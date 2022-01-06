Who will win 2021 Africa Cup of Nations? Favourites, contenders & outsiders

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey will be among the stars on show at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, with the latest instalment of a prestigious competition due to get underway on January 9, 2022.

The tournament had initially been scheduled for the summer of 2021, before being moved to January of that year, but problems caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic mean that it has been shifted for a second time.

Plenty of household names will be setting their sights on the ultimate prize in Cameroon, in a race to the final on February 6, but who is best placed to get their hands on a continental crown? GOAL takes a look at the runners and riders.

Who are favourites to win AFCON 2021?

Senegal have never savoured Africa Cup of Nations glory, despite boasting some elite players down the years and reaching two finals, but they are fancied to go well this time around.

A squad that includes Liverpool forward Mane, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy are 4/1 (5.00) favourites to bring their long wait for tangible success to a close.

They are closely followed by 5/1 (6.00) shots Algeria, with the defending champions having Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez in their ranks, and Salah-inspired Egypt – with the competition’s most successful nation available at 7/1 (8.00) to secure an eighth title.

Who are the other contenders for AFCON 2021?

The Ivory Coast once looked to the likes of Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure for inspiration, but Nicolas Pepe and Franck Kessie are now leading the charge and The Elephants are 8/1 (9.00) to go all the way.

There is then nothing to choose between Nigeria, Morocco and hosts Cameroon, who are all priced at 9/1 (10.00), and that trio will be daring to dream that this could be their year.

The same can be said for Ghana, with Arsenal star Partey in their midfield, and a Tunisia team that has called upon the mercurial talents of Manchester United teenager Hannibal Mejbri – with the Black Stars and Eagles of Carthage available at 12/1 (13.00) and 14/1 (15.00) respectively.

Who are the outsiders for AFCON 2021 glory?

Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso will – at 25/1 (26.00), 33/1 (34.00) and 40/1 (41.00) – need fortune to favour them if they are to go close, while Arsenal striker Aubameyang must deliver Golden Boot-winning exploits if 50/1 (51.00) shots Gabon are to get anywhere near a much sought-after prize.

The Gambia, in their first AFCON, are 100/1 (101.00) to mark their debut showing with a shock success, while fellow newcomers Comoros are 300/1 (301.00) and Sierra Leone are rank outsiders at 400/1 (401.00).

There are a further eight teams in the running, including Cape Verde Islands and Mauritania, but none of those are expected to grace a showpiece occasion at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde when gold medals will be handed out.

