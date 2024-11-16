How to watch the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and NJ/NY Gotham FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Washington Spirit will take on defending champions Gotham in the NWSL semi-final at the Audi Field on Saturday.

Both these teams ended up on exactly 56 points each after 26 rounds in the league stage. The winner will face either Orlando or Kansas depending on the other semi-final.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs NJ/NY Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+ and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Washington Spirit vs NJ/NY Gotham FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Audi Fied on Saturday, with kick-off at 12pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Washington Spirit team news

Last week, Leicy Santos came off the bench as an impact substitute, and she will be hoping to make a similar impact once again in this semi-final.

Makenna Morris, Trinity Rodman, and Ashley Hatch have remained consistent fixtures in the attacking lineup.

Notably, the Spirit have scored at least two goals in five of their last six matches, showcasing impressive offensive momentum they’ll aim to maintain.

NJ/NY Gotham FC team news

On the Gotham side, Rose Lavelle, Yazmeen Ryan, and Esther were honored as part of the NWSL’s Best XI for October/November. They remain the key players to watch out for the opponents as they face Gotham.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of the big clash at the weekend.

