How to Watch Michigan State at Ohio State: Live Stream College Hockey, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State at Ohio State, livestream, College Hockey, TV channel and more

A pivotal Big Ten hockey matchup takes center stage as No. 2 Michigan State visits No. 11 Ohio State at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Game Details

Date Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Schottenstein Center Location Columbus, OH TV Channel Big Ten Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Team Records

No. 2 Michigan State Spartans:

Overall: 20-3-3

Big Ten: First Place (5-point lead)

Current Streak: Won 6 of last 7 vs OSU

No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes:

Overall: 15-7-2

Conference Standing: Third Place

Exceeding Expectations: Picked 7th in preseason poll

Series Overview

Michigan State, the first team in the nation to reach 20 wins this season, travels to face an Ohio State team that has exceeded expectations. The Spartans have dominated the recent series, winning six of their last seven meetings against the Buckeyes. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network, with Ohio State currently sitting in third place after being picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll.

How to Watch

The series opens Thursday night at 8:00 PM in the Schottenstein Center, with tickets available through the Ohio State Ticket Office. The teams will complete the series on Friday night at 7:00 PM.

This matchup has significant implications for the Big Ten standings as both teams enter the final stretch of the regular season. Michigan State looks to maintain their position atop the conference while Ohio State aims to continue their surprising season with a signature win against one of college hockey's top teams.

Live stream Michigan State at Ohio State in College Hockey on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.