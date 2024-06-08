How to watch today's Maryland Whipsnakes vs Boston Cannons Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Maryland Whipsnakes and the Boston Cannons, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Maryland Whipsnakes is set to face off against the Boston Cannons in a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse game on June 8, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET.

The Maryland Whipsnakes and the Boston Cannons, two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, both lost in Albany to the redesigned New York Atlas. A loss to 0-2 would be a serious blow to their hopes of winning the conference and earning a bye to the semifinals.

The Cannons have a team full of skilled and experienced players. Maryland, on the other hand, is counting on the young players they added over the summer to make up for the loss of veterans. With six points, rookie TJ Malone had a great first game, but guards Ajax Zappitello along Stephen Zupicich may be the key to the Whipsnakes' comeback.

Maryland Whipsnakes vs Boston Cannons: Date and Kick-off Time

The Maryland Whipsnakes and the Boston Cannons will meet in a high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse game on 8 June 2024, at 5:00 pm ET, at American Legion Memorial Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date 8 June 2024 Time 5:00 pm ET Venue American Legion Memorial Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Maryland Whipsnakes vs Boston Cannons Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying Premier League Lacrosse game between the Maryland Whipsnakes and the Boston Cannons on the ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Maryland Whipsnakes vs Boston Cannons Team News

Maryland Whipsnakes Team News

Rookie TJ Malone scored six points in the contest. His three one-point goals along with three assists boosted the offense.

Key player Mike Chanenchuk took ten shots, showing his aggressiveness and desire to score.

Brendan Krebs, the Whipsnakes' goalie, has played one game and has a 47% save rate, 9 saves, and a 12.3 goals-against average.

Boston Cannons Team News

Key player Matt Campbell scored four amazing points in their most recent game, which put him in first place for his team.

Ryan Drenner scored two one-point goals, showing just how proficient he is at scoring.

Cannons goalie Colin Kirst has played one game, posting a 42% save rate, 13 saves, and a 19-goal average.

In addition, Marcus Holman took eight shots, which was the most on the team, and showed his offensive presence on the field.