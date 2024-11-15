How to watch today's West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas A&M Aggies NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch West Virginia vs Texas A&M NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) are aiming to keep their unbeaten streak alive as they host the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET in the WVU Coliseum. This game will air on ESPN+.

West Virginia boasts a 31-game nonconference home winning streak that stretches back to the 2017-18 season. Under head coach Mark Kellogg, the Mountaineers have been flawless in nonconference play, with a 13-0 record.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M comes into the matchup with back-to-back wins after a season-opening 62-56 loss to A&M Corpus Christi. Sahara Jones has led the Aggies' charge, averaging 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Lauren Ware has been key in organizing the offense, contributing an average of 3.0 assists per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Texas A&M Aggies NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas A&M Aggies NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

West Virginia Mountaineers and Texas A&M Aggies in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Date Friday, November 15, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue WVU Coliseum Location Morgantown, West Virginia

How to watch West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas A&M Aggies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Texas A&M Aggies live on:

Streaming service: SEC Network+, ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas A&M Aggies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

West Virginia Mountaineers team news & key performers

Jordan Harrison leads the charge for the Mountaineers, averaging an impressive 19.3 points per game. Her playmaking skills shine as well, with 19 assists this season, ranking her eighth nationally. Junior guard Sydney Shaw has made an immediate impact, scoring 16.7 points per game over her first three contests in a West Virginia uniform. On the boards, Kyah Watson has been dominant, pulling down 10.0 rebounds per game. Her season total of 30 rebounds is the 27th highest in the nation.

Senior guard JJ Quinerly is closing in on some significant career milestones. She’s aiming to crack the Mountaineers’ top 10 in all-time scoring and the top five in steals. Quinerly currently ranks 20th in program history with 1,406 career points and is 8th in steals with 242. Meanwhile, Harrison is also nearing a career benchmark, sitting just shy of 1,000 points at 916.

Texas A&M Aggies team news & key performers

The Maroon & White are No. 5 in the country in blocks per game (8.3) with Aicha Coulibaly (2.7) and Lauren Ware (2.3) pacing the Aggies in swats per contest. Kyndall Hunter adds a scoring punch from the bench, averaging 10.0 points per game in just 17.3 minutes each outing. The visitors come to this matchup having won their last two games following a tough 62-56 loss in their season opener to A&M Corpus Christi. Sahara Jones has been the standout performer for the Aggies, leading the team with 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Lauren Ware has been key in running the offense, averaging 3.0 assists per contest.