC. The Bulls are shooting 46.9% from the field and 34% from three-point range, averaging 8.1 triples and 14.9 free throws per contest. On the boards, they grab 35.2 rebounds per game. However, ball security has been a challenge, as they average 12.4 turnovers per game with a 1.12 assist-to-turnover ratio, ranking 158th nationally. Defensively, the Bulls are averaging 8.2 steals and three blocks per game while forcing 12.9 turnovers. Opponents are scoring 73.9 points per game against them, shooting 43.7% from the field and 29.7% from beyond the arc.

Jayden Reid is South Florida’s go-to player, averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Quincy Ballard also shone in their last outing, recording a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass.