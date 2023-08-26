New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Lionel Messi's MLS debut

How to watch the MLS match between New York and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news

Lionel Messi is set to make his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut as Inter Miami take on New York Red Bulls on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena.

Inter Miami have won all their games since Messi joined in July and that winning has now lasted eight matches. They also managed to win the Leagues Cup trophy and book a place in the final of the US Open Cup during this period. They will hope to turn around their MLS fortunes as well with Messi in the team, as they are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

New York Red Bulls are slightly better off in terms of league standings but will be hoping to climb up the league table. They will be confident due to their recent form which has seen them pick up four wins from their last five fixtures. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Date: August 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30pm EDT Venue: Red Bull Arena

The game between New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7.30pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform and club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

New York team news

New York Red Bulls will head into Saturday's game without Dylan Nealis, Lewis Morgan, Steven Sserwadda, and Serge Ngoma.

Corey Burke may also miss out, as he had been absent from the last five games due to a hip issue. Dante Vanzeir is also uncertain for the game due to an injury.

New York predicted XI: Carlos; Harper, Reyes, S. Nealis, Tolkin; Fernandez, Edelman, Yearwood, Luquinhas; Barlow, Manoel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Marcucci Defenders: Reid, Nocita, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, Ofori, Tolkin, Mullings, Ndam, Mina Midfielders: Stroud, Amaya, , Yearwood, Harper, Carmona, Fernandez, Donkor, Edelman, Shapiro-Thompson, Luquinhas, Estrela Forwards: Manoel, Barlow

Inter Miami team news

The most awaited team news from the Inter Miami camp is about Messi's debut and as it stands, Messi, Busquets, and Alba are set for their first MLS outing. Messi was the top scorer in the team's successful Leagues Cup campaign with 10 goals and he will be looking to open his MLS account on his league debut.

Inter Miami remain without Gregore, Franco Negri, Corentin Jean, and Nicolas Stefanelli due to injuries.

Inter Miami predicted XI: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvstov, Miller, Alba; Cremaschi, Busquets, Mota; Messi, Taylor, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Marsman, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Miller, Kryvtsov, McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Fray, Hall, Alba, Allen, Yedlin, Neville, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Arroyo, Ulloa, Ruiz, Gomez, Duke, Cremaschi, Sunderland, Pizarro, Lassiter, Azcona, LaCava Forwards: Martinez, Campana, Borgelin, Messi, Taylor, Robinson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2023 Inter Miami 0 - 1 New York RB MLS August 2022 New York RB 3 - 1 Inter Miami MLS May 2022 Inter Miami 2 - 0 New York RB MLS October 2021 New York RB 1 - 0 Inter Miami MLS September 2021 Inter Miami 0 - 4 New York RB MLS

Useful links