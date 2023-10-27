Watch USMNT players for their clubs: TV schedule, streaming & kickoff times for Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna & American stars' games

From making it to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to lifting the CONCACAF Nations League trophy in 2023, USMNT has made massive strides in soccer in recent times.
Many current USMNT stars also carry substantial responsibilities at their respective clubs. With leagues across the world kicking into gear, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter will have his eyes on more screens than he can count, monitoring how his players are performing in various domestic competitions all over the planet.
Many of the American internationals are young, either still developing with plenty to prove or entering the prime of their careers and are embarking on new adventures. American soccer fans have shown a willingness to tune in and watch their favourite USMNT stars on the pitch for their clubs.
However, the growing trend of American talents moving abroad to leagues worldwide can make keeping track of their progress a chore. This is especially the case as television rights shift about for different leagues.
Wherever they are on their club journey, GOAL has put together a comprehensive list of where to watch USMNT players all across the world. Most of these players have USMNT experience, while others could be vying for a place in Berhalter’s senior squad soon enough. Additionally, many of these players compete in the UEFA Champions League.
Upcoming USMNT players' clubs fixtures
The tables below provide a comprehensive list of competitive matches involving USMNT stars from across the world, as well as the respective TV channels/streaming platforms where those games will be available to watch in the United States (US).
Friday October 27
|Player(s)
|Game
|TV & stream
|Kickoff time (ET)
|Anthony Fontana
|PEC Zwolle vs Vitesse
|ESPN+
|2pm
|Luca de la Torre
|Girona vs Celta Vigo
|ESPN+
|2:45pm
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
|Fubo
|3pm
Saturday October 28
|Player(s)
|Game
|TV & stream
|Kickoff time (ET)
|Jordan Pefok, Joe Scally, Lennard Maloney
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs Heidenheim
|ESPN+
|9:30am
|Brenden Aaronson
|Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin
|ESPN+
|9:30am
|Kevin Paredes
|Augsburg vs Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|9:30am
|John Brooks
|Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|9:30am
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth vs Burnley
|Peacock
|10am
|Auston Trusty
|Arsenal vs Sheffield United
|Fubo
|10am
|Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah
|Juventus vs Verona
|Paramount+
|2:45pm
Sunday October 29
|Player(s)
|Game
|TV & stream
|Kickoff time (ET)
|Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi
|PSV vs Ajax
|ESPN+
|8:30am
|Folarin Balogun
|Lille vs Monaco
|Sling TV
|9am
|Emmanuel Sabbi
|Metz vs Le Havre
|Sling TV
|9am
|Paxten Aaronson, Giovanni Reyna
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|9:30am
|Djordje Mihailovic
|AZ vs NEC
|ESPN+
|10:45am
|Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah
|Napoli vs AC Milan
|Paramount+
|2:45pm