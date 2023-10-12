Everything you need to know about the 2023 United States Grand Prix

After Max Verstappen wrapped up a third successive crown, the 2023 Formula One season might be effectively over and done with for many fans. But despite delivering a pair of coronations for the Dutchman and his team, Red Bull, there's still plenty for the rest of the field to race for over the campaign's closing stages as the sport goes stateside for the United States Grand Prix this weekend.

Having claimed his latest Drivers' Championship in the sprint race in Qatar before he stormed to yet another main event victory, Verstappen will be hoping to extend what has been a record-setting season with further success in Austin, where victory in 2021 and 2022 helped form part of the puzzle for his prior world titles.

The big question for fans, however, is how they can catch all the action unfolding across another busy weekend of racing. Here, GOAL will take viewers through where to watch the 2023 United States Grand Prix, including channel, timings, and recommended packages for those looking to soak up the action.

Where can I watch the 2023 United States Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2023 United States Grand Prix through ABC as part of the broadcaster's deal with American cable sister network ESPN. The latter has held the nationwide rights to cover F1 since 2018 when it struck a multi-year deal to succeed NBC.

However, as part of their package, five races each season - including the United States Grand Prix - are shown on free-to-air television across the country, with its inclusion a logical move given increased local interest in the event.

The entire US Grand Prix weekend will also be streamed on ESPN+. With a subscription of just $9.99/month, it's the best way to catch the races without linear television.

Where is the 2023 United States Grand Prix?

The 2023 United States Grand Prix takes place at the Circuit of the Americas, located in Austin, Texas. The first track to be purpose-built for Formula One, its key layout decisions were overseen by promoter Tavo Hellmund and 1993 Motorcycle World Champion Kevin Schwantz, with design work by Hermann Tilke.

Holding an advantage over rival tracks across North America, which were typically built for motorcycle or stock car racing, COTA has been on the calendar since the 2012 season, with a lone absence during 2020 thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, and has served up its fair share of drama since debuting.

Hamilton found the circuit to his advantage, claiming five wins over the first six races held here, while Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, and Valtteri Bottas all took the top spot on the podium in other years before Verstappen began his dominance in the wake of the pandemic.

With the Dutchman enjoying a record-breaking season, he will be hotly tipped to retake the crown in Texas, but will he be able to make it three on the trot here as well?

United States Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2023 United States Grand Prix runs across the whole weekend, from October 20th through October 22nd, with practice, qualifying, and the race spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time Channel October 20th Practice 1 13:30 (ET) ESPN+ Qualifying 17:00 (ET) ESPN+ October 21st Sprint Shootout 13:30 (ET) ESPN+ Sprint 18:00 (ET) ESPN+ October 22nd Grand Prix 15:00 (ET) ABC, ESPN+

Can I watch the United States Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, allowing fans to add an additional outlet to watch the United States Grand Prix coverage.

To sign up for F1 TV, visit the service's website at f1tv.formula1.com and subscribe to your package of choice.

Can I watch the United States Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the United States Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.