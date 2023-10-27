This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Watch USMNT players for their clubs: TV schedule, streaming & kickoff times for Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna & American stars' games

GOAL
Timothy Weah Christian Pulisic Giovanni Reyna 2023Getty/GOAL composite
Everything you need to know about where to watch United States men's soccer players plying trade for their respective clubs

From making it to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to lifting the CONCACAF Nations League trophy in 2023, USMNT has made massive strides in soccer in recent times.

Many current USMNT stars also carry substantial responsibilities at their respective clubs. With leagues across the world kicking into gear, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter will have his eyes on more screens than he can count, monitoring how his players are performing in various domestic competitions all over the planet.

Many of the American internationals are young, either still developing with plenty to prove or entering the prime of their careers and are embarking on new adventures. American soccer fans have shown a willingness to tune in and watch their favourite USMNT stars on the pitch for their clubs.

However, the growing trend of American talents moving abroad to leagues worldwide can make keeping track of their progress a chore. This is especially the case as television rights shift about for different leagues.

Wherever they are on their club journey, GOAL has put together a comprehensive list of where to watch USMNT players all across the world. Most of these players have USMNT experience, while others could be vying for a place in Berhalter’s senior squad soon enough. Additionally, many of these players compete in the UEFA Champions League.

Next Match

Upcoming USMNT players' clubs fixtures

The tables below provide a comprehensive list of competitive matches involving USMNT stars from across the world, as well as the respective TV channels/streaming platforms where those games will be available to watch in the United States (US).

Friday October 27

Player(s)GameTV & streamKickoff time (ET)
Anthony FontanaPEC Zwolle vs VitesseESPN+2pm
Luca de la TorreGirona vs Celta VigoESPN+2:45pm
Chris RichardsCrystal Palace vs TottenhamFubo3pm

Saturday October 28

Player(s)GameTV & streamKickoff time (ET)
Jordan Pefok, Joe Scally, Lennard MaloneyBorussia Monchengladbach vs HeidenheimESPN+9:30am
Brenden AaronsonWerder Bremen vs Union BerlinESPN+9:30am
Kevin ParedesAugsburg vs WolfsburgESPN+9:30am
John BrooksStuttgart vs HoffenheimESPN+9:30am
Tyler AdamsBournemouth vs BurnleyPeacock10am
Auston TrustyArsenal vs Sheffield UnitedFubo10am
Weston McKennie, Timothy WeahJuventus vs VeronaParamount+2:45pm

Sunday October 29

Player(s)GameTV & streamKickoff time (ET)
Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, Ricardo PepiPSV vs AjaxESPN+8:30am
Folarin BalogunLille vs MonacoSling TV9am
Emmanuel SabbiMetz vs Le HavreSling TV9am
Paxten Aaronson, Giovanni ReynaEintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia DortmundESPN+9:30am
Djordje MihailovicAZ vs NECESPN+10:45am
Christian Pulisic, Yunus MusahNapoli vs AC MilanParamount+2:45pm

