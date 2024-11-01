How to watch Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster: Date, time, fight card & more info

All you need to know ahead of one of this year’s most highly-anticipated boxing rematches

Two recent ring foes go head-to-head once again in Verona, New York, on Saturday, November 2. O'Shaquie ‘Ice Water’ Foster will be out to prove he was robbed of his world crown (as most boxing pundits thought he was), while Brazil’s Robson Conceicao will want to show that his controversial victory in July was no fluke and that he is the rightful WBC super featherweight world champ.

Despite Foster landing more punches than Conceicao during their initial contest four months ago in New Jersey, two judges scored the fight in favor of Conceicao (116-112 and 115-113), with only one ringside arbiter siding with Foster (116-112). The controversial split decision was an unsatisfactory conclusion (especially for Foster), so thankfully, both fighters get an opportunity to prove their point (and worth) once again. This time, the action takes place in Verona, New York.

Foster, who had a decorated amateur career, had rattled off 12 wins on the spin prior to his contentious summer setback, including beating Rey Vargas on points in February 2023 to claim the vacant WBC super featherweight crown. He was making the third defense of that belt when losing to Conceicao in July. Foster fans will hope that the shock loss proves to be a wake-up call, as he only just got over the line in February this year when winning by a split decision against Abraham Nova. They’ll be wanting the Texan terror to get busier, throw more punches, and get the job done in style.

Many may have thought Robson Conceicao was second-best during the pair’s original Newark clash. Still, the Brazilian, who also had a distinguished amateur career, which included grabbing gold at the 2016 Olympics, will still fancy his chances. His only previous two losses came against unbeaten world champions. He suffered a narrow points defeat to Oscar Valdez in September 2021 and lost to Shakur Stevenson a year later.

Let GOAL guide you through all the vital pre-fight info, including where and when the Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster rematch will take place and how you can watch and stream all the action.

When is Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster?

Date Saturday, November 2 Location Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York Start time The ESPN+ show starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT Main event ring walks (approx) 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

The Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster rematch is taking place at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The Native American resort is owned and operated by the Oneida Indian Nation of New York (OIN). The resort has been the venue for a number of sporting events, including several PGA Tour golf tournaments, and has staged boxing encounters for numerous years. Turning Stone famously made boxing history back in 2001, when hosting the first-ever pay-per-view card headlined by women. Muhammad Ali's daughter, Laila Ali, clashed with Joe Frazier's daughter, Jacqui Frazier-Lyde, in an event that was billed as Ali-Frazier IV.

The Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster card is promoted by Top Rank. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, with prices ranging from $49 to $180.

How to watch or stream Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster in the US

Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster is set to be shown on ESPN+ in the US. ESPN+ is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV, and many others.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99/month, or you can save 15% by paying $109.99/year annually. You can enjoy ESPN+ on up to 5 different devices simultaneously (or up to 2 devices for UFC PPVs).

Watch Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster from anywhere with a VPN

If the Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster bout isn't available to watch live in your area, or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming services from anywhere.

We reccomend NordVPN as a solid VPN option if you're stuck on which one to buy. But if you want to explore other options, check out our detailed VPN guide.

Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster Fight Card

Weight class (& title) Fight Super featherweight (WBC world title) Robson Conceicao vs O’Shaquie Foster Lightweight Raymond Muratalla vs Jesus Antonio Perez Campos Super featherweight Abraham Nova vs Humberto Galindo Featherweight Yan Santana vs Eduardo Baez Light welterweight Bryce Mills vs Mike Ohan Jr

Robson Conceicao professional boxing stats

Age: 36

Height: 5' 10"

Reach: 70"

Total fights: 22

Record: 19-2-1

% wins by KO/TKO: 47

O'Shaquie Foster professional boxing stats