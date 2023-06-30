How to watch Wimbledon: channels & streaming options

Everything you need to know about where to stream and catch the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships are just around the corner, with the grand slam event set to prove the highlight of the grass court season as the biggest and best strive to etch their name into history.

Hot on the heels of a record-breaking 23rd major title at the French Open, Novak Djokovic will be looking to further enshrine his reputation, but there’s gripping drama to be had on either side of the draw - and with hundreds of games set to be played out across a blockbuster fortnight over cable television, satellite providers and streaming services, there’s no shortage of ways to catch all of the action.

So grab your strawberries and cream, settle back into your umpire’s chair, and allow GOAL to take you through Wimbledon, including when and where to watch races live and on-demand, the pros and cons of each option, and just what will suit your viewing preferences.

2023 Wimbledon Championships season channels and streaming services

Channel/ Streamer Terrestrial broadcast Cable channel Streaming service ABC ☑ ESPN ☑ ☑ Tennis Channel ☑

Where can I watch the 2023 Wimbledon Championships?

Getty Images

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships will be covered across the United States by two main broadcasters, ABC and ESPN, as part of an ongoing deal struck with the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC), who have been the host of the grand slam since its inception.

The two broadcasters, respectively sister channels between both terrestrial and cable options, took the rights from NBC in 2012, and recently extended their deal to provide coverage from London in 2021, with the rights now under their stewardship until the 2035 edition of the Championships. Further coverage is provided by ESPN’s streaming service ESPN+, alongside the cable-and-satellite-based Tennis Channel.

Best terrestrial and cable channels to watch Wimbledon

Best streaming apps to watch Wimbledon

What is the world feed in Wimbledon?

Getty Images

The world feed is the informal name given to the production offered by Wimbledon Broadcast Services (WBS) each season to broadcasters around the globe. With the grand slam one of the most-watched sporting events around the globe, it has long been centralized in terms of raw footage and coverage.

The WBS had previously handled productions for select broadcast partners before they retained control from the BBC in the UK in 2018, and now produce a selection of singular feeds provided to broadcasters across the United States and around the globe, where they can be individual tailored by the host channel with their own color commentary, to help suit local audience interests.

How to watch 2023 Wimbledon Championships on terrestrial television

Getty Images

You can watch the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on terrestrial television with ABC. The channel has the rights to broadcast coverage from the grand slam as part of the current deal that includes sister cable channel ESPN, and will do so again this year.

With the draw yet to be finalized for this year’s Wimbledon, it is currently unknown what fixtures will be shown by the broadcaster. However, ABC typically broadcasts from Wimbledon during the middle weekend of the Championships, on Saturday and Sunday.

ABC’s coverage beyond those two days may include further marquee matches on a limited basis, as well as tape-delay highlights packages, but it looks likely that the majority of coverage will be taken by ESPN in 2023.

Best terrestrial television to watch Wimbledon

What are the pros and cons of terrestrial television?

With terrestrial broadcasters delivering free-to-air coverage across the United States, ABC will give casual tennis fans their fix from Wimbledon, ensuring they get to see some big names face off in the midst of the tournament.

But the channel’s overall limited options means those looking for fuller coverage of the Championships are likely to be shortchanged by sticking with just them. In order to get the full Wimbledon experience, customers will likely need to consider other options.

How to watch 2023 Wimbledon Championships on cable and satellite television

Getty Images

If you’re looking to cover all your bases, then you can watch the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on cable and satellite television with ESPN. The channel has held the rights to broadcast the event in the United States since 2012, and recently extended their deal through to the middle of the next decade.

ESPN covers most marquee matchups between their main channel and their ESPN2 offshoot, with the pair likely set to share the majority of major matchups from both the men’s and women’s singles this year at Wimbledon. In addition, the channel likely will also provide coverage of the finals from the doubles competitions too.

In addition, the Tennis Channel will also provide coverage and highlights packages, though these will often be broadcast on a tape-delay after they have aired live elsewhere. These channels can be found through various cable and satellite packages, each with their pros and cons. Remember to make sure you get the right price for your needs.

Best cable providers to watch Wimbledon

Cox - $56.00–$139.00 per month

- $56.00–$139.00 per month Optimum - $35.00–$115.00 per month

- $35.00–$115.00 per month Spectrum - $59.99 per month

- $59.99 per month Xfinity - $20.00–$80.00 per month

Best satellite providers to watch Wimbledon

DIRECTV - $64.99–$154.99 per month

- $64.99–$154.99 per month DISH - $79.99–$109.99 per month

What are the pros and cons of cable and satellite TVs?

By choosing cable television or a satellite provider, you’ll not just be able to pick up the channels you need for Wimbledon but also select a wider package that suits your needs, providing you with a wealth of sport, film, news and entertainment coverage.

But remember, the more you add, the more you will pay too. Rising prices for packages may mean options are not as attractive for customers as they once were. Ultimately, you may want to look for a basic option and then pick up an add-on.

How to watch 2023 Wimbledon Championships on streaming services

Getty Images

For maximum coverage of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, signing up to ESPN+ is a surefire ace. The streaming arm of the wider ESPN network, it compliments the cable channel with even more matches from across the rest of the tournament.

Not only will it allow viewers to simulcast live fixtures, it will also provide coverage from smaller courts across Wimbledon, offering United States audiences unrivaled coverage from the All England Club.

You can find the channel through one of several streaming services, while you can also purchase it separately as an app subscription. Remember to ensure you choose the option that is right for you.

Best streaming services to watch Wimbledon

DIRECTV STREAM - $64.99–$154.99 per month

- $64.99–$154.99 per month fuboTV - $74.99–$94.99 per month

- $74.99–$94.99 per month Sling TV - $40.00–$55.00 per month

- $40.00–$55.00 per month YouTube TV - $72.99 per month

Best streaming apps to watch Wimbledon

ESPN+ - $9.99 per month

What are the pros and cons of streaming services?

In streaming services, consumers have an easy-to-use multimedia interface free of the wires and cords associated with cable and satellite broadcast, and often for an affordable price too.

But costs can still rise, and you’ll need to make sure you have a strong internet connection to avoid any buffering or quality issues. If you are opting for streaming, ensure you have a robust set-up to handle demands.

FAQS

How can I watch Wimbledon live?

You can watch Wimbledon live through ABC, ESPN or ESPN+ depending on your personal preferences.

How can I watch Wimbledon on mobile and tablet?

You can watch Wimbledon on your mobile and tablet through ESPN+, though make sure to confirm that the app is supported by your device.

Do I need a VPN to watch Wimbledon?

You do not need a VPN to watch Wimbledon; however, you may wish to pick one up regardless in order to factor in additional sports coverage you may not ordinarily have access to.

For more information, consider GOAL’s guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

The final say

With terrestrial broadcast, cable television and streaming services all providing Wimbledon coverage, you are going to be spoilt for choice before you even pick up a ball.

But to ensure full coverage, ESPN alongside an ESPN+ subscription will give you the maximum variety to choose from when it comes to not missing an ace.