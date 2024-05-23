How to watch today’s Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

Two struggling clubs face off in an AL series opener with the Baltimore Orioles (29-18) taking on the Chicago White Sox (15-35) in Game One on Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Orioles are coming off a sweep in their last series and have lost four of their past five. They are 4-6 in their past ten games and sit second in the AL East at 29-18, three games behind the New York Yankees.

The White Sox, meanwhile, have dropped five of their past six games and they have the worst record in baseball. While it's just May 23, the club is already 18 games out of first place in the AL Central.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this MLB game, including how to watch, team news, starting pitchers, key performers and head-to-head results.

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Chicago White Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an electrifying MLB action on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm PT, at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Thursday, May 23, 2024 Time 7:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm PT Venue Guaranteed Rate Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the high-voltage MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles on Fubo TV and MLB.tv. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this match on MASN (Mid-Atlantic Sports Network) and NBCSCH (NBC Sports Chicago) television channels.

Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Team News

Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have several key players on the injured list. Steven Wilson (RP) is on the 15-day IL after blowing a save and taking a loss against the Twins. Eloy Jimenez (DH) is on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. Shane Drohan (SP) is on the 60-day IL, currently on a rehab assignment after a shoulder injury.

Bryan Ramos (3B) is on the 10-day IL with a quad issue and starting a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte. Luis Robert Jr. (CF) is on the 10-day IL with a hip injury. Yoan Moncada (3B) is on the 60-day IL but has resumed baseball activities after a thigh injury.

Mike Clevinger (0-2 5.56 ERA 1.85 WHIP) gets the call for Game 1 for the White Sox and will aim for his first win in his fourth start.

The offense for the White Sox has been dreadful this season, as they rank second to last in the MLB in team with a .217 batting average. Gavin Sheets (.245 three HR, 12 RBI). Andrew Vaughn (.193 3 HR 15 RBI) and Andrew Benintendi (.193 3 HR 15 RBI) lead the way for the offense in most metrics.

Baltimore Orioles

John Means (SP) is day-to-day after being taken off from Wednesday's start due to left elbow discomfort and will undergo medical testing. Sam Basallo (C) is day-to-day with a right thumb injury sustained in Double-A Bowie's game on Tuesday. Coby Mayo (3B) is on Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day IL due to a fractured rib. Felix Bautista (RP) is on the 60-day IL with an elbow injury but has begun playing catch. Bruce Zimmermann (RP) is day-to-day after Triple-A Norfolk placed him on the 7-day IL with a hamstring injury.

The Orioles are starting Cole Irvin on the mound and he has a 4-1 record, a 2.76 ERA, and a 1.04 WHIP. He has allowed 13 runs on 36 hits with eight walks and 28 strikeouts through 42.1 innings this season.

The Orioles' offense has been one of the best in the MLB but has dipped recently. Adley Rutschman leads the way in batting average at .297 and in total hits at 55. Gunnar Henderson leads in home runs at 16 and then in RBI at 34. Colton Cowser leads the way in OBP at .363.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles in MLB matchups: