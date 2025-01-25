How to Watch The Delaware Classic: Live Stream PBA Tour Bowling, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch The Delaware Classic PBA Tour Bowling, livestream, TV channel and more

The first PBA Tour event of 2025 concludes as five finalists compete for the Delaware Classic title at Mid County Lanes and Entertainment in Middletown.

Event Details

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Location Mid County Lanes, Middletown, DE TV Channels FS1 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Tournament Format

The tournament began with 18 games of qualifying across three rounds on the 35-foot Cheetah oil pattern. The top 24 players advanced to bracket match play, where each match was contested as a best-of-seven games format.

Advancement Process:

Round of 24: Best-of-7 matches

Round of 16: Best-of-7 matches

Round of 8: Best-of-7 matches

The four winners from the Round of 8, plus the highest-seeded losing player from that round, advanced to Saturday's stepladder finals.

Players to Watch

EJ Tackett enters as the two-time defending PBA Player of the Year, while defending champion Boog Krol looks to repeat his Cinderella run from 2024. Local favorite Tim Foy Jr. thrilled hometown fans last year with a fourth-place finish.

How to Watch

The stepladder finals will air live on FS1 with extensive pre-match coverage beginning at 5:00 PM ET. The tournament represents the first event of the PBA's seventh season partnering with FOX Sports, which saw over 27 million viewers tune in during 2024.

This event also marks the debut of the PBA Elite League: Battle of the Brands, where bowling ball manufacturers compete through their sponsored players in a season-long points race.

